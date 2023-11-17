104 Wedding Wishes for All the Newlyweds in Your Life

There are much worse ways to spend your weekend than going to a wedding, since they usually involve food, drinks, friends, and a dance floor—it's preparing for the happy event that can be a drag. But with proper planning, that stress should be short-lived. If you feel pressure to look your best, you'll be at ease when you find the perfect outfit. Accommodations may be pricey if you have to travel, but you can celebrate getting a good deal. Thankfully, registries have taken all the guesswork out of choosing a gift. But the wedding card? That's where a lot of us run out of steam. Maybe you're not a natural wordsmith. Maybe you're unsure what sort of note would be appropriate for the occasion. But don't worry—we've already put the work in for you. Read on for a list of over 100 wedding wishes that you can use to send your best to the happy couple.

RELATED: 95 Congratulations Messages for a Job Well Done.

Formal Wedding Wishes

Congratulations on your wedding. May you live in happiness together forever and always. Happy wedding day. Today marks the start of a wonderful journey together. Congratulations to a beautiful couple. Wishing you a long and happy marriage! Congratulations on the big day. Wishing you both a beautiful life together. Congratulations! Wishing you all the love and all the happiness in the world. Sending my love to the newly betrothed. Here's to the beginning of a long and happy life together! Congratulations on the wedding; may your marriage be full of love and happiness. Happy wedding day. Here begins a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and joyous years ahead! What an amazing celebration; your love for one another truly is a gift to cherish forever. Wishing you so much happiness ahead. Congratulations on tying the knot! May your union be filled with endless love, laughter, and more joy than your hearts can hold. So happy to see you walk down the aisle. Here's to the beginning of a wonderful chapter of life. Congratulations on your wedding day, may the path ahead be adorned with nothing but love and joy. Wishing you both the absolute best as you embark on this incredible journey with your new spouse. Happy wedding day. Cheers to love, happiness, and a lifetime of beautiful memories together! Congratulations on your special day. Here's to a lifetime of happiness and everlasting love. Congratulations, newlyweds. May your marriage bring you lots of love and endless joy.

Casual Messages to Write in a Wedding Card

I feel so much joy for you both as you embark on this next step! Best wishes for the newly betrothed. I am so excited for you to embark on this new life together. I'm so thrilled that both my friends have found their forever person. Wishing you the very best on your journey ahead. Warm wedding wishes to the newly betrothed! Congratulations on a beautiful wedding. Sending all our love as you kick off this exciting new chapter! Happy wedding day. And remember, the journey is just beginning! Here's hoping that your marriage is just as beautiful as the wedding itself! Congratulations on finding your forever love. Congratulations on your big day. May your love story be as magical as the day you said "I do." We had an amazing time celebrating such a great couple. Lots of love to you both! We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful day with you both. Wishing you a marriage full of love and lots of laughs. Congratulations on an amazing wedding. I'll let you take it from here! Here's to a lifetime of happiness and adventures together. Congratulations! Congratulations to the happy couple. A fun-filled future awaits!

RELATED: 80+ Happy Anniversary Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Your Love.

Wedding Wishes for a Son or Daughter

No matter the issue, stay calm and compassionate, and know when to shut your mouth. Happy married life, kid! I've been waiting to watch you walk down the aisle from the moment you were born. Today was everything I had ever dreamed of, and more. Congratulations, darling. You've finally found the one. Lots of love to you both on this momentous day. May your love always be a source of comfort for you both. Congratulations, you two. Congratulations, my dears. May your forever-after be filled with love and happiness. Congratulations on taking your first big step. Always remember that we are here to help with anything else you may need along the way. Happy wedding day and congratulations on finding the love of your life. We are thrilled to watch you build a beautiful life together. Today is your wedding day—something we've been looking forward to for what seems like forever. We are over the moon to share it with you. Congratulations on a beautiful wedding. I am so proud of you both. Sending my deepest love and very best wishes to you both. Remember when you would sit at home, listing off requirements for your perfect match? Well, you've finally found them. Congratulations to you both. Sending over lots of love from our family, now and always. You may be all grown up, but you'll always be my baby. Congratulations on a beautiful wedding. Congratulations, my darling. Wishing you nothing but a wonderful life ahead. Watching you grow into a loving and well-loved individual has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Congratulations on all you have accomplished and here's to a happy life ahead.

Funny Wedding Messages

Here's some free marriage advice: Listen carefully, love madly, and always keep the kitchen clean. Happy wedding day! I hope you get so many great wedding gifts that you don't even realize there isn't one from me in the pile! Wishing you a long and happy life together. Thanks for all the free booze. As two wise men once said, "Be excellent to each other." Congratulations on finding your forever person! Meanwhile, I'm over here still swiping. Congratulations on picking the right person for your life sentence. Well done on an absolutely beautiful wedding. And thank you for the reminder of how much money I'll be saving by choosing to elope. You've finally found someone who understands your weird sense of humor. Hold on tight and never let them go. Let's hope your marriage operates like a school for the arts and may there always be more comedy than drama. I just have one thing to say: FINALLY! Some people marry for love and others for money. And some are just in it for the monogrammed towel set. Enjoy the gift. Getting married is a great way to ensure your spouse never questions your judgment. Let me pass on some wise advice for you now that you're married. Say these four words often and with enthusiasm: "I'll do the dishes." Congratulations and a piece of advice—don't ever attempt to build furniture together if you want this thing to last! Today we celebrate as you two officially become one: One bed, one bathroom, and one remote. What could possibly go wrong?

RELATED: 102 Powerful Condolence Messages to Send to Friends or Family.

Wedding Wishes for a Friend

A hearty congratulations on the big day! May you bring each other as much happiness as you have into my life—and more! I am so honored to be part of this special day. I'm over the moon happy for you and can't wait to watch you start on the journey ahead. Sending a heartfelt congratulations to my best friends. Wishing you a long and happy life together. We've shared so many laughs over the years. May you always find happiness and humor in all the little things coming your way. Congratulations on the big day. And remember, this is just the beginning. I'm looking forward to celebrating this season of life with you both! Here's to love, friendship, and the opportunity to experience them both! I feel so very proud to call you guys my friends. Congratulations to you both! My deepest love and very best wishes to you both. Warm wishes to an amazing couple. Watching your love story unfold has been such a joy, and I am so happy to hang around for the amazing journey ahead! I am so happy you found your person. Looking forward to watching you celebrate and settle into the most wonderful married life.

Wedding Message for a New Family Member

Your wedding is such a wonderful day for the two of you and for our family. To eternity! You bring such a joyful presence into the family. Welcome to the brood! You've helped grow a new branch on our beloved family tree, and we are so very grateful. Congratulations on your nuptials. Today will be remembered as one of our family's finest moments. We're so happy to have you in our lives. Sending over lots of love and warm wishes from your new family! Today, you gained a spouse and I gained a new sibling. Much love to you both! We couldn't be happier to call you family. Thank you for letting us join in on the big day! What a wonderful addition to the family! Sending lots of love your way! I've always wanted a brother/sister and now I finally have one. Congratulations to you both on finding your perfect person. I've always looked at you as part of the family. So glad we can finally make it official! You have been such a blessing to our family. Sending all our love to you both as you join hands in marriage.

RELATED: 100 I Miss You Messages (And Quotes!) for Everyone in Your Life.

Religious Wedding Wishes

Congratulations on a beautiful wedding and may God bless you with a happy life. May your marriage be blessed and full of joy. Sending over our prayers for a lifetime of love and happiness May God bless you on your wedding day and for many more years to come. Congratulations and never be afraid to move forward in this journey, for God is there with you every step of the way. It's easy to see God's love reflected in the way you look at one another. Congratulations on a beautiful wedding. We are so excited to celebrate your love as you say "I do" in the presence of God. Love really does conquer all! May God grant you all of life's biggest blessings. Congratulations on your nuptials. May God bless you with his love, wisdom, and guidance. Hoping your wedding is blessed from the start. May you live a long and happy life together! Love is the greatest blessing. Wishing you nothing but joy and happiness in your marriage.

RELATED: 136 "Thank You" Messages for Every Occasion.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Wedding Wishes for Coworkers

What a beautiful wedding it was. And what an amazing change of scenery from the office! Sending over a heartfelt congratulations on getting married. Don't hurry back to work anytime soon! Marriage is just like the office; teamwork makes the dream work. Congrats, newlyweds! May today mark the start of a wonderful adventure filled with joy. Married life looks good on you! Enjoy this moment and I look forward to connecting once you're back! Congratulations! Now, let's hope your marriage will be filled with far more "wins" than "meetings. As you move forward in marriage, always remember that your love is the greatest project you'll ever be assigned. Now, let's put those management skills to the test. Congratulations to my absolute favorite coworker on their wedding day! If you're anywhere near as good of a partner as you are a coworker, I know that your spouse is one lucky person! Congratulations on your wedding day! We're all so happy for you both. Thank you for letting us share this special day with you. We wish you all the best.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of wedding wishes, but be sure to check back in with us soon! Best Life is committed to helping you find the right words for any occasion. You can also sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar content, as well as the latest in wellness, entertainment, and travel.