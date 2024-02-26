Mechanics Reveal 5 Cars That Are "Not Gonna Make It to 100,000 Miles"

When it comes to big investments in life, a car is near the top of the list. They're certainly not cheap—even if you're buying preowned—meaning you should always do your research on reliable makes and models. While there are several expert rankings available online via Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds, you might also want to consider the opinion of the people who see cars at their worst: mechanics. Now, several employees at Accurate Automotive, a neighborhood garage in Northglenn, Colorado, have revealed the cars that they don't see reaching 100K miles before giving out. Read on to find out which popular brands they advise against.

RELATED: 10 Car Brands With the Highest Accident Rates, New Data Shows.

1 Mercedes

In a viral TikTok posted on Jan. 11, Accurate Automotive mechanics are asked which cars aren't going to reach 100,000 miles, with the first being Mercedes.

Several Mercedes drivers in the video's comment section came to these cars' defense, noting that their cars had well-surpassed this mileage. But others pointed out the manufacturer's low reliability rankings.

In fact, in a Nov. 2023 ranking of reliable cars from Consumer Reports (CR), Mercedes-Benz was second to last out of 30 vehicles. According to CR, car brands are scored using feedback from members, with experts then studying 20 errors ranging from nuisances to significant problems. The severity of each problem is then weighed to create a predicted reliability score between 1 and 100. In the 2023 ranking, Mercedes scored just 23 out of 100.

RELATED: 4 Mistakes You're Making When Warming Your Car Up, Experts Warn.

2 Jeep

When asked the same question, another Accurate Automotive mechanic said "any Jeep" is unlikely to get to 100,000 miles.

Echoing the sentiment about Jeep reliability in the comments, another TikToker wrote, "We had a Jeep come in with 190k and there's a framed picture of it in our service department."

Per CR's data, Jeep bested Mercedes, but only by a few points. The brand scored just 26 out of 100.

3 Audi

Another mechanic in Accurate Automotive's video cited Audi as being unlikely to get you to 100,000 miles. While this is just one opinion, in a separate video posted late last week, the brand's reliability was called into question.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In the video, an employee named Alex is asked to rate the Audi A4, noting that he likes the interior and performance, but that mechanically, these cars "can be a struggle after 100,000 miles."

Audi is also on the bottom portion of CR's reliable vehicle list as well, coming in at 19th place with a score of 43 out of 100.

RELATED: The First Things People Notice When They Get in Your Car, Experts Say.

4 Chevrolet

Chevys are also highlighted as unlikely to reach 100,000 miles in the TikTok video—and that's again somewhat in line with CR's data. Chevrolet came in 20th place out of 30, and earned a score of 43 out of 100.

However, it's worth noting that the Chevy Equinox did have a high reliability score among domestic brands on CR's list.

5 Any high-end brand

Finally, one Accurate Automotive mechanic offers a broader assessment of cars that won't last to 100,000 miles, pointing to high-end, luxury cars in general. Seeing as these are top-dollar vehicles, you would think you'd be guaranteed a bit more longevity with a bigger investment—but that's not always the case.

Per CR's data, several consumers had issues with luxury cars, including Mercedes, Volvos, Audis, and Cadillacs. All were in the bottom portion of the list. However, Lexus, Porsche, and BMW were three brands that broke the top 10 in terms of reliability. Lexus actually claimed the number one spot, ranking even higher than well-known reliable brands Toyota and Honda, with a score of 79 out of 100.

Stay on top of maintenance to get the most out of your car.

A different Accurate Automotive mechanic ends the recent TikTok video by suggesting Daewoo, a brand that was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, but that faded out of the U.S. market due to the cars' poor quality.

In general, however, Accurate Automotive employees say keeping up with oil changes and regular maintenance are the best ways to extend the life of your vehicle—even if it's one that ended up on this list.