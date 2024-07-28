How to Pack a Suitcase: A Step-by-Step Guide

There's so much excitement when you're booking a trip, whether it's a lengthy summer vacation or a short weekend getaway. But when you're days away and realizing you have to pack, that enthusiasm gets a little dampened. From deciding what to bring to worrying about whether it will all fit, it's easy to end up sitting in front of your messy, half-packed bag feeling too stressed to go on—unless you have an expert-backed guide on how to pack a suitcase.

"Looking at an empty suitcase is kind of like looking at a blank page," says Nicole Cunningham, travel expert and founder of Copilots for Coparents: The Single Parents' Travel Lounge. "By going step-by-step in an organized way, you can avoid this daunting feeling and have a clear place to start. This will prevent procrastination, last-minute packing, and all the mishaps that can ensue from there."

To help you avoid both overpacking and underpacking, we talked to several travel experts to learn their routines for packing in the most efficient way possible. Read on for their top tips and tricks, and learn how to pack a suitcase with ease every time.

1 Create a packing list.

The first thing you need to start with is a packing list.

"This list will serve as your blueprint, ensuring that you won't overlook essentials or overpack unnecessary items," explains Peter Hamdy, travel expert and co-founder of Auckland & Beyond Tours.

When creating your packing list, make sure to list all the items you are likely to bring with you, says Jay Ternavan, travel expert and founder of Jayway Travel.

"Divide things into clothing, toiletries, electronics, and other essentials," he advises. "This checklist will keep you organized."

2 Choose the right suitcase.

The next thing you should do is "pick a suitcase that will be appropriate for your trip," according to Ternavan.

"A carry-on will usually be good enough for short travels, but in the case of longer trips, a larger checked bag might be needed," he notes.

Hamdy recommends opting for a "lightweight, durable suitcase with compartments" either way.

"Hard-shell cases provide added protection, while soft-shell variants offer more flexibility," he points out.

3 Collect and sort your items.

Once you've got your packing list and suitcase ready to go, it's now time for you to collect and sort the items you plan to bring with you.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Lay them on a bed or similar packing 'triage' area as you collect them," Cunningham recommends. "Remember to check things off as you go, so you will easily see if you've forgotten anything at the end."

Once you have collected all the items on your list, separate them into different piles that are organized by specific categories, Cunningham says.

"Completing this step is important because physically organizing by category sets you up to identify which ones may have too few or too many items in the next step," she explains.

4 Review and revise as needed.

The next step is the review and revise phase, which "will help you get it 'just right,' avoiding both an under-packed and over-packed suitcase," according to Cunningham.

"Take a few minutes and look over your categorized piles. For each one, think to yourself about which items you don't really need and, on the other hand, whether there are too few of a particular type of item," she shares. "As you complete this step, mentally tick through each day of your trip in your head, using a printed itinerary to help you. Then review your checklist to make sure no essential items are missing."

5 Pick your travel outfit.

Before you start to put anything in your suitcase, you should pick out whatever you're going to wear when you travel.

"As you collect clothes to pack, set aside your travel outfit," advises Kristin Espinar, travel expert and founder of the travel blog Must See Spain. "At the same time, consider whether you'll want to layer clothing like sweaters, jackets, or scarves for your travel outfit."

During this step, you can also "look at your collection of items and pull out any bulky things that can be attached to the outside of your suitcase with a clip or carabiner," Cunningham says.

"This works great for hats, neck pillows, or even shoes in a pinch," she notes.

6 Then bag everything else up.

Once you put aside any clothes that aren't going to go in your suitcase, it's time to bag the rest up.

"This step will help you save real estate in your suitcase, as well as find what you need on your trip without emptying out the entire thing," Cunningham explains.

Most travel experts recommend using packing cubes (especially compression ones) as your bags.

"They keep things organized and compact," Hamdy notes, adding that you should "use one cube for tops, another for bottoms, and another for undergarments, and so on."

But if you're going to different places on your trip, you might want to consider using a different cube for each destination, according to Cunningham.

"This way you can keep the other ones sealed so you don't need to repack everything again," she explains.

As for how you should pack items into these cubes, Hamdy always recommends rolling your clothes.

"Rolling reduces wrinkles and saves space," he shares. "It also allows for easy identification and minimizes digging around to find what you need."

7 Pack heavy items at the bottom.

Now you're finally ready to put things in your suitcase. But don't just start placing things wherever. Instead, Ternavan suggests that you begin by placing heavier items, such as shoes, at the bottom of your suitcase.

"Doing this helps keep your suitcase stable and balanced, preventing it from tipping over and making it easier to roll around," he explains.

8 Use small items to fill any gaps.

After you pack your heavy items, turn to your packing cubes. Place them in your suitcase in whichever way they fit the best—like puzzle pieces, Cunningham says. Once that's done, it's time for another game: Tetris.

"Like Tetris, you shouldn't leave any empty space behind in your suitcase," Cunningham advises. "Look for items that have empty space to stash smaller items inside. You can also stuff small items in the awkward spaces in the corners or bottom of the suitcase."

Smaller items like socks, underwear, and accessories are the best things to use to fill any gaps or empty spots between your larger items, according to Ternavan.

"This not only maximizes your space, but also keeps your things from shifting during transit, which means fewer wrinkles and less chance of damage," he notes.

9 Separate the essentials.

The last thing you'll want to pack are any essentials you may need to grab in a pinch, like toiletries.

"Keep these on top or in an easily accessible pocket," Ternavan recommends. "Having easy access to these essentials can save you time and hassle, especially if you need to freshen up after a long flight or as soon as you reach your destination."

Don't forget to separate your liquid toiletries in a clear, resealable plastic bag to store at the top of your suitcase or in an easily accessible pocket as well, Hamdy reminds.

"This step not only prevents spillage but also complies with airport security regulations for carry-on baggage," he says.

10 Do a final check before closing your suitcase.

You're almost done, but there's one important last step: Once you have everything packed, don't forget to do a final check before your close your suitcase.

"Always grab your list again and check everything twice as your last step," Cunningham says. "Check three times for absolute essentials, like passports and other required documentation."

After you do that, you're ready to zip everything up and go. Safe travels!