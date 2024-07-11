Sam's Club Shoppers Threaten to Switch to Costco After Losing Beloved Perk

For many customers, the benefits of shopping at a club warehouse—such as bulk purchasing, competitive pricing, and additional perks like pharmacy and auto care services—outweigh the membership fees. However, Sam's Club members threaten that won't be the case for much longer after the big-box chain unveiled forthcoming changes to its Plus membership plan.

The Sam's Club Plus membership offers many perks, including free curbside pickup, same-day delivery, members-only fuel savings, and exclusive savings. It does have an annual fee of $110, which is more than double the cost of the store's basic Club tier, but Plus also grants members free shipping on all orders, no minimum required—at least for the next six weeks.

Starting Aug. 19, free shipping will only be activated on orders made by Plus members with at least $50 worth of eligible items pre-tax. Sam's Club announced the controversial change on its membership page earlier this month. Per the update, if your online cart doesn't reach $50, a flat-rate $8 shipping fee will be applied.

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do," a Sam's Club spokesperson told Fox Business, who first reported the news. The spokesperson also noted that the wholesaler is "continuously working on providing an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our members."

The new changes have many Sam's Club Plus members up in arms. On X, shoppers are begging the store to stop "taking away benefits" and threatening to jump ship to Costco.

"Hey @SamsClub , how are spinning these new changes and now for plus members, we have to order $50 or more for free shipping?? You are taking away benefits. ENOUGH, respond back to your plus members. This is some BS!!! Don't ghost us!" one Plus member wrote.

Sam's Club was quick to respond, writing," Thank you for reaching out to us. By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members. This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want."

Meanwhile, another X user argued that Sam's Club isn't simplifying the shopping experience but making it harder for its top-tier customers.

"How does this increase access? How will it make getting the products easier? How will this make it easier to get the products the way they want? How will this help make it easier to get them at the time they want? You say a lot but in reality you aren't saying anything," they exclaimed.

"@SamsClub idiotic move getting rid for free shipping for plus members. I will take my business to Costco," reads another comment.

"Since you are doing away with free shipping for Plus Members (other than +$50 orders), will you be reducing our annual membership fee? If not, I will be moving to Costco when my current membership elapses. Bad business move!" said someone else in agreement.

"@SamsClub taking away free shipping from plus members unless you spend $50 is absolutely crazy. There's absolutely no reason for me to get plus anymore," a comment reads. "I'm just going to switch to Costco when my membership is up."

"Free shipping is the reason I became a plus member. closest store is an hour away and am only able to shop in store every 2-3 mths. So incredibly disappointed," shared one Plus shopper, adding that "at this point I see no reason to renew."