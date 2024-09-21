Skip to content
Lactaid Milk Sold in 27 States Is Being Recalled

The lactose-free alternative may contain traces of tree nuts that aren't listed on its label.

Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardSep 21, 2024
Senior Editor
Being lactose intolerant can be a struggle, especially if you enjoy dairy treats like ice cream or creamy pasta dishes. There are options for those with a dairy sensitivity or allergy, including milk alternatives made from plants, nuts, and oats—but those also have their own distinct flavors. Lactaid milk, on the other hand, is just lactose-free, made from real dairy, and contains all of the same nutritional benefits as milk. While these factors make Lactaid a go-to choice for many, you'll want to double check your fridge if you recently bought a jug. According to a new notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), HP Hood LLC just recalled five SKUs of 96-ounce containers of Lactaid milk.

The affected containers were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 27 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

recalled lactaid milk 1%U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recall applies to containers with the code 51-4109 P2 and a best-by date between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5 of this year. Affected varieties are the 96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk, 96 oz Lactaid 2% Milk, 96oz Lactaid 1% Milk, 96oz Lactaid Fat Free Milk, and 96 oz Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk. A full list of products and specific best-by dates are included in the FDA notice.

According to the FDA, the products are being pulled due to allergen concerns, as the milk products "may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label." The issue was discovered after "routine maintenance programs" identified the potential presence of almonds.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice reads.

According to ThermoFisher Scientific, tree nut allergy symptoms can include abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty swallowing, itchiness, hives, nasal congestion or running nose, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis. In people with allergies, anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, impairing breathing and sending the body into shock. Symptoms typically show up within minutes of eating tree nuts.

No illnesses related to the Lactaid recall have been reported as of the Sept. 20 notice. However, if you have a recalled product at home, you can return it to the retail location you purchased it from for a full refund or exchange. You can also reach out to Hood Consumer Affairs directly at 800-242-2423 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), Monday through Friday.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

