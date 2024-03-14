Great Value Nuts Sold at Walmart Locations in 30 States Are Being Recalled

Walmart's honey-roasted cashews are a snacktime staple, and with good reason. They're high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats—plus, they're the perfect addition to homemade trail mix and charcuterie boards. But fans of the sweet and salty snack will want to proceed with caution, as John B. Sanfilippo & Sons, Inc (JBSS) just issued a voluntary recall of Great Value 8.25-oz. Honey Roasted Cashews, which may contain unknown milk and coconut allergens, per a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

JBSS is known for processing and packaging nut and nut-related products for popular brands such as Fisher and Orchard Valley Harvest, as well as Walmart's store brand Great Value. While nut allergies are a serious ordeal, the snack food manufacturing company is under fire for putting Great Value customers at risk of ingesting other harmful allergens.

In the March 13 release, JBSS explained that it was brought to the company's attention that a "limited number of incorrect [Great Value] honey roasted cashew labels" were applied to canisters of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process, and out of the safety of its customers, would be issuing a voluntary recall.

Simply put, some Great Value customers purchased coconut cashews under the guise of honey-roasted cashews. The innocent mistake poses a very dangerous—and potentially fatal—threat to people who have a milk or coconut allergy or sensitivity.

According to Mayo Clinic, those with a milk allergy may experience hives, wheezing, shortness of breath, vomiting, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, a swollen tongue or throat, stomach cramps, and in more serious cases, anaphylaxis upon consumption. In addition to these symptoms, a coconut allergy can present itself in the form of dizziness, diarrhea, and sneezing, per the New York Allergy and Sinus Centers.

As of this reporting, there have been no reports of illness.

However, this isn't the first time the quality of Great Value has been scrutinized for containing harmful ingredients. In Feb. 2024, a TikToker called out Walmart for stocking its refrigerators with Great Value turkey slices covered with white, black, and blue mold. Back in Aug. 2023, another TikToker said they found expired and molding Great Value Black Forest Uncured Ham at Walmart, too.

The honey-roasted cashews in question have a "best if used by" date of "Jul 08 2025 GH2." These are stamped on the bottom of the plastic containers, which are designed with "a blue wrap around the label," says JBSS. Additionally, a wrongfully packaged canister will have a Universal Product Code (UPC) that reads, "078742133348."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The Great Value cashews were sold on Walmart.com and at Walmart stores in 30 different states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia.

JBSS is requesting customers to toss any cans that may be contaminated or return them to their local Walmart for a full refund. Concerned customers can contact JBSS at 1-800-874-8734 on weekdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDT, or via email at [email protected] with any questions.