7 Best New Michael’s Fall Decorations I Found This Weekend

Shoppers are loving these 7 new Michaels fall decorations that just hit shelves.

August 26, 2025
August 26, 2025

My daughter constantly begs me to take her to Michael’s. Once thought of as a spot to stock up on arts-and-crafts supplies, the store now sells everything from home decor to candy. Whenever I walk in, I am pleasantly surprised by the selection of high-quality items, especially the seasonal decor, which always costs a fraction of the price as the competition. Michael’s also runs many amazing sales and promos, enabling you to save as much as 75 percent off items you would probably buy anyway. Here are the 7 best new Michael’s Fall decorations I found this weekend.

1
So Many Halloween Candles for 40 Percent Off

Halloween candles Michael's
Michael’s

I love Halloween candles. Not only do they offer a festive fragrance upgrade for your home, but they also double as decor. There are so many adorable options at the store right now. And guess what? They are 40 percent off the already low prices.

2
Freakishly Cute Halloween Lamps

halloween lamps Michael's
Michael’s

Halloween accent lamps? Yes, please. I can’t decide which is cuter, the black cat or the skeleton. Luckily, they are both on sale for 40 percent off, bringing the price down to under $24, so I say, get both.

3
Halloween Wreaths

halloween wreaths
Leah Groth

I don’t love keeping the same wreaths up from September until late November, when it’s time for Christmas wreaths. Enter the Halloween wreath. I am going to invest in one of these super cute and festive wreaths since they are 40 percent off right now, and give my regular autumn wreath a break for the month of October.

4
Bales of Hay on Sale for $8

Hay Michael's
Leah Groth

Every year, from September until Thanksgiving, I set up bales of hay on my front porch. They are currently on sale at Michael’s for $8 for a small and $12 for a large. This is over half off, so I suggest stocking up before they are full price again.

5
The Entire Hollywood Dead Regency Collection

Hollywood deal regency
Leah Groth

I am obsessed with the entire “Hollywood Dead Regency” collection at Michael’s. It has a very Victorian haunted house vibe, and I find it way less cheesy than most Halloween decorations. The whole collection is 40 percent off right now. Good luck not spending your entire paycheck on it.

6
And, This “Preppy” Halloween Collection

Preppy Halloween michael's
Leah Groth

According to my 9-year-old daughter, this whole “preppy” aesthetic Halloween collection slays in the best way possible. It’s perfect for the ghouly-girl who loves to celebrate but the pinkest way possible.

7
And, Horror Halloween Dolls

Horror dolls Michael's
Leah Groth

As for my son’s top pick? These super scary Halloween dolls, currently on sale for 30 percent off. He was particularly drawn to the Child’s Play Chucky doll.

