161 Good Morning Messages for Him to Start the Day
Let the special man in your life know just how much he means with these good morning messages.
If saying good morning to your co-workers is enough to improve employee morale, can you imagine the impact it might have on someone you actually love? Not only do these messages communicate warmth and affection, but they also let that special someone in your life know he's on your mind, even immediately after waking up. And while it pays to be consistent, there are opportunities to change up the delivery. Some days, he may crave something sweet, and other times something a bit more flirtatious. Below, you'll find our list of good morning messages for him—just in case you ever run out of original material. We've even got options to use over text, because when it comes to long-distance, it's always good to go the extra mile. Read on to get started!
Good Morning Messages to Make Him Smile
- Good morning, handsome! I'll be missing you all day.
- Hello, love! I can't wait to enjoy this beautiful and sunny morning by your side.
- Rise and shine, sweetheart! It's time to show the world that smile.
- You know, I was never a morning person until I realized it meant spending more time with you.
- Good morning, my love. I'll see you right back here in about 12 hours.
- Good morning, baby. We better get up. It's a lovely day outside.
- Good morning to the sweetest guy I know!
- Wake up, babe. It's time to let that cool morning breeze in.
- Every morning, I wake up with a big smile on my face. I think it has something to do with spending the entire night by your side.
- How lucky I am, getting to fall asleep and wake up next to such a handsome man every day…
- Good morning to my sweet, sexy, and always amazing boyfriend.
- Good morning to the man who makes every day a great day.
- Good morning, sexy! I hope you have a stress-free and productive day.
- You're the reason all my problems seem to disappear. Thank you and good morning!
- Good morning to the man of my dreams. You make me feel so complete.
- There isn't anything in this world I love more than waking up next to you. Good morning, handsome!
- The only thing I need to start the day right is my coffee and a kiss from the man I love.
- Good morning, baby. There's no better feeling than that sun hitting my skin in the early morning with you by my side.
- It's a gorgeous morning, babe! Even more so because I get to spend it with you.
- Good morning, handsome. Is it already time for me to let you know just how much I love you?
Flirty Good Morning Texts
- It's a lovely morning, darling. Let's celebrate with a kiss.
- Good morning, my love. I can't tell you how good it feels to wake up in your arms.
- It's time to wake up, darling. How about we ease into the day with a good morning kiss?
- Has anyone ever told you how good you look, basking in that bright morning sun?
- Good morning, darling. I hope you slept well, you'll need the energy for what I have planned this evening.
- Good morning to the hottest person alive!
- I hope you've had your morning coffee! Running through my mind all day takes some stamina…
- Good morning, babe! Last night may have been cold, but just thinking about you got me hot.
- There are only a few things I want to get done this morning, and making sure I get all my good morning kisses is at the top of my list.
- Good morning, handsome. I can't wait to get my hands on you this evening.
- Morning, babe. Last night gave me plenty of daydreaming material. Can't wait to do it all over again tonight.
- Good morning to the world's best lover!
- I love seeing that handsome smile each and every morning.
- I hope all my mornings begin with a hot cup of coffee, a cool breeze, and you by my side.
- Good morning, babe! Just wait until I tell you all the things we did in my dreams last night.
- Good morning, babe! I know we're both awake, but there's no reason to rush out of bed, right?
- Good morning, sexy! Can't wait to do what we did last night all over again!
- Good morning, love! You sure wore me out last night… in all the best ways, of course.
Cute Good Morning Messages
- Good morning, my prince. I hope you have an amazing day ahead!
- Wishing a very good morning to the man who makes my whole day worthwhile.
- Just checking in to see if the most handsome guy I know actually woke up on time.
- Good morning, dear. Just wanted to let you know how much I love you!
- Good morning, handsome! Sending you a warm hug and well wishes throughout the day.
- Wishing a very good morning to my favorite guy!
- Good morning, babe. I'll be thinking of you all day!
- Good morning, sweetheart. I hope you slept well.
- Are you up, my love? Sending my heartiest good morning prayers your way!
- Good morning babe! I can't wait to see that lovely smile in the flesh.
- Good morning, my dear husband. I hope you slept well last night!
- Good morning, sweetheart. I hope your day is a lot like you… absolutely amazing!
- Good morning! The best part about dreaming of you is that I don't even have to miss you in my sleep!
- Even the best good morning text can be rewritten with three simple words: I love you!
- A warning: I may need another picture of that gorgeous smile to get me through the day.
- Sending you virtual kisses on this lovely morning. Don't worry, you'll get some real ones later on!
- I spent the whole night dreaming of you, and I'll spend the whole day thinking of you. Good morning!
- Good morning, babe. Can't wait to finish up the day so I can get back home and into your arms.
- I can't wait to see you today. I'm already counting down the minutes until I get to see your handsome face.
Funny Good Morning Texts
- Rise and shine, darling! I hope you've got tons of coffee and even more patience to make it through Monday.
- The only way to transition out of a blissful night's rest is with an abrasive message from your girlfriend. Now, GET UP!
- I bet your alarm has already gone off. Remember: you only have about a ten-minute window to call in sick.
- I'd say that I'm jealous of your co-workers for getting to hang out with you, but we all know how moody you are in the morning.
- I'm not really a morning person, so this message isn't going to be my best. Just wanted to say I love you, I guess.
- I wanted to thank you for not talking to me this morning until after I got through my first cup of coffee. You really get me.
- You know, I love waking up to the smell of bacon. Not like you've ever made that happen but I figure it's never too late to start dropping hints.
- I'd wish you a good morning but I know you'll be asleep for at least the next two hours.
- Hope you're having a good start to the morning. I sure know I'm not.
- Good morning. Only 12 more hours until we can get back into bed.
- I know it was an early morning but just think… The countdown to coming home has already begun.
- You ever have one of those days where you get out of bed and think, "That was a huge mistake." Because, same.
- The best part of waking up at your place was knowing there was that box of donuts on your counter. And you, of course.
- For me, the perfect morning would just be night. What about you?
- You know when you wake up and you can feel that morning sun calling your name? I decided I'll answer some other time.
- I was going to make you a big breakfast but I slept through the alarm. Enjoy the cereal!
- Last night, I thought I had everything I could ever want. But then the alarm rang.
- Be sure to smile as soon as you wake up, because you probably won't get the opportunity again after arriving at work!
Sweet Good Morning Messages for Him
- Rise and shine sweetheart. I am so grateful that I get to wake up with you by my side… every single morning.
- I love seeing that bright smile each and every morning. It's enough to get me through the whole day.
- Spending time with you under the comforting morning sun makes me want to stay in bed all day.
- Good morning, sunshine. I hope you have an absolutely splendid day ahead.
- The best part of the morning is feeling your arms around me. I love waking up by your side, babe!
- Any morning spent with you is a morning well spent!
- Good morning to the most wonderful person in my life. I hope you have nothing less than an amazing day.
- Rise and shine, sweet prince! I hope you have a stress-free day ahead of you and an even more enjoyable evening to follow.
- No morning feels complete without you by my side.
- Good morning, babe. I hope you're ready for an awesome day ahead.
- Rise and shine! May the morning bring nothing but good things your way.
- I hope every morning begins with a big hug, a passionate kiss, and a cool breeze.
- Good morning, babe. Do you know how much I love waking up to that same smile every day?
- Good morning, honey. I just want to spend the day in bed with you. Can't you call in sick?
- Good morning! I hope you had sweet dreams last night and have an even sweeter day ahead!
- Good morning, sweetheart. You're like a dream I don't want to wake up from.
- I couldn't let you start in on work without telling you how much I love you!
- Good morning to the man who's still got it going on, even after all these years!
- It may be raining, but I only see sunny skies when waking up with you!
Encouraging Good Morning Messages to Make Him Smile
- Hey there, handsome! Be sure to kickstart your day with positivity and excitement. You've got this!
- Hey there, sleepyhead! Ready to tackle the day with your amazing self?
- Good morning to the most amazing guy! I am so thankful to have you in my life!
- Morning, babe. Are you ready to kick butt or what? You got this!
- Morning, honey! Think of today as a blank canvas, with you holding the tools needed to transform it into a masterpiece. Let's create something amazing!
- Good morning, love. You're a force to be reckoned with. Time to unleash your greatness on the world.
- Good morning! Remember, today is just another page waiting to be written. Let's make it a good one!
- Rise and shine, rockstar! Approach the day with excitement, and remember—you've got the power to make things happen.
- Good morning, my love! Remember, you're capable of so much so go out there and show the world what you're made of.
- Hey, handsome! Just keep hustling, and watch the magic unfold.
- Rise and shine with purpose, babe! Today is a great day to start chasing your dreams.
- Hey, handsome! Remember that even something small can contribute to something bigger. Keep going, and success will follow.
- Morning, my champion! Believe in the possibilities today holds, and trust that you've got the strength to turn those challenges into triumphs.
- Morning, love! Time to show the world how awesome you are. You're more than ready for whatever comes your way!
Romantic Good Morning Messages for Long-Distance Lovers
- Hello, love! I hope you're making the most of this beautiful morning.
- Sending over good morning wishes to my favorite person in the world. I can't wait to wake up by your side once again.
- I simply can't start the day without saying good morning to my favorite guy.
- I hope you have a great morning, darling!
- I hope you're having a good morning! I know mine would be even better if I could spend it by your side.
- Hope you have a good day, babe! I know I will because I'll be thinking of you!
- The best part of any morning is enjoying a cup of hot coffee and thinking of you!
- Sending morning hugs to the love of my life. Looking forward to chatting later.
- I'm not sure if you're awake yet but I wanted to wish you a very happy morning!
- Good morning, honey. I hope you have a wonderful day. Look forward to chatting when you get home!
- You may be far away, but you're always the first thing on my mind. Good morning, angel.
- Sending good morning wishes your way! I can't wait to hear about your day.
- I woke up this morning with you on my mind. I wish I could be there with you in person, but I know we'll be together soon.
- Dear boyfriend, don't consider this a text. Consider it a good morning kiss from the woman you love!
- Good morning to the man who continues to drive me wild in all the best ways!
- Good morning, my love! Hope your coffee is as lovely as you make me feel every single day.
- Good morning, babe! I wish I was there to see how cute you look when you wake up.
- It's sad that I couldn't wake up next to you but know that I'm sending the warmest hugs and kisses your way!
- Good morning to the best boyfriend a girl could ask for!
- Ugh, my alarm clock woke me up from the best dream… that one about you!
Emotional Good Morning Messages
- I woke up with you on my mind again. I miss you, and I hope you're having a wonderful morning.
- I woke up with butterflies this morning thinking of you.
- I hope you receive tons of blessings today. Wishing you a beautiful and memorable day, my dear.
- Good morning, my love! Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and all the warmth your heart can possibly hold.
- Morning, love bug. Your presence is like a shot of positivity. Let's own today.
- Thinking of you has already made my morning more beautiful. With you on my mind, the day can only get better.
- Good morning, handsome. I wanted to let you know how much I miss waking up to you.
- Good morning, starshine. Sun's up, and so is my gratitude for you. Let's make today as awesome as possible.
- Sending you a virtual hug and a pocketful of sunshine to brighten your morning. Have a wonderful day, baby.
- Good morning, sweetheart. Just wanted to remind you how much you mean to me and how grateful I am to have you in my life.
- Wake up, sleepyhead! Another day to create beautiful memories together. Let's make every moment count.
- Hoping you woke up with a smile, babe! Your happiness is contagious, and I hope it spreads to everyone you meet today.
- Hey, handsome! Here's to a day of conquering challenges and enjoying the ride.
- Every morning I wake up, you inspire me to pursue my goals and become a better person.
- Morning, sweetheart. Remember to navigate the day with the seriousness of someone who values every moment and strives for excellence in everything he does.
Inspirational Quotes to Help Him Start the Day
- "No matter how bad things are, you can at least be happy that you woke up this morning." — D. L. Hughley
- "Let today be the day… You free yourself from fruitless worry, seize the day and take effective action on things you can change." — Steve Maraboli
- "Live this day as if it were your last. The past is over and gone. The future is not guaranteed." — Wayne Dyer
- One can make a day of any size and regulate the rising and setting of his own sun and the brightness of its shining." — John Muir
- "Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." — Tom Schulman
- "We need to embrace every day and enjoy it as much as we can."— Karen Todd Scarpulla
- Today is a new day. Don't let your history interfere with your destiny!" — Steve Maraboli
- "Happiness, not in another place but this place… not for another hour, but this hour." — Walt Whitman
- "Lost, yesterday, somewhere between sunrise and sunset, two golden hours, each set with sixty diamond minutes. No reward is offered for they are gone forever." — Horace Mann
- "When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive—to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love." — Marcus Aurelius
- "Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have." — Lemony Snicket
- "I get up every morning and it's going to be a great day. You never know when it's going to be over so I refuse to have a bad day." — Paul Henderson
- "I have learned over the years that the nicest thing I can do is to just say to myself, 'Good Morning Darling, I love you; we're going to have a really great day today.'" — Louise Hay
- "Every day is a good day. There is something to learn, care and celebrate." — Amit Ray
- "Everyone has highs and lows that they have to learn from, but every morning I start off with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself, 'It's going to be a good day!'." — Lindsay Lohan
- "Even the worst days have an ending, and the best days have a beginning." — Jennifer Coletta
- "Today is your day, your mountain is waiting. So get on your way." — Dr. Seuss
- "A day is a day. It's just a measurement of time. Whether it's a good day or a bad day is up to you. It's all a matter of perception." — Donald L. Hicks
Why Good Morning Messages Matter
We've already seen how messages of general support can benefit people. But it is exciting to see how more strategic implementations of kindness can impact folks throughout the day.
A 2018 study published in the Association for Positive Behavioral Support found that students who received positive greetings from teachers upon entering the classroom were more engaged and less disruptive throughout the day.
Even outside of these platonic settings, a quick "good morning, dear" can do a lot. A few words of affirmation won't just help you maintain that intimacy when apart from your partner—they can actually influence the levels of productivity your partner will experience throughout the day.
So go ahead and send out some cute morning messages to the ones you love. If not to help someone make the most of their day, then simply because it's a nice thing to do.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of good morning messages for him, but be sure to check back in with us soon!