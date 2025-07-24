Saying These Two Secret Words Will Get You an Instant Rental Car Upgrade

Imagine walking up to the rental car desk expecting the standard economy vehicle—but driving off in a sleek sedan or roomy SUV instead. Surprisingly, all it takes is saying the right phrase. In 2025, savvy travelers are learning that the secret to scoring a free or discounted rental car upgrade isn’t bartering or begging—it’s strategically using two magic words: “loyalty status.”

According to frequent travelers and experts, mentions like this can quickly signal to desk agents that you might be a repeat customer or are enrolled in their rewards program—giving them an easy reason to elevate your ride. Here’s why this tactic works and how to make it work for you.

Why This Phrase Works

Rental car companies like Enterprise, Hertz, and Budget all offer free-to-join loyalty programs, and their systems flag members at check-in. When availability allows, employees are trained to prioritize upgrades for loyalty members to build customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Many programs, such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and National Emerald Club, offer different tiers with varying upgrade benefits.

Or, you can check your credit card, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve or American Express Platinum, and its list of perks to see if they offer complimentary car rental elite status or specific benefits that can lead to a free bump up, according to Final Rentals.

What to Say at the Counter

Keep it simple: “Hi, I have loyalty status with you—do you have any upgrades available today?”

This line shows confidence and lets the agent know you’re informed. Even if you’re not a frequent renter, your name in their loyalty system may be enough to tip the scales.

Plus, as Redditors confirm, being nice to the desk agent can also up your odds.

How to Maximize Your Rental Car Upgrade Odds

If you’re hoping to level up your rental without paying more, here’s how to play it smart:

Join the loyalty program before you rent. Membership is usually free and takes just a few minutes. Even first-timers can benefit, and you may even be able to skip the counter when picking up your vehicle, Thrillist says.

Book an economy car. If lower-tier cars are sold out when you arrive, you may be upgraded by necessity.

Look for online discount codes. For instance, Budget currently has a free upgrade coupon that expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Pick up your car later in the day, advises Booking.com. By then, most economy cars are already taken—leaving larger or higher-end vehicles more available.

Travel midweek or during off-peak times. Fewer customers means more flexibility for agents to offer upgrades.

Be friendly and confident. A polite and positive attitude goes a long way when asking about upgrades.

Bottom line: Scoring a free car upgrade isn’t just for frequent renters who’ve logged hundreds of miles. These days, anyone can unlock a better car just by mentioning “loyalty status” at the counter—including you.