Ginger Ale Recalled Due to Dangerous Labeling Mixup, FDA Says

Despite some of the long-term health risks posed by soda, ginger ale is still a go-to comfort drink for many. It's a standard beverage cart order for many travelers on flights, a home remedy for an upset stomach, and a refreshing drink choice when you're craving the sweet, spicy flavors. However, you might want to double-check before you go to crack your next can: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that a popular ginger ale has been recalled after a dangerous labeling mixup.

RELATED: Tide and Gain Laundry Detergent Are Being Recalled Due to "Risk of Serious Injury."

According to an announcement posted by the agency, PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling its Schweppes Zero Sugar Caffeine Free Ginger Ale. The affected product is packaged in 7.5-ounce cans and was shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The notice does not specify whether or not the items made their way to store shelves. However, they can still be identified by the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 — MAY20240550VS0216 on the labeling and the UPC 0 78000 02965 9. In total, 233 cases of product are affected by the move.

The company pulled the drink after an internal investigation found that the product labeled as "Zero Sugar" actually contained full-sugar soda. This poses a health risk to people with underlying health conditions who must carefully monitor their sugar intake, including diabetes.

The agency's notice classifies the recall as "ongoing." As with any recalled items, customers who may have purchased the product should throw it away or return it to its place of purchase, Food Safety News reports.

This isn't the only consumer food and beverage product that's been the focus of a recall lately. Last week, the FDA announced that Missouri-based Baron Spices had recalled 700 units of its Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning. The company explained that a supplier had sent a replacement ingredient that included soy and wheat, meaning the product contained common allergens potentially dangerous for some customers.

The following day, another spice company issued a recall alert. Oregon Spice Company announced that it was pulling its 5-ounce Johnny's Parmesan Garlic Seasoning from shelves. The move affected items shipped to Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertson's, and Safeway stores throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska.

Similar to the Baron Spices recall, the company said it had discovered an undeclared allergen issue in the product.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a distributor that product containing sesame was labeled in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame," Oregon Spice Company explained in the notice.

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb