Mechanics Warn This Luxury Car Brand Won’t Last Past 60,000 Miles

By most accounts, BMW is the best-selling luxury car brand in the U.S. The vehicles aren’t as pricey as those from Porsche or Land Rover, but they still give off the impression of having money. However, just because something costs a lot doesn’t mean it’s a good value. And mechanics are warning that most BMWs won’t even last past 60,000 miles, making them a surefire money pit.

RELATED: Mechanics Warn These Are the 2 Worst Car Brands: “Six Months Later, It’s Back in the Shop.”

BMW’s tend to start breaking down after 60,000 miles.

In a series of TikTok videos, Alex Kacsh, the owner and CEO of Northglenn, Colorado-based Accurate Automotive, aired his grievances about BMW’s.

“After 60,000 miles, find a good shop that you like and build a relationship with, because, unfortunately, you’ll be visiting them more frequently than probably you want,” he said in one recent video.

As for what issues you’ll face, he shared that they’re sensitive to their voltage systems and temperatures.

“We see a lot of water pumps leak on them, we see the alternators go out on them,” he said. “Those are the two most common issues when it comes to BMW: We can’t read temperature, can’t read voltage. It can be a domino effect from there.”

In this video, three other Accurate Automotive mechanics agree that the electric water pumps are the most common problem.

Kacsh also pointed out that newer generation BMW’s from 2012-2018 have “a lot of electrical issues and a lot of module problems.”

And it’s not just the headache of the repairs; fellow mechanics agree that BMW is one of the most expensive car brands to repair.

Part of the reason for this is that BMW is a German brand and can only be serviced at shops that specialize in European cars.

RELATED: Mechanics Agree This Car Brand Has Gone Downhill: “Engines Are Hot Garbage.”

Some BMW models are more reliable than others.

If you love the look and feel of a BMW, Kacsh says certain models are more reliable than others.

“X3’s and X5’s can do a pretty good job,” he shared. “I’m not the biggest fan of 328i’s, particularly on the higher mileage above 120,000 miles.”

In a post on their website, PA Auto Sales seconded the fact that X5 SUVs are a reliable choice. “The first-generation E53 X5, especially models equipped with the M54 engine, has demonstrated remarkable longevity. Owners frequently report these vehicles delivering reliable performance over extensive mileage,” they wrote.

However, not all car experts agree with this assessment.

In his own TikTok video, car expert Zach Trahan said the BMW X3 SUV will start ending up in the shop around 60,000 miles.

“I fix so many of these, it’s actually insane,” he shared. “Nothing really major breaks on these, but everything around the motor and transmission breaks. It’s all plastic, you take it apart and it probably breaks.”

As for the 328i’s, another mechanic at Accurate Automotive said these sedans will probably start breaking down after just 40,000 miles.

RELATED: Expert Names 5 Cars That Won’t Last 60,000 Miles in New Video.

Audi might be the better luxury car brand.

As for what luxury car brand he’d prefer, Kacsh said Audi, despite some mechanical issues, might be the better bet.

“In my personal opinion, if I were going to buy an Audi or a BMW, used or new, low mileage or higher mileage, I would definitely take an Audi all day,” he shared.

In fact, Consumer Reports‘ 2025 reliability ranking puts Audi in seventh place out of 22 car brands.