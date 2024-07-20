Mechanic Shares 3 Used Trucks to Buy for Under $20,000

While your heart might be set on driving a shiny new set of wheels off the lot, there are many benefits of purchasing a used car instead. Typically, used cars are where you can get the best bang for your buck as insurance costs are generally cheaper, there's less depreciation, and you might even have a wider selection of vehicles to choose from. It can also be a smart financial move if you're working towards other money goals like paying off debt or saving for a house. But none of this matters unless you know what type of used cars you should shop for within your budget.

If a roomy interior (like having tons of trunk space!), superior towing capabilities, and durability are your non-negotiables, then a used truck is your best bet. And according to the Georgia-based auto shop Royalty Auto Service, you can find one in tip-top shape for under $20,000.

More than 636,000 users follow Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) on TikTok for car tool tutorials, simple fix hacks, and used vehicle advice. Most recently, one of the store's mechanics revealed his top three used truck recommendations, all of which come priced at just under $20,000.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

A used full-size truck is a "hot commodity" right now, according to the mechanic, who suggested buyers should first check out a 2013 Chevy Silverado.

"I say a Chevy Silverado, but it would have to be a 2013 or down with a 4.8 liter. Don't get the 5.3 [liter]," he told followers in the clip.

While you might be able to score an older Chevy Silverado (like a 2007 version) for way cheaper, the mechanic recommended a 2012 or 2013 model. "As much as we say we don't recommend these, if we are going with a full-size truck, there aren't a lot of choices….you can find a 2012 [model] with decent mileage," he added.

His second recommendation is a Nissan Titan. Again, with a $20,000 budget, your sweet spot is going to be a 2012 or 2013 model.

"They don't get much love, but we don't see many problems with them. I know they have problems, but every vehicle has problems. You have to look at the level of problems and how fixable are they," he explained of his choice.

Finally, the mechanic's top pick goes to the Toyota Tundra.

"You can't go wrong with it," he said, noting that buyers can score a 2012 to 2014 model for about $20,000.

"That thing is a bullet, it's bulletproof. You can absolutely just beat it to death and have no problem at all," he continued.

Because it is a more popular truck, the mechanic did note that used Tundras will "probably have more miles, but it's going to be a way better vehicle."

In the comments section, many TikTokers agreed with the mechanic's recommendations.

"The answer is Toyota…The answer is always Toyota," said one person, while another chimed, "Toyota all the way any year."

"I have a 2012 Toyota tundra. 170,000 [miles], zero problems," wrote a third user.

"Tundras ALL the way," reads another comment.