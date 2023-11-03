44 Wedding Vow Examples to Use on Your Special Day

Most of the time, actions speak louder, but your wedding day is one of those occasions when words really matter. Not only do you have to sum up your feelings about your new spouse for them, but there's also a crowd of friends and family listening in while you do it.

Some couples prefer standardized or religious wedding vows, while others would rather write something personal on their own. Though the choice is ultimately up to you, figuring out what you want to say can be difficult. So, to help slash some stress around your wedding ceremony, we've put together a list of wedding vow examples for you to consider. Whether you're looking for a traditional speech or are leaning towards something a little more modern, you'll find plenty of options to mull over below. We've also included a few tips on how to write wedding vows of your own. Read on for more.

Traditional Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I promise to love and cherish you, in good times and bad. I vow to support you in all you hope to achieve and to create a home filled with tenderness and love. Today and always, I choose you as my partner for life." Bride/Groom: "I take you as my spouse, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until death do us part. You are my love, my life, and my best friend." Bride/Groom: I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my beloved [wife/husband], to love and cherish from this day forward. I promise to support you, honor you, in sickness and in health and through all of life's many ups and downs. With all that I am, I pledge my love and fidelity to you."

Funny Wedding Vows Examples

Bride/Groom: "I want all of you, including the worst. Give me your bad moods, your long commutes, your burnt coffee, lost keys, stained shorts, annoying coworkers, lost receipts, and broken printers. Give me your every day and I will give you my love to make it alright." Bride/Groom: "I promise to share my food and never hog the covers. I'll leave the hallway light on at night, and I'll never use the last of the toilet paper without a replacement handy. I'll do as many dishes as I can handle, as long as we both shall live, so help me, God." Bride/Groom: "I vow to stand by your side, even when the zombie apocalypse comes. Should you be turned into one, I promise to give you my flesh and let you feed, so that I may join you in the transformation and stand by your side forever."

Wedding Vow Ideas From Literature

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I do not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep." — Pablo Neruda, Sonnet XVII "I give you my hand. I give you my love more precious than money, I give you myself, before preaching or law; Will you give me yourself? Will you come travel with me? Shall we stick by each other as long as we live?" — Walt Whitman, Song of the Open Road "A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are; we can be loved for who we are and not for who we're pretending to be." — Richard Bach, The Bridge Across Forever "You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. And wish from this day forth never to be parted from you."― Deborah Moggach, Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sample Wedding Vows for Feminists

Bride/Groom: "I pledge to respect your autonomy and individuality, valuing the strength that comes from our differences. I will strive to create a partnership built on trust, communication, and understanding, where both of our voices are heard and our decisions are made together." Bride/Groom: "I vow to love and cherish you as my equal partner, recognizing that our journey together is a collaboration of two unique and independent souls. I promise to support your dreams, passions, and aspirations, just as you have always supported mine, as we grow together in life and love." Bride/Groom: "I promise to love and cherish you, embracing the beauty of our unique qualities as we journey together through life. I promise that both our voices will hold significance in this partnership and for our decisions to always remain joint endeavors. With this vow, I declare my unwavering love, respect, and dedication to you, now and forever."

Romantic Wedding Vows for Her

Bride/Groom: "From the moment I saw you, I knew I had found my forever. Today, I promise to love you with the kind of depth and passion that only grows stronger over time. I vow to be your rock, your confidant, and your greatest champion as we embark on this beautiful journey together." Bride/Groom: "As I stand here in front of you, [Name], the love of my life, I promise to be patient and understanding [wife/husband]. I promise to listen and to communicate, and to hold you close in times of joy and sorrow. Most of all, I promise to love you enthusiastically and with intention. With you, I am whole, and with you, I choose to spend the rest of my days." Bride/Groom: "I promise to love you forever. I'll work in every way possible to be worthy of your love. I will always be honest with you. I will be kind, and forgiving. I promise to be a true and loyal friend, as you have done for me. And I promise to prioritize our union above all else from now until the end of time."

Personal Wedding Vows for Hobby Enthusiasts

Bride/Groom: "Today, I promise to be your partner in life and love. Not only that, but I vow to help carry your bags onto whichever flight you book next, to be your plus-one for any upcoming reunion tour, and to help you locate the least damaged and most affordable vintage couture this city has to offer. I vow to participate in anything that may bring you joy and happiness, in this life or the next." Bride/Groom: "Similar to the trails we love to explore, our journey has been full of twists and turns. Today, I ask you to join me on our biggest excursion yet. While we're sure to encounter some slippery terrain, these hardships will be punctuated by unparalleled views, extreme beauty, and moments of absolute bliss. As always the weather will be unpredictable, but we have years of experience in keeping one another out of the cold and sheltered from the rain " Bride/Groom: "I always knew you'd keep me busy, but I never thought I'd stay so active while settling down. From morning strolls to midday matches, you've watched me gain strength in both body and mind. You've shown me the value of endurance, and the unyielding power of discipline. You make me a better person. Yet, I acknowledge that this version of me wouldn't exist without your love, guidance, and unwavering support. Today, I promise to use these strengths to provide you with a beautiful life. I vow to be a partner worthy of your tenderness and devotion."

Movie-Inspired Wedding Vows

"I promise to never forget that this is a once-in-a-lifetime love. And to always know in the deepest part of my soul that no matter what challenges might carry us apart, we will always find our way back to each other." — The Vow "It seems right now that all I've ever done in my life is making my way here to you." — The Bridges of Madison County "I will love you my whole life. You and no other." — Braveheart "The best love is the kind that weakens the soul, that makes us reach for more, that plants fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That's what you've given me. That's what I hope to give to you forever." — The Notebook

Modern Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I'm hoping to only do this once, so let's be sure to get this right. Today, I vow to respect, admire, and appreciate not just for who you are, but also the person you wish to become. I promise to champion you through life, care for you when sick, and love you even when you find it difficult to love yourself. Today, I give you my whole heart. Nothing has ever felt so right." Bride/Groom: "I had a feeling that you would become my world soon after we met, and you proved me right. Today, you have made me happier than I could ever imagine and given me more love than I ever thought possible. Today, I pledge my life to yours, from now until forever. No matter where life leads me, I know that as long as you are there, it is where I am meant to be." Bride/Groom: "Today, I choose you. I choose you over all others. I choose you to share all my happy moments with. I choose you to love and care for, and I choose you to challenge me. I choose you to keep me honest, in line, and ever-motivated for a beautiful future. I choose you to love me and to care for me, from this day forward, as long as we both shall live."

Jewish Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine." Bride/Groom: "Harey at mekuddeshet li b'taba'at zo k'dat Moshe v'Israel."

Catholic Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my [wife/husband]. I promise to be true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I will love you and honor you all the days of my life." Bride/Groom: I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my [wife/husband], I promise to be true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. And I will love you and honor you all the days of my life. [Name], take this ring as a sign of my love and fidelity in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Interfaith Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my [wife/husband]. I promise to be true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I will love and honor you all the days of my life." Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], promise to you, [Name], before our family and friends, to stand by your side, to share and support your hopes and dreams. I vow to always be there for you. When you fall, I will catch you. When you cry I will comfort you. When you laugh I will share your joy. No matter what lies ahead of us, we will complete this journey together. I promise this now and forever."

Muslim Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], offer you myself in marriage as according to the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet, peace and blessing be upon him. I pledge, in honesty and with sincerity, to be for you an obedient and faithful [wife/husband]." Bride/Groom: "I pledge, in honesty and sincerity, to be for you a faithful and helpful [wife/husband]." Bride/Groom: "[Name], I take you to be my [wife/ husband]. As one soul split into two, forming a perfect pair, we can reunite once again in marriage. Today I pledge my love and loyalty to you for as long as we live, as your faithful [wife/ husband] and forever friend."

Presbyterian Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my [wife/husband], and I do promise and covenant, before God and these witnesses, to be your loving and faithful husband/wife in plenty and in want, in joy and in sorrow, in sickness and in health, as long as we both shall live." Bride/Groom: "I [Name], take thee [Name], to be my [wife/husband]. To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, and I promise my love to you. With this ring, I thee wed; all my love, I do thee give."

Buddhist Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I pledge to cultivate patience and mindfulness in our relationship, nurturing the seeds of wisdom and kindness in our hearts. May we journey together through this life in harmony, with deep gratitude, endless love, and eternal support." Bride/Groom: "In the spirit of compassion, I vow to walk beside you on this path of life, recognizing that our union is a union of souls, bound by love and understanding. With this sacred commitment, we embrace our eternal connection, knowing that our love is not confined by time or space, but transcends all boundaries." Bride/Groom: "I promise to nurture harmony within this relationship through each word and action, taking good care of our home, our responsibilities, and of you."

Protestant Wedding Vows

Bride/Groom: "I, [Name], take thee, [Name], to be my wedded [wife/husband], to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part, according to God's holy ordinance; and thereto I pledge thee my faith." Bride/Groom: "In the name of God, I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my [wife/husband], to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until we are parted by death. This is my solemn vow."

Hindu Wedding Vows

Hindu wedding ceremonies typically incorporate the Saptapadi, or "The Seven Steps." These promises and principles are made by the couple to each other during the exchange of vows. The script is as follows:ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Let us take the first step to provide for our household a nourishing and pure diet, avoiding those foods injurious to healthy living. Let us take the second step to develop physical, mental, and spiritual powers. Let us take the third step to increase our wealth by righteous means and proper use. Let us take the fourth step to acquire knowledge, happiness, and harmony by mutual love and trust. Let us take the fifth step so that we are blessed with strong, virtuous, and heroic children. Let us take the sixth step for self-restraint and longevity. Finally, let us take the seventh step and be true companions and remain lifelong partners by this wedlock."

How to Write Your Own Wedding Vows

Writing your wedding vows is no easy task, but it doesn't have to be stressful. Feel free to lean on the examples above to help you get started. You can also check out the tips below to inject more originality into your script.

1. Reveal the promises you're making to your partner.

A wedding is a sign of commitment, above all else. That may seem intimidating, but it's also an easy theme to run with when writing your vows. Think of everything you want to communicate to your partner about what your life will be like once you're married. These promises may look profound on paper, which will make your remarks even more emotional to hear.

2. Write down the things you love about your spouse-to-be.

It never hurts to be specific, especially when it comes to something as significant as your wedding. Let your partner know exactly what you love about them and why they're the one you want to marry. Not only will it help them feel special, but it can also allow you to include some humor in your vows. Sometimes, it's our strangest quirks that are the most endearing.

3. Tell the story of how you met or fell in love.

Mix things up by sharing the origin story of your relationship. Your guests want to know more about your history as a couple, and this is an especially great choice for anyone who considers themselves an engaging storyteller.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of wedding vow examples, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more ways to connect to the ones you love.