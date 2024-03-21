Walmart and Target Shoppers, Take Caution: Popular Mugs Recalled Over "Severe" Burns

Dishware is certainly a worthwhile investment when you go for high-quality pieces, but for everyday use, we usually turn to more affordable options from big-box retailers like Walmart and Target. These pieces often come in convenient sets, and thanks to the price, we don't get overly upset if they break. But while we may not stress too much about sweeping up a broken glass, some dishware carries more serious concerns. In fact, popular Starbucks-branded mugs sold at Target and Walmart are now being recalled over the potential for "severe" burns.

In a March 21 notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Nestlé USA Inc., of Arlington, Virginia, is recalling metallic mugs included in 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recall applies to four different gift sets that contain a ceramic mug with metallic coating: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs; Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug; Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug; and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug. Depending on the set, the multicolored mugs came in either 11-ounce or 16-ounce sizes. Gift sets came with different Starbucks holiday coffee blends and hot cocoa mixes.

Approximately 440,500 gift sets were sold at Walmart and Target—both in stores and online—as well as through military retail outlet Nexcom. The sets ranged in price, sold at $10, $13, or $20, and were available for purchase during this past holiday season: Nov. 2023 through Jan. 2024.

While mugs are meant to hold hot liquids, the CPSC notice states that these Starbucks mug don't quite meet their purpose.

"If microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards," the notice reads.

As of March 21, Nestlé has received 12 incident reports of mugs overheating or breaking. These have resulted in 10 injuries "including nine severe burns/blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger." In one instance, medical attention was required, the CPSC notice says.

According to a press release on Nestlé's website, consumers contacted the company about the issues, prompting "immediate corrective action." The website notes that no other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products are included in the recall.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority," the company's website states. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

If you have any of these mugs at home, officials ask you to "immediately stop using" them. For a cash or gift card refund, consumers can return mugs to the place of purchase. Nestlé will provide a check for customers if they fill out an online form and include a photo of the recalled mug or the gift set identifier code. No receipt or proof of purchase is necessary for a refund, the CPSC notice states.

For questions, customers can reach out to Nestlé directly by calling 800-681-1676 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), Monday through Friday.