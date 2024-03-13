Smarter Living

Walmart Shoppers "Hate" New Shopping Carts: "My Arms and Shoulders Ached"

Walmart's new shopping carts have undergone a growth spurt.

By Emily Weaver
March 13, 2024
By Emily Weaver
March 13, 2024

More than a thousand Walmart stores have undergone major renovations over the past couple of years, which included updated signage and new layouts. In an Oct. 2023 press release, Hunter Hart, Walmart Realty Senior Vice President, explained that the $9 billion initiative sought "to deliver a more modern shopping experience and improve the lives of our associates and customers from the moment they step into the new space." For the most part, these upgrades have been well-received—apart from the redesigned shopping carts.

The new tricked-out buggies are being slammed by shoppers, who argue the "stupidly acquired" carts are inept and a liability for short-statured customers.

Customers first took note of the cart changes back in July 2023, when a Walmart in Mayfield, Kentucky, shared a promotional video on its Facebook page. In the clip, an employee demonstrates how the carts offer a more optimal shopping experience thanks to a cup holder and phone cradle located near the children's seating bench. Additionally, the carts stand taller, too.

 

However, customers don't seem to share the positive sentiment and are protesting the redesigned carts on social media. Those who have been outspoken claim the carts' growth spurt has left them with lingering aches and pains, and consequently, hindered their Walmart shopping experience.

In a Facebook post, Virginia Zias Vojacek shared that she was "feeling annoyed" following a recent trip to Walmart that left her upper body physically sore.

"Dear Walmart, please explain to me how a person who's 5 feet tall or under can push those new high carts you so stupidly acquired? My arms and shoulders actually ached pushing that freak of a cart through the store!" she said.

A fellow Walmart shopper noted that she, too, has been experiencing increased shoulder pain ever since the rollout. "You know Virginia every time I leave Walmart I complain to my husband that my shoulders are hurting- never thought it was the cart… guess I go back to giant Eagle," she commented on Vojacek's post.

Someone else quipped, "Those carts aren't made for us short people."

A comment on Walmart's Facebook post reads: "All of the features are cool! But the carts are too tall for short people like me." Farther down in the comments, another wrote, "I'm short and hate it."

Meanwhile, on X, a shopper joked that Walmart's carts could benefit from "an alignment and tire rotation."

The controversial height change has also been a topic of conversation on Reddit. In a Walmart thread, someone pointed out that the redesigned carts have a "bulkier design," making them even harder to steer for those who are already struggling with the height difference.

