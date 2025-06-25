Car Expert Says These 5 Popular SUVs "Will Bankrupt You"

In the market for a roomy new car? You better choose wisely. One car expert on TikTok is going viral for calling out five popular SUVs that could seriously drain your wallet—and he's not just talking about gas mileage.

From sky-high repair bills to shockingly fast depreciation, these models might look great on the lot, but they could cost you thousands down the road, according to Zach Trahan. He's a car enthusiast on TikTok known as @bevurly with over 8.1 million likes, 239K followers, and hundreds of videos about the best and worst cars to buy.

Before you sign on the dotted line, see which SUVs this auto insider warns could bankrupt you—and why.

1 | Jeep Compass Shutterstock In a new TikTok video that's garnered over 175K views, Trahan says, "You want to avoid these SUVs at all costs." He starts his list with a big offender: The Jeep Compass. "This is one of these SUVs where you fix one thing and then another problem just comes out of nowhere," Trahan says. "We all know Jeep has gone downhill over the years, but this is one of their worst projects." He's not wrong. CarEdge estimates the Jeep Compass's 10‑year maintenance and repair expenses at about $10,822—over $2,600 more than the average SUV in its class, with a 32% chance of a major repair in the first 10 years

2 | Dodge Journey Shutterstock "The only journey you will be taking, and I mean the only, is to the mechanic shop, and it's probably on a trailer," quips Trahan. According to RepairPal, although its annual repair costs (~$562) are average, the Dodge Journey's recurring issues like water leaks, keyless entry faults, and general electrical headaches make it less dependable over time. "Again, it's one of these SUVs that you find one issue and there's like a thousand others at the same time," says Trahan.



3 | Ford Escape Shutterstock RepairPal data shows Fords average about $775 per year in repair costs, well above the industry average of $652. It's even worse for owners of the Ford Escape, who face costly parts and labor. "It might be named the Escape, but you're not escaping the mechanic bill, and it's going to be a big one," says Trahan. "Transmission issues, electrical issues. It has its plethora of issues."

4 | Range Rover Shutterstock Luxury comes at a price—and for any Range Rover owners, it's an ongoing one. "I know for a fact you guys are tired of me saying Range Rover in all my videos, but I do it for a reason," warns Trahan. "People are still buying them. So no, I will not stop anytime soon." Indeed, Range Rovers consistently rank among the most expensive SUVs to maintain, with frequent issues in electronics, air suspension, and engine complexity. Annual maintenance can easily exceed $1,000–$1,500... and sometimes much more.