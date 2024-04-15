90 Sister Quotes to Celebrate Your Built-In Best Friend

It's impossible to describe the sibling relationship through words alone, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying. Some of the most powerful lines in literature focus on the special bond people with the same parents share. The concept of sisterhood, in particular, is often associated with solidarity, community, and morality. Of course, those of us who actually have sisters know the experience doesn't always live up to what appears on the page. Below, you'll find a collection of unique, funny, and sometimes sappy sister quotes that better describe what it really means to be someone's sis.

Best Sister Quotes

"How do people make it through life without a sister?" — Sara Corpening "I do not see as well without her. I do not hear as well without her. I do not feel as well without her. I would be better off without a hand or a leg than without my sister." — Erin Morgenstern "Your sister is a jewel, a priceless, one-of-a-kind gem who makes living precious for many people, including you." — Dave Pipitone "Of two sisters one is always the watcher, one the dancer."— Louise Glück "We'll always fight, but we'll always make up as well. That's what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other's frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we've had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time." — Lisa See "But the love of sisters needs no words. It does not depend on memories, or mementos, or proof. It runs as deep as a heartbeat. It is as ever-present as a pulse." — Lisa Wingate "Sisters examine each other so they can have a map for how they should behave." — Michael D. Kahn "Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?" — Alice Walker "There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other's voice across the room, because even when the night was thick and starless they walked home together from the river seeing who could last the longest without turning on her flashlight, not afraid." — Jandy Nelson "Our roots say we're sisters, our hearts say we're friends." — Unknown "If you have a sister and she dies, do you stop saying you have one? Or are you always a sister, even when the other half of the equation is gone?"— Jodi Picoult

Funny Sister Quotes

"If you don't understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child." — Linda Sunshine "Your sister knows everything to say to piss you off. But sisters tend to be each other's biggest champion and also their hardest critics." — Erin Foster "If you don't annoy your big sister for no good reason from time to time, she thinks you don't love her anymore." — Pearl Cleage "Never let an angry sister brush your hair."— Unknown "When my sister, Joan, arrived I asked if I could swap her for a rabbit. When I think what a marvelous friend she's been, I'm so glad my parents didn't take me at my word." — Maeve Binchy "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." — Amy Li "I suppose there are sisters that don't compete. I have never met one." — Lisa Grunwald "The only person I lie to is my little sister, when I steal her clothes." — Kendall Jenner "You ever hear Dad introduce us to people? 'This is our daughter Dottie. And this is our other daughter, Dottie's sister.' They should've just had you and bought a dog." — A League of Their Own "If your sister is in a tearing hurry to go out and cannot catch your eye, she's wearing your best sweater." — Pam Brown "A sister smiles when one tells stories—for she knows where the decoration has been added." —Chris Montaigne "My sister… is the person who keeps me in line, whether I like it or not. I trust her and also have a good, healthy fear of her." — Katy Perry

Meaningful Quotes About Sisters

"A sister is both your mirror—and your opposite." — Elizabeth Fishel "For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, To fetch one if one goes astray, To lift one if one totters down, To strengthen whilst one stands." — Christina Rossetti "There can be no situation in life in which the conversation of my dear sister will not administer some comfort to me." — Mary Worley Montagu "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion C. Garretty "Sisters share a bond unlike any other—thornier, but also tender, full of possibility." — Joy McCullough "Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child." — Barbara Alpert "Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow." — Benjamin Disraeli "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." —Isadora James "Also remember, sisters make the best friends in the world." — Marilyn Monroe "A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves—a special kind of double." — Toni Morrison "Sister: A person who's been where you've been; someone you can call when things aren't going right; is more than just family; a sister is a forever friend." — Unknown

Unique Sister Quotes

"Parents are just parents, brothers are just brothers, best friends are just best friends, even husbands are just husbands, but sisters – well, sisters are the ones to whom sisters always turn in times of joy or trouble, celebration or crisis." — Lorraine Bodger "Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy." — Jojo Moyes "I know my sister like I know my own mind / You will never find anyone as trusting or as kind… I love my sister more than anything in this life / I will choose her happiness over mine every time." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton "Sister. You are not only a strong woman, you are the strongest tie to the best years of my life." — Melanie J. Pellowski "The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble." — Clara Ortega "We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory." — Evelyn Loeb "Sisters, as you know, also have a unique relationship. This is the person who has known you your entire life, who should love you and stand by you no matter what, and yet it's your sister who knows exactly where to drive the knife to hurt you the most." ― Lisa See "Look inside any sister relationship and you'll find a wealth of interesting stories." — Colleen Sell "Sisters are best friends, they are advisors, they are teachers, and best of all they are people with whom you can talk with about anything—someone you have a special bond with!" — Catherine Pulsifer "We are sisters. We will always be sisters. Our differences may never go away, but neither, for me, will our song." — Elizabeth Fishel "It is to be treasured when sisters are close or best friends, and what a loss for both of them when they aren't." — Linda Hale Bucklin "Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring—quite often the hard way." — Pamela Dugdale

Short Sister Quotes

"When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?" — Pam Brown "A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need." ― Debasish Mridha "A sister's love is a lighthouse guiding us through life's storms." — Unknown "She is my sounding board, my confidante, my keeper of secrets – and my best friend." — Kathleen O'Keefe "Sisters become more beautiful as each day passes by." — Michelle Malm "There's no better friend than a sister." — Mary Engelbreit "I would like more sisters, that the taking out of one, might not leave such stillness."

— Emily Dickinson "A woman without her sister is like a bird without her wings." — Moosa Rahat "A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends." — Unknown "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden." — Unknown "Words that describe you: my wise sister, my confidant, and my best friend." — Catherine Pulsifer "You can kid the world, but not your sister." — Charlotte Gray "Sister love is a language spoken with glances, laughter, and silent support." — Unknown

Sister Quotes for Instagram

My first friend, my best friend. Gigi and Bella have nothing on us. Two bodies, one soul. My sister > Your sister. Partners in crime. Double trouble. Team us. I don't need a bestie I have a sister. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's her sister. You're my favorite sister but I'm the favorite overall. You can fool anyone, but never your little sister. All I need is my sister. Sister squad.

Quotes About Sisterly Love

"Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other." — Carol Saline "You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you." — George R.R. Martin "You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections; there is nothing like it in this world." —Charlotte Brontë "To my sister: You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you." — Unknown "Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything." — Lauren Weisberger "She's always there for me when I need her. She's my best friend. She's just my everything." — Ashley Olsen "Husbands come and go; children come and eventually they go. Friends grow up and move away. But the one thing that's never lost is your sister." — Gail Sheehy "One's sister is part of one's essential self, an eternal presence of one's heart, soul and memory." — Susan Cabil "Often, in old age, the sisters become each other's chosen and most happy companions. In addition to their shared memories of childhood and their relationship to each other's children, they… carry the echoes of their mother's voice." — Margaret Mead

Quotes About Big Sisters and Little Sisters

"Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life." ― Charles M. Schulz "I'm the big sister. I want to make sure she has everything, even if I don't have anything. It's hard. I love her too much. That's what counts." — Venus Williams "That's the best thing about little sisters: They spend so much time wishing they were elder sisters that in the end they're far wiser than the elder ones could ever be." — Gemma Burgess "Even though you are my little sister, your hugs during the difficult times in my life have been like a hug from God." — Kate Summers I've always admired my little sister because she's able to play with no fear. She's a cutthroat player when it comes to taking risks." — Ashley Prange "Life has its ups and downs, times of sadness and times of joy. You, little sister, have been through it all with me, thanks for being there." — Catherine Pulsifer "Having an elder sister is just like a diamond in the darkest room." — Pratiksha Prajapati "I learned many life lessons from watching my big sister make mistakes." — Kate Summers "Little sisters can be a pain, but the big sister heroine worship can't be beat." — Allison M. Lee