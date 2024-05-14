The 15 Best Bed and Breakfasts in America
From adorable cottages to historic homes, these bed and breakfasts are worth booking.
There are endless quaint destinations across the U.S. that are well worth a visit, and no trip is complete without a stay in a cozy bed and breakfast. These lodgings offer a host of amenities that many traditional hotels don't: the chance to mingle with your host and the other guests, adorable accommodations, and, of course, homemade breakfast—all included in the cost.
If you're looking for a cozy place to call home for a few days while exploring a new destination, try one of these beautiful homes that have been converted into luxurious accommodations. Read on for our travel expert-recommended picks of the 15 best bed and breakfasts in America.
1
The Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast (Covington, Georgia)
First up on this list of cozy B&Bs is The Twelve Oaks in Covington, Georgia. This gorgeous historic mansion was renovated in 2012, offering all of the amenities you need while also maintaining a quaint atmosphere. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is also reportedly the inspiration for the Wilkes Plantation in Gone With the Wind.
On TripAdvisor, one visitor praised the property, which is "so beautiful, words cannot express." Yet another touted its cozy vibes, dubbing The Twelve Oaks "home away from home."
"The home itself is just as welcoming as the people who run it," a Sept. 2023 review reads. "I don't know exactly how to explain it but each time I turn into the driveway I have an overwhelming feeling of being home!"
And if The Vampire Diaries is your comfort show, you'll definitely want to pay The Twelve Oaks a visit. It was used as a shooting location for the series, as well as accommodations for the cast and crew.
2
Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast (Yachats, Oregon)
This B&B is just six rooms, making it that much cozier, but the real dreamy draw of Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast is that it's actually in the former lighthouse keeper's home. As if that's not enough, you'll be treated to a seven-course breakfast in the morning during your stay.
In a video posted in March, TikToker and blogger @bybrisantos filmed the view from her window, saying it "may be the best ocean view room I've booked on the Oregon coast."
Her fellow visitors agree, with one reviewer on TripAdvisor calling the Heceta Lighthouse the "best place on the Oregon coast."
"The location of the BnB is idyllic, with spectacular views of the Oregon coast, Cape Creek bridge, and the [Heceta] Head Lighthouse that are truly awe inspiring. You will definitely be taking many pictures," another reviewer wrote.
Fair warning, however: Some do believe that the lighthouse is haunted!
3
Hoffman Haus (Fredericksburg, Texas)
Next up on the list is Hoffman Haus in Fredericksburg, Texas. In addition to beautiful grounds and rooms, this spot really lives up to the "breakfast" side of things: Every day at 9 a.m., guests are served a chef-prepared meal in a picnic basket.
"There are SO many unique places to stay in Fredericksburg TX, and the Hoffman Haus is one of the coziest and cutest that is within walking distance of all the amazing food and wine in town!" TikToker and travel blogger Kimmie Conner wrote in the caption of an Oct. 2023 video.
Another on TripAdvisor added, "This was our very first stay at a B & B and it was truly amazing and unforgettable. The suite was cozy, inviting, clean, & we truly enjoyed our hot breakfast delivered in a beautiful basket the next morning."
4
Wing's Castle (Millbrook, New York)
Searching for a bed and breakfast that will make you feel like you're in a fairy tale? Look no further than Wing's Castle in Millbrook, New York.
This destination lives up to its name, built to look like an actual castle by artists Peter and Toni Ann Wing. And while the nearby Millbrook Winery is a must-visit, you might not want to leave your room.
"The property is full of surprises and cozy nooks. We stayed in the annex room, I absolutely loved preparing breakfast in that sweet little kitchen. It was so well equipped," a TripAdvisor review from 2023 reads.
Another guest wanted future visitors to know that the pictures of Wing's Castle don't do it justice.
"Although the pictures do represent the eclectic-nature of the castle, what you don't feel until you arrive is just how classy and cozy the rooms truly are," the five-star Sept. 2022 review reads. "We stayed in the cottage [and] the attention to detail was truly astounding. Every inch of the place feels beautifully curated down to the vintage kitchenware and the binoculars in the sunroom (which you can frogwatch from!)"
5
Bann at Oak Knoll Napa (Napa, California)
If food is the one thing that really inspires comfort for you, don't overlook this resort-style bed and breakfast in Napa, California. Bann was built by chef Lalita Souksamlane, who wanted to provide an escape for guests while still fostering "feeling at home vibes."
"Just booked to come here again. The BEST bed and breakfast I've ever been to," TikToker Chloe Lau (@touringchloe) wrote in the caption of a July 2023 video. "We had a 2-nights stay here earlier this year and I've been missing this place everyday since then."
While all of the meals were top-notch, the "real highlight" was the nine-course chef's table experience for dinner.
"The dinner was incredible—it was farm-to-table (there is a farm on site) and ingredients used were directly imported from [Thailand]. I truly cannot recommend it more, it's the kind of dinner experience you can't get elsewhere," Lau concluded.
6
Abbington Green (Asheville, North Carolina)
Less than a mile from downtown Asheville is Abbington Green, a AAA Four Diamond Select Registry Property. The historic home was completed in 1908 by the same supervising architect who worked on the Biltmore Estate, George Vanderbilt's Gilded Age mansion.
"There is a main and carriage house with seven rooms, a two-bedroom suite, a spa room, a dining room, and a living room with games, a piano, and a guitar," says Jennifer Agress, hotel expert for Insider Picks. "Unique for historic homes, there are only king beds, towel warmers, fireplaces, luxury bathtubs with a view of the TV in every room."
Adults traveling together will love that there's a daily social hour with free wine and beer, along with a delicious breakfast. When it's time to get out and explore, the B&B is close to downtown Asheville, The Biltmore, and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
7
Chapel Valley Estate (North Sewickley Township, Pennsylvania)
Chapel Valley Estate is a stunning bed and breakfast that started out as a renovation project in 2003. The large inn has three bedrooms and two suites, including a beautiful cottage loft with a full kitchen.
"I've stayed at a variety of guest houses and Airbnbs, but this one has retained the original charm and still runs like a traditional B&B. Their remodel of the old farmhouse is impeccable down to every last detail," says Meg St-Esprit, a Pittsburgh-based journalist.
Those staying in the cottage loft or the carriage house suite can have breakfast delivered right to their room, which is nice for couples looking to have a little more alone time. Speaking of breakfast, the signature dish is ratatouille, and it always ends with dessert.
Another perk is that the bed and breakfast is not far from a range of outdoor activities.
"It's very close to Volant, which is an Amish community with tons of tourist attractions, shops, and eateries. McConnell Mill State Park has some of the most gorgeous kayaking, hiking, and climbing in the state," says St-Esprit.
8
Sandes of Time Bed and Breakfast (Portland, Oregon)
With just four guest rooms and suites, Sandes of Time Bed and Breakfast in Portland is a sought-after bed and breakfast where country life is just a short drive away from the city. The 1907 home has a large porch where you can take in the view while sipping on your morning coffee or lemonade in the afternoon.
"This bed and breakfast oozes with quaint, old-fashioned charm as it sits perched on a knoll. The proprietors are just as warm and friendly," says Cori Solomon, a wine and travel writer at Written Palette. "The location is ideal for visiting Portland, Lake Oswego, Oregon City, Canby, Wilsonville, and Aurora."
"One can enjoy a relaxing stay in a picturesque setting yet be close to attractions within a 30-mile radius," says Solomon.
Within driving distance is Lake Oswego, which is known for its Museum Without Walls, and downtown Portland.
In the morning, guests can enjoy a two-course breakfast where the menu changes each morning. After a day of exploring the area, grab a blanket from your room and enjoy a movie at the in-house movie theater where popcorn and drinks are always on the house.
9
ForFriends Inn (Santa Ynez, California)
For another wine country getaway, consider booking a room at the ForFriends Inn. The charming bed and breakfast has the perfect combination of modern amenities with old-world charm, and its location can't be beat.
"It's an ideal location for a Santa Barbara County wine country visit with 100-plus wineries in the area," says Solomon.
In fact, most of the wineries are within an easy 30-minute drive.
While the main house is beautiful, six tiny houses offer a private home, porch, and parking. Near the back of the property is the Sunstone Tower, which is a two-story suite with two bedrooms. No matter what type of room you book, guests are privy to a "Friendship Pass" where they can get complimentary and two-for-one tastings at nearby wineries, and complimentary desserts at local restaurants.
Before setting out for the day, enjoy a three-course breakfast and coffee. Along with the wineries, there are plenty of other activities for guests to do, including visiting Solvang, which is known for its Danish vibe and adorable shopping. Then return to For Friends Inn for its evening social wine and hors d'oeuvres happy hour.
10
The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens (St. Augustine, Florida)
Nestled along the historic streets and buildings of the nation's oldest city is The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens. With a minimum age of 16 to stay, the inn has a distinctly adult feel and leans into that with fire pits and an onsite bar.
"The Inn itself consists of nine historic buildings, some of which date back to 1790. The property is a gorgeous, luxurious respite in the heart of America's oldest city, St. Augustine. So you are completely wrapped in history," says travel journalist Betsi Hill.
Among the historic buildings is The Well, the onsite bar, which was St. Augustine's first two car garage. Now, the locale is serving hand-crafted cocktails to those staying at the Inn.
With so much to see nearby, there's no way you can do it all in just one weekend. According to Hill, highlights in the city include the Lightner Museum, the Castillo de San Marcos, and the Colonial Quarter. If you're looking to stay in for an afternoon, the Inn offers historical tours of the property three times a week, and has a heated pool and lawn games for some fun in the sun.
11
Stone Manor Boutique Inn (Lovettsville, Virginia)
Another great B&B for those going wine tasting in Virginia is the Stone Manor Boutique Inn. This all-suite inn dates back to 1908, and each suite features a private bathroom, luxury amenities, and has a different theme.
"There's a large room that's converted into a grand dining area and a long communal table that almost feels somewhat Games of Thrones-y," says Ruksana Hussain, a travel and lifestyle journalist. "They also have a lovely outdoor space where you can hang out with a book or chat with other guests. And the best part is this is a south Asian-owned venue, which is rare to find in the industry."
Each morning breakfast is served in the grand dining room, where a large communal table is set for guests. Behind the table is an expansive coffee and tea bar where you can make your own drinks while waiting for your meal.
When evening draws near, step into the bar to grab a beer or glass of wine. Then you can head to the game room or one of the parlors for reading or playing a card game with friends, before going out for dinner in nearby Loudoun County, known for its wineries and delightful restaurants.
12
Thorp House Inn & Cottages (Fish Creek, Wisconsin)
While you may not think of Wisconsin as a destination for bed and breakfasts, the Thorp House Inn and Cottages will change your mind.
"It's in a beautiful location (year-round) and offers classic B&B charm with vintage flair and homey atmosphere. Plus, the breakfasts served daily were varied and delicious," says travel writer Katy Spratte Joyce.
The family-friendly bed and breakfast has six standard rooms and six stand-alone cottages, so you'll be able to find a room that can best fit your needs. Just note that the only guests who get breakfast included are those who stay in the inn rooms and not the cottages.
"Thorp House is conveniently located in the mid-peninsula area of Door County, so the entire area is easily accessible," says Joyce. "Specifically, the inn is near Peninsula State Park which offers great hiking, a lighthouse, and a new observation tower hundreds of feet up on Eagle Bluff. Water recreation opportunities, winery tours, and a lavender farm are other nearby attractions."
13
Casa Grandview (West Palm Beach, Florida)
Just minutes from the beach and perfectly situated in the historical district of Grandview Heights is Casa Grandview. The bed and breakfast has been completely refurbished and restored into a place where guests can relax after a day of exploring.
"It is located in a historic but hip part of Palm Beach County, and the owners have made it a must-visit destination. Truly a hidden gem and a best-kept secret," says Annie Davis, founder of Palm Beach Travel.
The bed and breakfast allows guests to have breakfast on their private veranda before going out sightseeing. Guest rooms are well appointed with a beach theme that fits the area. When it's time to cool off, guests can enjoy the onsite pool.
"There are even villas with private pools," says Davis.
With the beach close by, there are plenty of water activities to take part in, and those who love shopping will find the Antique Row district a great spot for finding treasures. If you enjoy staying out late, you'll be glad to know that the area is filled with nightlife—and when you're done at the club, the bed and breakfast is just a short Uber ride away.
14
The Kenmore Inn (Fredericksburg, Virginia)
History is all around at The Kenmore Inn, a 1793 home turned into an inn in 1932, making it Fredericksburg's longest-operating inn. The nine spacious rooms each have a different theme and custom-designed furniture that will take you back in time. The beautiful gardens are a nice place to take a stroll, or just enjoy the fragrance of blooming flowers.
Down the stairs from the bedrooms are the kitchen and dining room, which are the life of the inn. Here, guests can enjoy a hot cup of coffee and breakfast. The manager and owner of the inn can often be seen talking to guests about what they plan to do for the day, and giving tips about the best things to see in the city, including Mary Washington's House or the Rising Sun Tavern.
When night falls, be sure to step outside to the front porch, where porch swings are the perfect spot to sit and enjoy the crisp evening air. In the fall, take a blanket out with you, and in summer, watch fireflies light up the nearby bushes as street lights flicker on.
15
WangShi China Palace (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
One of the most alluring bed and breakfasts is the Wang Shi China Palace in Oklahoma. It was once the owner's actual home, and has 26 units that are all pet-friendly and have a private bathroom. The inner pool is a focal point of the locale, with red Chinese lanterns hanging overhead.
"I love the incorporation of Chinese culture and art that Victoria [the owner] has brought with her," says Heide Brandes, an Oklahoma City-based travel journalist. "The design is open and so full of natural light, which I also love. Besides the central indoor swimming pool, the WangShi China Palace is also surrounded by Oklahoma's natural landscape, so you can stroll through the trees and hills and watch the sunsets that this state is so famous for."
The bed and breakfast is known for its elevated amenities: It even has a free limousine service that will pick guests up from the airport and take them to area attractions. Each guest is also greeted with complimentary wine, champagne, tea, or coffee when they check in.
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.