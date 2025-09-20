The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You might have to wait until October to deck your halls with Michaels‘ recently announced 2025 holiday collections. However, many Christmas decorations are already available in stores and on the Michaels website. I recently took a walk through the store and found some items already in stock. Here are the 7 best new Michaels Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Very Pink Prelit Tree

I love this 5ft. Pre-Lit Peppermint Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, Warm White LED Lights by Ashland. It comes in green, but I am loving the pink. It features 415 pre-attached hinged branches that can be fluffed to maximize the fullness of the tree in your space.

2 Adorable Deer Figurines

Oh deer, these figurines are cute. This set of two Lemax Deer Family Figurines, on sale for $9.79, is perfect for any winter wonderland scenery. The deer family stands elegantly, while gentle snowflakes dance around them.

3 A Tree Figurine

Another figurine to complete your Lemax set? This Lemax Snowy Christmas Tree with Clear Lights, $17.49. The tree is dusted in snow and works with AA batteries with an on/off switch.

4 A Nostalgic Pink Nightlight

Another pink Christmas must-buy is this Pink Nostalgic Tree Nightlight, $26.99. “This is exactly what I was hoping for. It is perfect for Christmas decor and can hardly wait to use it,” writes an excited shopper.

5 A Reusable Advent Calendar

I have such a thing for Advent calendars, and this one doubles as decor. The Glitzhome 17.25” Wooden Christmas Nutcracker Countdown Calendar Décor with Drawer is a reusable option enabling you to hide little gifts for your family. “What an awesome change from the typical advent calendar! I can’t wait to fill it with goodies for everyone to enjoy. Very well made and it is a nice size,” writes a shopper.

6 Window Candles with Timers

If it’s time for a new set of window candles, Michaels has you covered. This set of Northlight Frosted LED Flickering Window Candles with Timer – 8.5″ is just $23.99. “Ordered these candles to replace ones that our church uses for candle light services. Will be using for next year services. These candles will look very nice in our windows during the Christmas season next year,” a shopper writes.

7 Handmade Looking Cat Christmas Throw Pillows

It’s holiday throw pillow season. This adorable Glitzhome Hooked Christmas Cat Throw Pillow, on sale for $24.99, offers a handmade vibe. “This is so cute! Hard to find black cat Christmas decor and this is a great one,” writes a shopper. “Love it! Made really well too. Got these two pillows together, and they’re both great!” adds another.