90 Love Quotes for Her That Come Straight From the Heart

Finding the right words for someone you love is great, but it's also majorly challenging. After all, not everyone has the chops needed to articulate exactly they want to say. With that, we invite you to join us as we explore the very best love quotes for her. These lines are so well-crafted, so perfectly pieced together, that she'll be sure to feel loved, appreciated, and valued. Feel free to save these quotes to express your love on a special occasion or even during a casual encounter.

Short Love Quotes for Her

"One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love." — Sophocles "True love is putting someone else before yourself." — Frozen "You are all of my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher "I would not wish any companion in the world but you." — William Shakespeare, The Tempest "Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place." — Zora Neale Hurston "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." — Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities "To love is to burn, to be on fire." — Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "Love is a choice you make from moment to moment." — Barbara De Angelis "The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are." — Oprah Winfrey "In love, there are two things: bodies and words." — Joyce Carol Oates "Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be." — Robert Browning, "Rabbi ben Ezra" "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling in Love"

Quotes About Unconditional Love

"If you are not too long, I will wait here for you all my life."— Oscar Wilde "I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal." — E.M. Forster, A Room with a View "He is not a lover who does not love forever." — Euripides "Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but I love you until the end of time." — Moulin Rouge! "No measure of time with you will be long enough, but we'll start with forever." — Stephenie Meyer, Breaking Dawn "Not even in my weakest moment have I considered letting you go." — Judith McNaught, Whitney, My Love "I come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is and always will be… yours." — Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility "But the you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the same you I'll be in love with tomorrow." — Gayle Forman, If I Stay "I would rather spend one lifetime with you, then face all the ages of this world alone." — The Lord of the Rings "Don't be scared. Just remember that I belong to you. Just remember that I wouldn't hurt you for anything in this world. You're just going to have to get used to me. And we got all the time in the world. Hold on to me." — If Beale Street Could Talk "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Tennyson "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

Funny Love Quotes for Her

"When we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness and call it love—true love." — Robert Fulghum "Romantic love is mental illness. But it's a pleasurable one." — Fran Lebowitz "Love is sharing your popcorn." — Charles Schulz "Spend a few minutes a day really listening to your spouse. No matter how stupid his problems sound to you." — Megan Mullally "Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache." — Mae West "I am yours. No refunds." — Anita Bathe "I think men who have a pierced ear are better prepared for marriage. They've experienced pain and bought jewelry." — Rita Rudner "Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are." — Will Ferrell "The magic isn't in getting married; it's in staying married." — Baggage Claim "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it." — Elizabeth Evans "If you love 'em in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love 'em at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you're in love." — Miles Davis "I miss crawling into a man's arm, kissing his neck, saying those three little words into his ear, 'And another thing…'" — Felicia Michaels "Anyone can be passionate, but it takes real lovers to be silly." — Rose Franken

"I Love You" Quotes

"I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest. — William Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist "I am so in love with you that there isn't anything else." — Ernest Hemingway "Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." — Rosemonde Gerard "If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you." — DeAnna Anderson "I've tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it's still I love you." — Zelda Fitzgerald "'I love you' begins by I, but it ends up by you." — Charles de Leusse "I love you more than I can express, or can ever hope to express." — Jude Morgan "I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life." — Ian McEwan, Atonement "I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "But once in a while, like today, I meditate on it and realize how lucky I am to share my life with the greatest woman I ever met. You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You're the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence. I love you very much." — Johnny Cash, in a letter to June Carter "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Pride and Prejudice

Cute Love Quotes for Her

"And in her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars." — Across the Universe "Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." ― The History Of Love "You are imperfect, permanently, and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful." — Amy Bloom "Love is something sent from heaven to worry the hell out of you." — Dolly Parton "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss "You think you're one of millions, but you're one in a million to me." — Brad Paisley, "The World" "You make me want to be a better man." — Melvin Udall "I can hear her heartbeat for a thousand miles, and the heavens open every time she smiles." — Van Morrison, "Crazy Love" "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive." — Unknown "Women are meant to be loved, not to be understood." — Oscar Wilde "There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment." — Sarah Dessen "The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence." — George Thomas "If I know what love is, it's because of you." — Hermann Hesse

Romantic Love Quotes for Her

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou "Love is the strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person." — James Thurber "Do I love you? My God, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches." — The Princess Bride "I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn't something about you at all. It was just you." — Jamie McGuire "Your words are my food, your breath is my wine. You are everything to me." — Sarah Bernhardt "For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do." ― Lisa Kleypas, Again the Magic "Romance is the glamor which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze." — Elinor Glyn "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known—and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." — John Green, The Fault in Our Stars "If I could ask God one thing, it would be to stop the moon. Stop the moon and make this night and your beauty last forever." — A Knight's Tale "To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed." — Valerie Lombardo "Love is like the wind; you can't see it, but you can feel it." — Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember "And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while, cause you're amazing, just the way you are." — Bruno Mars, "Just the Way You Are" "I think I'd miss you even if we never met." — The Wedding Date

Deep Love Quotes for Her

"A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved." — Kurt Vonnegut "He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." — Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning "Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time." — Jorge Luis Borges "Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away, and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart." — Robert Sexton "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." — James Baldwin "Every day I'm convinced that I can't possibly love you more… and every day I'm proven wrong." — Steve Maraboli "You are part of my existence, part of myself. You have been in every line I have ever read." — Charles Dickens, Great Expectations "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." — Robert A. Heinlein "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride, so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I does not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep." — Pablo Neruda, "Love Sonnet XVII" "Flatter me, and I may not believe you. Criticize me, and I may not like you. Ignore me, and I may not forgive you. Encourage me, and I will not forget you. Love me, and I may be forced to love you." — William Arthur Ward