Travel

Doctor Shares Easy Way to Protect Home From Bed Bugs After Traveling

If you're a procrastinator, you'll be happy to hear his suggestion.

By Abby Reinhard
July 12, 2024
We're all aware of the benefits to embracing your wanderlust, but there's no denying that travel comes with certain risks. You always have to consider personal safety while you're away from home, of course, and there are also considerations you need to make when you return—in particular, did any unwanted guests come home with you? Yes, we're talking about bed bugs, which can hitch a ride on your clothes or bags and quickly wreak havoc. Thankfully, Jason Singh, MD, a Virginia-based physician, says you can protect your home from bed bugs by waiting to unpack.

RELATED: Doctor Shares Easy Way to Protect Against Bed Bugs in Hotel Rooms.

In a June 12 TikTok video, Singh (@drjaysonsingh) says that you should give your suitcase some time before you start unloading after a vacation. This is especially important when you've been staying in a hotel.

"Bed bug eggs typically hatch within six to 10 days, and the nymphs require a blood meal shortly after hatching to continue their development," Singh explains. "Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, well, any bed bug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation."

While some people enjoy the feeling of unpacking immediately, Singh says his tip is a win for procrastinators.

"Now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me, and just let your suitcase hang there inside," he jokes. "I mean, let's be honest, what kind of psycho unpacks right away? Let me know."

@drjaysonisfresh

How long do you wait to unpack?

♬ original sound – Dr. Jason Singh

Some travelers hold steadfast to their preferences, explaining in the comment section that they unpack and throw everything in the washing machine when they get home. According to Active Pest Control, washing bedding and clothing in hot water has been shown to effectively kill bed bugs. (It's worth noting that this won't address the issue if bed bugs are living in the seams, pockets, or other parts of your suitcase.)

For others, there's no rush—but while it might be nice to put off unpacking, sometimes we need things in our suitcase before that two-week mark. If that's the case, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOH) recommends unpacking luggage in the bathroom against light-colored surfaces. That way, you can "easily see if a pest has hitched a ride."

RELATED: How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs the Easiest Way Possible.

Shake clothing out in the bathtub or shower, and give your luggage a thorough once-over as well. The NYC DOH suggests using a vacuum attachment to reach into the crevices of your suitcase, and disposing of the contents outside of your house.

Even better, take some steps to prevent bed bugs from tagging along in the first place. In another video posted on June 4, Singh says you should avoid putting your clothes in a hotel dresser, which can be infested with bed bugs.

"I recommend to utilize hotel closets or hanging spaces to store your clothes or just pull your clothes straight out of your suitcase," the doctor says in the clip.

The NYC DOH also suggests asking your hotel about its bed bug policies and inspecting your room when you first check in. Avoid putting your suitcase on upholstered furniture or the floor, opting instead for a "hard, elevated surface" or even the bathtub until you've fully inspected the room. If you do find signs of bed bugs, tell a manager right away and demand another room, the agency says.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
