Michaels is so much more than an arts and crafts store. The chain has become an all-around destination for furniture, decor, framing, candy, and even storage. There are so many great organization tools at the store and online, ranging from rolling trays to bins and baskets. Here are the 7 best new Michaels storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Crafty Rolling Cart

Michaels has many rolling carts, including this Hudson Rolling Cart by Simply Tidy, on sale for $59.99 from $79.99. “I love this cart! I have a toddler classroom that is being shared on the weekend, and we have many items of ours that have to be moved so they aren’t damaged. This cart has plenty of room to move lots of items in one trip,” one shopper says. “Great cart to keep crafting supplies handy. Assembly was easy and quick,” another adds. “Being a crafter (hand crafted greeting cards) I have many supplies. Love the ease of being able to roll cart closer when certain supplies needed. Came with very clear instructions on assembly. Was able to assemble 95% by myself, needed one extra set of hands at final assembly. Highly recommended this product.”

2 Bat Shaped Makeup Brush Holders

Seasonal organization products? Yes please. This 3-Pc Bat Boxes Bat Makeup Brush Holder, $51.99, is an adorable way to add Halloween spirit to your functional home. Each piece offers ample storage with a gothic ambiance.

3 Decorative Storage Books

Decorative store boxes are a great place to hide valuables. I love this Vintiquewise 8″ Classic Linen-Covered MDF Book Box, which looks like an old book but opens up into a box to stash jewelry, documents, or other items. Get it for $44.44.

4 Picnic Baskets That Double As Storage

I love the selection of baskets at Michaels. This Picnic Basket for 2 Pack has two nesting baskets with handles, which can be used for picnics or storage. $63.99 for the set.

5 Beautiful Scalloped Nesting Baskets

I am also obsessed with these Best Choice Products Scalloped Water Hyacinth Nesting Baskets. The set of three is $129.99 and features a stylish scalloped edge and lots of storage space for all your items. It comes in two sizes.

6 A Sleek, Sophisticated Vanity Tower

Get your bathroom or vanity organized with Home Details 2-Tier Sleek Vanity Tower, $24.99. The sleek tower is perfect for makeup, toiletries, perfume, jewelry, or anything else you want to keep on your counter.

7 These Clear Acrylic Teabag Organizers

I have always struggled with organizing tea bags, so I am ordering Sorbus Clear Storage Bins with 3 Dividers right now. “Perfect for teabags!” writes a shopper. “It was perfect. Better than having multiple bulky boxes of tea,” another adds. “Great sturdy containers individual sections worth every penny. They are durable perfect for my pantry needs,” a third chimes in.