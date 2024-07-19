6 Signs You're Getting Too Much Calcium, According to Doctors

Your body needs calcium to perform a range of basic functions that go far beyond building strong bones. This electrolyte is also tasked with delivering messages between the brain and the rest of the body, helping the blood vessels to circulate blood, and releasing and regulating certain hormones. Most adults need 1,000 mg of calcium per day to maintain healthy levels as the most abundant mineral in the body. That said, it's also possible to take in too much calcium, which is why we've asked doctors to identify the biggest hypercalcemia symptoms.

RELATED: 7 Calcium Deficiency Symptoms, According to Doctors.

What is hypercalcemia?

When someone develops heightened levels of calcium in the blood, this is a condition known as hypercalcemia. However, it's important to note that it's generally quite difficult to consume too much calcium through your diet, says Stephen Vogel, MD, a family medicine physician with PlushCare, a leading virtual health platform with primary care, therapy, and weight management options.

More often than not, people with hypercalcemia take too many calcium or vitamin D supplements, take other medications that affect calcium absorption, or have a chronic health condition that affects calcium levels.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 90 percent of hypercalcemia cases (which affect one to two percent of the adult population) are caused by either cancer or hyperparathyroidism, a condition in which the parathyroid glands produce too much parathyroid hormone.

If you're worried that you might have high calcium levels, it's important to discuss your concerns with your doctor —but that all begins with recognizing the symptoms.

RELATED: 5 Side Effects of Taking Too Much Magnesium.

1 Muscle weakness and fatigue

Among the most common symptoms of hypercalcemia are muscle weakness and fatigue.

"Calcium plays a critical role in muscle contractions. Too much, though, can lead to neuromuscular dysfunction, meaning the electrical signals in charge of regulating muscle contractions get disrupted," Vogel explains. "This can lead to muscle weakness and also muscle twitches."

Brynna Connor, MD, healthcare ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.com, adds that sometimes this symptom can also present as localized pain or a weakened grip.

"If you notice new or worsening symptoms of muscle weakness or fatigue, it's important to be thoroughly evaluated by a physician, who can order necessary tests to determine if there is an underlying cause, such as hyperthyroidism or cancer, and prescribe the correct course of treatment," she tells Best Life.

2 Bone pain and/or fractures

When it comes to bone health, many people think the more calcium, the better. However, Connor says this is a misconception.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Although it might seem like hypercalcemia would cause bones to become stronger and more dense, the opposite is true. This is because the excess calcium in the blood is leached from the bones, making them more brittle and at risk of breaking," she explains.

Connor adds that if the underlying cause of hypercalcemia is related to the parathyroid gland releasing too much parathyroid hormone, this can cause bones to release calcium, making them thinner and more brittle.

"If you start experiencing symptoms of bone pain, such as a dull ache in your bones or a burning sensation, or believe you have a fracture, seek medical attention. X-rays and bone density scans can be taken, and a medical professional can determine the correct course of treatment," she recommends.

RELATED: 7 Potassium Deficiency Symptoms, According to Doctors.

3 Confusion and/or cognitive changes

Changes in your cognition or mental state can also sometimes signal that you're getting too much calcium.

"Similar to muscle fatigue and weakness, hypercalcemia can disrupt the neurotransmitters in the brain, which can lead to confusion or cognitive impairment. Neurological dysfunction due to hypercalcemia can manifest as brain fog, nonsensical speech, and difficulty thinking or focusing," Connor says.

She notes that if you start to notice new or worsening neurological symptoms, difficulty thinking and/or concentrating, or nonsensical speech, it's important to seek immediate medical attention. A physician can rule out other underlying causes and may be able to prescribe medication to lessen the amount of calcium in the blood if this is found to be to blame.

4 Excessive thirst and urination

There's another way that getting too much calcium can affect the body—by wreaking havoc on our kidneys.

"Our kidneys are responsible for filtering blood and collecting waste to be excreted in our urine," explains Vogel. "When there's too much calcium in our bloodstream, our kidneys can start to struggle. They lose the ability to concentrate their urine, which leads to the release of more water than normal. Patients will notice making frequent trips to the bathroom and clear, dilute urine."

Connor adds that hypercalcemia can affect the kidneys' ability to absorb sodium, subsequently leading to additional calcium and sodium in the urine. This, in turn, causes people to consume more water, urinate more frequently, and feel more thirsty.

"If you notice persistent symptoms of excessive thirst and/or more frequent urination, especially in conjunction with other symptoms of hypercalcemia, seek medical attention. It's important to address the hydration and electrolyte balance, in addition to determining the underlying cause of the hypercalcemia," she says.

RELATED: 5 Supplements That Can Damage Your Kidneys, Doctors Say.

5 Nausea

Vogel says that though nausea is a nonspecific symptom that can have a wide range of underlying causes, one of the possible causes is having too much calcium in the bloodstream.

"Our digestive system is regulated by a number of different receptors and signalers (called ion channels). These use minerals, including calcium, to act as the electrical signals to perform actions like contracting smooth muscle and moving food along our digestive tract," the doctor tells Best Life. "An overload of calcium can disrupt these channels, leading to nausea, among other symptoms."

6 Arrhythmias and cardiac issues

Heart problems can also be the result of both too little and too much calcium.

"Hypercalcemia can seriously affect heart function and the cardiovascular system and can cause arrhythmias (an increase in irregular heartbeats) and EKG abnormalities due to the increased calcium levels disrupting the heart's electrical activity," Connor says. "This is because calcium is a positively charged ion that, when in the blood in normal quantities, helps carry electrical activity to the heart (along with the muscles and brain). However, when too much calcium is in the blood, it can alter the electrical activity of the heart, causing a change in heart rate."

Connor notes that if you experience a racing pulse, irregular heartbeat, or palpitations, it's crucial to seek immediate medical attention: "A doctor will need to address the underlying cause of the symptoms and assess their severity. Consistent monitoring may be required."