Expert Shares 5 Cars That Won't Make It 100,000 Miles: "Extremely Unreliable"

When buying a car, you have to consider your own personal needs: Do you commute to work? Have to carpool with the kids? Or do you just need a car to get to and from the grocery store? But regardless of what you'll be using your vehicle for, you want it to go the distance. Any ride that taps out before reaching even 100,000 miles probably isn't one you'd consider a worthwhile investment. So, if you're in the market for a new vehicle and hoping to weed out any potential lemons, we've got you covered. A car expert on TikTok just shared his thoughts on five unreliable cars that he says won't get you very far without major issues. Read on to find out which makes and models he recommends buyers avoid.

1 Nissan Versa

TikToker @bevurly, who regularly posts car-related content on his account, warns his followers against investing in a Nissan Versa.

"When I say, 'There will be transmission failure,' it's almost guaranteed. The CVT transmission in these, they might be made of papier-mâché," he claims in a May 29 TikTok video. "It's horrible. They make these cars cheap, don't buy them."

According to RepairPal, however, the Nissan Versa actually has an above-average reliability, scoring four out of five. The average annual repair cost is roughly $456, and severity of repair is actually low with major repairs uncommon. Still, @bevurly might not be too far off with his claims about transmission issues, as VehicleHistory.com does point out that the "CVT transmission has significant early failure issues" in this car.

2 Mitsubishi Mirage

Next on @bevurly's list is the Mitsubishi Mirage.

"Another really cheap car—very, very, very, very low initial cost, but you will very, very, very, very quickly make up the cost when it's in the shop 24/7," he warns.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the 2024 model leaves a bit to be desired, specifically thanks to its "coarse engine." But when it comes to reliability—considering defects, malfunctions, and design flaws—J.D. Power actually gave the Mirage a score of 80 out of 100.

3 Kia Optima

The third car that isn't likely to get you 100,000 miles, according to @bevurly, is the Kia Optima.

"Again, almost guaranteed engine failure before 100,000 miles," he says. "The 2.4-liter [engine] that came in these, it's honestly impressive how bad they are—and [expletive], if the motor lasts 200,000 miles, good luck with the thieves."

The TikToker is referring to the high rates of theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which is attributed to a flaw in their design that allows them to be easily hot-wired. When it comes to the reliability of the Optima's 2.4-liter engine, that also seems to be a well-known concern and was even the subject of a lawsuit in 2021.

4 Chrysler 300

Calling it the "poor man's Rolls Royce," @bevurly advises against buying a Chrysler 300.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They forgot to mention that it will make you poor as well," he says. "These things are extremely unreliable. I do not see many of them passing 100,000 miles, maybe you get to [120,000] without having major issues."

However, the 300 did score a 3.5 out of five on RepairPal's reliability scale. Its average ownership repair costs are $631 annually.

5 Any Maserati

To round out this list, @bevulry says you're not going to get your money's worth when buying any Maserati.

"They all suck. Probably not getting to 100,000 miles in any of them," he concludes.

The TikToker might be on to something here as well. According to VehicleHistory.com, the U.K. Reliability Index rates all Maserati cars low on the reliability scale.