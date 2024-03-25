58 Soulmate Quotes to Share With Your One and Only

Every once in a while, someone walks into our lives and we immediately know they're right where they belong. And that sort of true soul connection isn't only reserved for romantic partners. The deep bond that exists between best friends is every bit as powerful as the ones we form with more amorous intent. That's true not just for people, but for animals, too. It's true: Some of the most worthy life partners come with four legs and a preference for canned food.

When you do finally find your special someone, whoever they are, it's important you take the time to celebrate the connection. If you can't quite come up with the right words to do so, then keep reading below. We've put together a list of soulmate quotes to help you express exactly how you feel.

RELATED: 241 "I Love You" Quotes to Share With Someone Special.

Short Soulmate Quotes

"Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place." — Robert Brault "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle "Our souls fell in love long before we ever knew." — N.R. Hart "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf "Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life." — Richard Bach "There are no accidental meetings between souls." — Sheila Burke "A soulmate is not found. A soulmate is recognized." — Vironika Tugaleva "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever." — Unknown "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë "Yes, it was love at first sight. I feel that after all these years, I have finally found my soulmate." — Barbara Hershey

Soulmate Quotes for Your Husband

"Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning." — Paulo Coelho "I couldn't imagine that I'd ever fall in love again like I had with Gideon. For better or worse, he was my soulmate. The other half of me. In many ways, he was my reflection." — Sylvia Day "When deep down in the core of your being you believe that your soulmate exists, there is no limit to the ways he or she can enter your life." — Arielle Ford "Marriage is miserable unless you find the right person that is your soulmate and that takes a lot of looking." — Marvin Gaye "Even if he could never belong to me, I would always belong to him. Painfully, ruinously, irrevocably." — Mary Catherine Gebhard "Soulmates aren't the ones who make you happiest, no. They're instead the ones who make you feel the most. Burning edges and scars and stars. Old pangs, captivation and beauty. Strain and shadows and worry and yearning. Sweetness and madness and dreamlike surrender. They hurl you into the abyss. They taste like hope." — Victoria Erickson "I love your feet because they have wandered over the earth and through the wind and water until they brought you to me." — Pablo Neruda

RELATED: 104 Friendship Quotes to Celebrate Your Best Friend.

Soulmate Quotes for Her

"He felt now that he was not simply close to her, but that he did not know where he ended and she began." — Leo Tolstoy "You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly." — Sam Keen "'Our souls already know each other, don't they?' he whispered. 'It's our bodies that are new.'" — Karen Ross "If I had to dream up the perfect woman, she wouldn't even come close to you."­ — Cory Matthews, Boy Meets World "A soul mate is the one person whose love is powerful enough to motivate you to meet your soul, to do the emotional work of self-discovery, of awakening." — Kenny Loggins "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss "He walked into my heart like he always belonged there, took down my walls, and lit my soul on fire." — T.М. "The greatest love stories are not those in which love is only spoken, but those in which it is acted upon." — Steve Maraboli "For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." — Judy Garland

Quotes About Soulmates to Share With Friends

"I believe in soulmates, yes, but I believe you also have to work at love. I happen to believe your soulmate doesn't have to be your partner—your soulmate could be your best friend, your sibling, it doesn't have to be the person you marry. " — Cheryl Cole "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust "What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." — Aristotle "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anaïs Nin "Nobody can avoid falling in love. They might want to deny it, but friendship is probably the most common form of love." — Stieg Larsson "A soulmate is someone to whom we feel profoundly connected, as though the communicating and communing that take place between us were not the product of intentional efforts, but rather a divine grace." — Thomas Moore "Have you ever felt really close to someone? So close that you can't understand why you and the other person have two separate bodies, two separate skins?" — Nancy Garden "Soulmate is an overused term, but a true soul connection is very rare, and very real." — Hilary Duff

RELATED: 100 "I Miss You" Messages (And Quotes!) for Everyone in Your Life.

Soulmate Quotes About Moving On

"Sometimes, soulmates may meet, stay together until a task or life lesson is completed, and then move on. This is not a tragedy, only a matter of learning." — Brian L. Weiss "I used to believe in one true soulmate, but not anymore. I believe you can have a few." — Paul Walker "Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path." — Paulo Coelho "Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you." ― Ranata Suzuki "'You asked why I couldn't forgive you,' Nick said, very quietly, and I jumped a little. 'It was because you were the love of my life, Harper. And you didn't want to be.'" — Kristan Higgins "I would rather a romantic relationship turn into contempt than turn into apathy. The passion in the extremities make it appear as though it once meant something. We grow from hot or cold, but lukewarm is the biggest insult." — Criss Jami "Let me be clear, my love is unconditional, but your presence in my life is not." — Carson Patrick Bowie

Deep Quotes About Soulmates

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou "Falling in love is very real, but I used to shake my head when people talked about soulmates, poor deluded individuals grasping at some supernatural ideal not intended for mortals but sounded pretty in a poetry book. Then, we met, and everything changed, the cynic has become the converted, the skeptic, an ardent zealot." — E.A. Bucchianeri "Having perfected our disguise, we spend our lives searching for someone we don't fool." — Robert Brault "What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories." — George Eliot "It is an absolute human certainty that no one can know his own beauty or perceive a sense of his own worth until it has been reflected back to him in the mirror of another loving, caring human being." — John Joseph Powell "A true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life." — Elizabeth Gilbert "Soulmates tend to find each other during their respective pursuits of their soul missions. Creating a soulmate could be seen as a spiritual reward that we give ourselves, after pursuing many soul contracts rife with discord." — Linda Brady "Soulmates are muses. The people in your life you despise, disrespect, and desire the most." — Coco J. Ginger "A heart worth loving is one you understand, even in silence." — Shannon L. Alder

RELATED: I'm Sorry Quotes: 125 Ways to Apologize. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Quotes About Unconditional Love

"I feel like a part of my soul has loved you since the beginning of everything. Maybe we're from the same star." — Emery Allen "I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times… In life after life, in age after age, forever." — Rabindranath Tagore "A strong soul reaches anyplace, anytime; body fails to restrain it. And thus, perhaps soul mates are formed." — Munia Khan "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." — Charles Dickens "What are the chances you'd ever meet someone like that? Someone you could love forever, someone who would forever love you back? And what did you do when that person was born half a world away?" — Rainbow Rowell "A soulmate is an ongoing connection with another individual that the soul picks up again in various times and places over lifetimes. We are attracted to another person at a soul level not because that person is our unique complement, but because by being with that individual, we are somehow provided with an impetus to become whole ourselves." — Edgar Cayce "And when one of them meets the other half, the actual half of himself, whether he be a lover of youth or a lover of another sort, the pair are lost in an amazement of love and friendship and intimacy and one will not be out of the other's sight, as I may say, even for a moment." — Plato "You can meet thousands of people and none of them will touch you. And then one day, someone can come in and touch your soul and before you know it, your life has been changed forever. " — Jamie Randall