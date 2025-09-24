The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you on the hunt for your next crafting project? Head to Michaels, home of some of the most creative craft kits and tools. This week, so many new crafts hit the store, and shoppers are buying them up. Whether you want to make your own stuffed toy, a stadium bag, or a resin figurine, there is something for everyone. Here are the 7 best new Michaels craft finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A DIY Stadium Bag

If you plan on hitting any stadium games this season, Michaels has the perfect craft. You can make this Game Day Stadium Bag with a few items sold on the website and simple directions. Your personalized game day bag can be covered in crystals with a ribbon tassel. Or, you can buy the clear bag and keep it simple.

2 This Adorable Halloween Project

Looking for a Halloween craft? This 7.75″ DIY Ceramic LED Stacked Jack-o’-Lanterns Décor by Make Market is a fun activity for your kids that you can use as decor year after year. It’s currently on sale for $7.49, half off. “Fantastic ceramic. Great little painting project. Easy & fun. We wiped it down before painting it,” a shopper says. “Absolutely adorable!! So incredibly cute once painted!!” another says.

3 A Fun Slime Kit

My daughter is obsessed with slime and slime-making kits. This Incraftables Slime Kit for Girls & Boys is $16.95 and comes with everything needed for kids to create super fun slime, including glitter, beads, foil, and more. “Such fun and different variety items to bring making slime to the next level. My daughter loves to make slime and just when she thought she had done it all this goodie bag of fun came along. A must have for any slime loving kid,” one person commented.

4 A Butterfly Growing Kit

This craft kit-slash-science project is a great activity for kids of all ages. The National Geographic™ Butterfly Growing Kit is on sale for $18.74 and comes with all the tools to grow butterflies from larvae. “Easy to follow instructions. So exciting to watch the process from larvae to butterfly. Not only did the gift receiver enjoy this gift but the whole family as well,” a shopper writes.

5 A Cricut Maker

If you are a serious crafter or shopping for a gift for one, consider splurging on the Cricut Maker® 4 in Sage & Essentials Bundle, $449. “I am so happy with my purchase! I enjoy being able to create highly detailed images and text to use for whatever I choose, whether it’s gifts for friends and family or for personal endeavors like cosplay or decorations around the home. It’s quick and efficient and there are so many ways to use this machine,” a shopper says.

6 A Resin Kit

This LET’S RESIN Epoxy Resin Kits and Molds Complete Set is a super fun craft for $26.07. “It was very easy to use. The instructions were on point. I plan on purchasing more in larger quantities at a later date,” writes a shopper. “What a great deal on this,” adds another.

7 A Stuffies Plush Kit

Create your own stuffies with this Assorted PlushCraft™ 3D Fabric Craft Mini Pack on sale for $14.99. “Bought this activity for my two girls ages 5 and 7. Our 7 year old brought this to a play date and 4 girls had fun making their toy dogs! I bought extra to give away as birthday presents. Definitely recommend this activity!” one person says. “Fun project for my 12 year old granddaughter. She enjoyed making it. She was entertained and proud of her of her work. Definitely recommend for a simple, fun project for kids,” another says.