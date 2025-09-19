6 Best New Michaels Holiday Decor Finds Just Announced for 2025

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s mid-September, which means that within the next month, stores will be flooding with holiday decorations, Christmas trees, gift sets, and matching pajamas. This week, Michaels, one of our favorite spots for the holidays, dropped some major news about Holiday 2025: They are launching six brand, new inspired collections as part of its annual “100 Days to Christmas” celebration. Starting on October 3, the new collections will start rolling out online and in stores. No matter your aesthetic – from nostalgic classics and modern monochromes to playful pastels and retro-fabulous entertaining essentials– there is something for you. Here are the 6 new collections coming soon.

1 Peppermint Lane

The first collection dropping on October 3 is Peppermint Lane. It features “classic holiday icons like Santa, nutcrackers, and candy canes adorning décor, tree trimmings, pillows, and festive tableware,” the brand tells us. “With a cheerful palette of red, green, and white, this collection is a sweet and timeless celebration of holiday tradition.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Frosted Fairytale

The following week Frosted Fairytale will hit stores on October 10. This “preppy” collection is a “a pastel dream come to life with twinkly, iridescent, and bejeweled details. Featuring mirrored ornaments, fur-trimmed stockings, and chic luxe accents in soft shades of pastel blue, lilac, pink, gold, and silver, this collection delivers a dazzlingly colorful spin on holiday magic,” they says.

3 Silent Night

Silent Night will arrive on October 17. Michaels describes it as a “moody, modern, and elegantly minimal collection channeling a neutral palette of black, gray, white, silver, and gold.” Expect monochromatic reindeer, refined bows, and minimalist stockings, overall an “elevated line creates a sophisticated holiday atmosphere.”

4 Berry Jolly

Berry Jolly also drops on October 17, bringing “modern retro flair to the season with a playful mix of pink, fuchsia, red, and green,” the company says. “From glassware and bar cart accents to plush pillows, blankets, and oversized bows, this collection delivers festive feels with a contemporary twist.”

5 Gingerbread Forest

The third collection, coming on October 17, is Gingerbread Forest. It celebrates “cozy holiday nostalgia with décor inspired by gingerbread men, frosting-detailed houses, and evergreen trees.” Expect rustic accents like pinecones and cabin-inspired textures that define the collection, with shades of green, brown, tan, cocoa, and white creating a warm, inviting holiday retreat.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michael’s Items Hitting Shelves This August.

6 Holiday Tidings

Michaels is waiting almost a month to release Holiday Tidings, available November 14. The final new collection blends classic holiday motifs with elevated sparkle and shine for traditionalists who love a little glitz. “With its rich maroon, burgundy, gold, and green hues, this collection features Santas, reindeer, poinsettias, wreaths, stockings, garlands, bows, and festive velvet details,” Michaels says.

7 It’s the “Most Robust and Diverse Holiday Assortment Ever

“As customers continue to lean into early shopping and creative self-expression, we’re meeting that excitement with our most robust and diverse holiday assortment ever,” said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. “Each of our six new collections are rooted in trend-forward design – from fashion and interiors to nostalgic pop culture moments, making it easier than ever for customers to find a style that speaks to them so they can bring it to life in their own unique way.”