80 Love Quotes for Him to Show How Much You Care

It never hurts to remind the special guy in your life of how much he means, but communicating that message can be tough. Sometimes, the easiest thing to do is let words do the work—whether they're yours or someone else's. In this article, we'll list out the very best love quotes for him, ideal for an anniversary card or any other occasion where it is easiest to express yourself on paper. Check out the list below for some of the sweetest things you can say to your life partner about love.

Touching Love Quotes for Him

"Every heart sings a song, incomplete until another heart whispers back." —Plato "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul, that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That's what I hope to give you forever." —The Notebook "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." —Elizabeth Gilbert "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." —A. A. Milne "I wasn't expecting you. I didn't think that we would end up together. The single most extraordinary thing I've ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I've never been seen so completely, loved so passionately, and protected so fiercely." —This Is Us "I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be. I love her, and it is the beginning of everything." —F. Scott Fitzgerald "The greatest gift that you can give to others is the gift of unconditional love and acceptance." —Brian Tracy "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever." —Alfred Tennyson "I'm scared of everything. I'm scared of what I saw, I'm scared of what I did, of who I am, and most of all, I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." —Dirty Dancing

Romantic Love Quotes for Him

"I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, stay warm, have a good day, or sleep well, what I am really saying is I love you. I love you so damn much that it is starting to steal other words' meanings." —Unknown "I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." —Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." —Maya Angelou "He was now in that state of fire that she loved. She wanted to be burnt." —Anaïs Nin "My soul made love to your soul long before our bodies met. When I first laid my eyes on you, I recognized you. You held my future in your hands." —Anita Krizzan "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time." —Julia Child "A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." —Ingrid Bergman "I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." —Leo Christopher "For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." ―Judy Garland "Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold." —Zelda Fitzgerald "You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." —Arthur Conan Doyle "They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that's true." —Big Fish

Inspirational Love Quotes For Him

"Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." —Paulo Coelho "But you've slipped under my skin, invaded my blood, and seized my heart." —Poison Study "Love is friendship that has caught on fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times." —Ann Landers "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." —Oscar Wilde "Loving is not just looking at each other; it's looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry "I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." —Mother Teresa "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." —Franklin P. Jones "Remember that the best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other." —Dalai Lama XIV "To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with." —Mark Twain "If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love." —Princess Diana "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." —Robert A. Heinlein "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more." —Angelita Lim "I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together." —A.R. Asher

Cute Quotes About Love

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." —Dr. Seuss "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." —Lao Tzu "In real love you want the other person's good. In romantic love you want the other person." —Margaret Anderson "They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything." —Bil Keane "You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back." —Barbara De Angelis "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." —"Can't Help Falling in Love," Elvis Presley "Don't forget I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." —Notting Hill "The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space." —Marilyn Monroe "The love we give away is the only love we keep." —Elbert Hubbard "There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment." —Sarah Dessen "People think a soulmate is your perfect fit, and that's what everyone wants. But a true soulmate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life." —Elizabeth Gilbert

Short Love Quotes for Him

"You can't blame gravity for falling in love." —Albert Einstein "Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place." —Zora Neale Hurston "One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love." —Sophocles "Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." —Robert Frost "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." —Aristotle "For every moment that I've spent hurting, there was a moment that I spent, oh, just loving you" —"The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me," Gladys Knight "You are my greatest adventure." —The Incredibles "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." —John Green "We do not choose who we love, but rather our souls choose for us." —N.R. Hart "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." —Katharine Lee Bates "I hope it's okay if I love you forever, Jack." —A Star Is Born "I wish you to know you have been the last dream of my soul." —A Tale of Two Cities "You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." ―The White Company "Love is space and time measured by the heart." —Marcel Proust

Love Quotes About Long Distance

"I exist in two places: Here and where you are." —Margaret Atwood "Ocean separates lands, not souls." ―Munia Khan "I want to be with you. It's as simple and as complicated as that." —Charles Bukowski "And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." —Kahlil Gibran "I don't know what they are called, the spaces between seconds—but I think of you always in those intervals." —Salvador Plascencia "Distance is not for the fearful; it's for the bold. It's for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love." ―Meghan Daum "For time is the longest distance between two places." —Tennessee Williams "Distance means so little when someone means so much." ―Tom McNeal "Absence sharpens love; presence strengthens it." —Benjamin Franklin "She is the one in my heart, and I'm zero without her when the world tries to divide her from me that's where our love becomes infinite." ―Nanruth Nanda

Funny Love Quotes for Him

"We're all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love—true love." —Robert Fulghum "I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." —Rita Rudner "She missed him. She missed him so much that she was starting to hate him." —Talia Hibbert "Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing." —Natasha Leggero "Love is being stupid together." —Paul Valéry "Your love is better than ice cream." —"Ice Cream," Sarah Mclachlan "I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?" —Jean Illsley Clarke "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." —Charles Schulz "If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, never let them go." —Unknown "Come live in my heart and pay no rent." —Samuel Lover