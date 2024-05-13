5 Popular Cars That "Will Bankrupt You," Expert Says in New Video

Car trouble always seems to strike at the worst possible time, forcing you to drop what you're doing and get to the mechanic. These trips can be quite expensive, from needing to find alternate transportation to the cost of the repairs themselves. With that in mind, you may want to heed advice from one car expert, who warns that certain vehicles require so many repairs they'll "bankrupt you." Read on to find out which makes and models he says you should stay away from.

1 Jeep Compass

According to @bevurly—a TikToker who posts content about cars—there are five models you shouldn't buy, as you'll "stay in the mechanic shop." First up on his list is the Jeep Compass.

"Don't fall for the price tag because that'll be the initial cost to the biggest and worst investment of your life," he says in a May 6 video. "I know they're cheap—I know—but do not buy them."

According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2024 Jeep Compass is, in fact, the cheapest compact SUV on the market, with a starting price of $27,495. But data from CarEdge gives @bevurly's claims some weight: A Jeep Compass will cost drivers roughly $10,031 in maintenance and repairs over the first 10 years. This is approximately $900 more than other popular SUV models.

2 Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is "another cheap and intriguing car that you don't wanna mess with at all," @bevulry says, calling it "probably the worst Ford vehicle ever made."

However, it fares a bit better than the Jeep Compass, per CarEdge's data, totaling about $8,721 in maintenance and repairs over the first decade.

3 Ford F-250

The third vehicle on this list is also a Ford and "might actually make you bankrupt," @bevurly says.

"But, but, but you can bulletproof them," the TikToker jokes about the Ford 6.0 Power Stroke F-250. "OK, let me go spend $10,000 on a motor on a vehicle that I just purchased to make it kind of reliable. OK, buddy."

Per CarEdge's data, you'll also be on the hook for a staggering number of repairs compared to other popular heavy-duty models. Over the first 10 years, Ford F-250 Super Duty owners spend about $14,929 on repairs and maintenance. That is approximately $596 more than the industry average.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Land Rover Range Rovers

The TikToker advises against buying Range Rovers as well.

"Don't be the doofus that buys a second-hand Range Rover—the first owner probably could've afforded it, you can't," he explains. "These maintenance bills are gonna be sky-high, especially with the 5.0 Supercharged engine they come with. Terrible."

According to CarEdge's data, the Land Rover Range Rover costs roughly $18,228 for maintenance and repairs in the first 10 years. This is $2,514 more than the average for a luxury SUV. Speaking to @bevurly's point, costs generally only go up after that 10-year mark—so even if you purchase a pre-owned option, you might not be saving as much as you think.

5 The BMW 7 Series

The TikToker wraps up his list with another luxury vehicle: the BMW 7 Series.

"Last and most likely least, we have the BMW 7 Series," @bevurly says. "These are probably the worst for reliability in the BMW family ever."

This is largely due to the cars' engines and electronic systems, which are costly to repair.

"They come with a big V8 [engine] that's gonna break, and it's gonna be astronomically expensive," @bevurly shares. "The electronics systems are probably insanely complicated. Don't mess with it."

The repair costs are around $14,453 during the first 10 years, which is $2,492 higher than the average for other luxury sedans, according to CarEdge. In this same period of time, there's also a 40.39 percent chance these cars may need a major repair.

