8 Signs You're Consuming Too Much Dairy, According to Doctors

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are part of a healthy and balanced diet. Not only do they contribute calcium, but they also provide your body with protein, vitamins and other minerals, probiotics, and more. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), you should aim for between two and three servings of high-quality dairy per day. This excludes any dairy sources that contain low levels of calcium or excessive levels of fat, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cream, and butter.

Going beyond blanket recommendations, it's also important to pay attention to how dairy products make your body feel. According to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), 15 percent of Caucasian adults and 85 percent of African American adults experience lactose intolerance.

"Dairy tolerance is highly variable between people," Jennie Stanford, MD, an obesity medicine physician and medical contributor for Drugwatch, tells Best Life. She notes that some of the symptoms can be surprising: "Because dairy can be proinflammatory, the signs and symptoms of too much dairy aren't limited to only the gastrointestinal tract. Rather, they can emerge like inflammation in other organ systems."

Wondering which symptoms may signal that you're eating too much dairy? Doctors and nutrition experts share the eight top signs here.

1 Joint pain and inflammation

One of the ways inflammation can affect your health is by causing pain or stiffness in the joints.

"Dairy products are often pro-inflammatory foods, meaning they stimulate the immune system and inflammatory hormones to work in overdrive. Joint and other inflammatory conditions are common," explains Stanford.

2 Blood sugar spikes

Recent research has demonstrated just how crucial it is for your overall health to prevent sudden surges in blood sugar. However, eating too much dairy can cause your levels to spike.

"Milk contains lactose, which can cause blood sugar spikes and trigger insulin release," explains Dan Jackowiak, a nutritional consultant, holistic health practitioner, and the founder of Yeast Infection Advisor. "While some carbohydrates are necessary for the proper functioning of red and white blood cells, it's important to avoid these spikes, as they can cause lethargy and hunger when they crash."

He adds that a typical glass of whole milk contains 10 grams of sugar and 13 grams of carbohydrates, which is equivalent to four teaspoons of sugar.

3 Skin problems

When you eat too much dairy and your insulin levels spike, this can translate into skin problems, including acne, rosacea, eczema, dryness, and hyperpigmentation.

"Similarly, skin problems and acne are often triggered by inflammation, so those are common," says Stanford. "Dairy may also increase the activity of sweat glands, which can cause acne as well."

4 Fatigue

If you find that you're often tired, your diet could be to blame—especially if it includes too much dairy.

"Fatigue is common with chronic inflammation, so lower energy levels can occur with too much dairy ingestion. However, fatigue is a very non-specific marker, so if you are feeling fatigued, consider a variety of possible causes," Stanford urges.

5 Gastrointestinal issues

Stomach problems are a hallmark symptom of lactose intolerance, the inability to fully digest the sugars found in dairy products.

"Gastrointestinal upset, like bloating, flatulence, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or constipation, occurs fairly commonly, especially at higher dairy intakes," says Stanford.

This is often a result of lactose intolerance, where the body lacks sufficient amounts of the enzyme lactase needed to properly digest lactose, the sugar in dairy products. When undigested lactose is in the colon, it ferments excessively, which causes gastrointestinal discomfort.

Heartburn is another common gastrointestinal symptom in people who eat too much dairy, "especially if they are prone to acid reflux or have lactose intolerance," notes Jackowiak. "If you notice you have heartburn after meals with heavy dairy content, reduce your dairy consumption and see if it improves."

6 Weight gain

Dairy can be a healthy part of your diet if you're trying to lose weight. However, eating too much dairy can contribute to weight gain.

"Many dairy products (although not all) are higher in fat and total calories. Consider opting for Greek yogurt or other dairy products that provide good sources of protein," Stanford suggests.

7 Sinus infections

If you often suffer from sinus infections, you may want to cut back on your dairy intake. Experts say that eating too many dairy products on a regular basis can worsen the symptoms of sinusitis.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Excessive dairy consumption may increase mucus production and inflammation, which may lead to more frequent sinus infections," says Stanford.

8 Allergic reactions

Dairy allergies can range from mild to severe, which is why some people may overlook or misinterpret their symptoms.

"Allergic reactions can occur as a result of immune reactions to milk proteins. These are more obvious, with swelling, hives, and itching. Allergic reactions can occur with even a small amount of dairy in the diet for some people," shares Stanford.