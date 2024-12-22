5 Cars Guaranteed to Last 200,000 Miles, Mechanic Says

Without the proper research, you could end up buying a car that’s susceptible to transmission issues, gets poor mileage, or won't even make it to 100,000 miles. Ideally, you choose a car that will last at least 200,000 miles with little to no problems. In a new TikTok video, car mechanic Zach Trahan breaks down the top five cars guaranteed to last 200,000 miles. Based on years of expertise, Trahan can vouch that these vehicles are designed for longevity and won’t bleed your wallet dry from pesky repairs. So, let’s get into it.

RELATED: Mechanic Says This Popular SUV Is a "Ticking Time Bomb."

1. Honda Civic Shutterstock “You could literally pick any one of these, and you’ll never have an issue [getting] to 200,000 miles; each generation is just as reliable as the last,” said Trahan. Since 2015, the Honda Civic has scored an 8.1 rating or higher from the U.S. News & World Report. As for the 2024 generation , the magazine said: “The 2024 Civic is a masterful blend of performance, comfort and technology, with the versatility of both sedan and hatchback body styles. We even named it our 2024 Best Compact Car for the Money because it has the best combination of quality and value in its class. Performance ranges from mild to wild, but the Civic is also fuel-efficient, with up to 36 mpg in combined city/highway driving.”

2. Toyota Camry Shutterstock “Every single generation with the Camry is reliable,” Trahan raved. “You could buy one, and it will go 200,000 miles. Even with improper maintenance, I feel like it would still get to 200,000 miles, that’s just how well built these cars are.” According to Drive Direct, According to Drive Direct, the Toyota Camry earns praise for its longevity and reliability, safety record, wide inventory, dependability, cost efficiency, and “state-of-the-art” manufacturing.

3. Lexus IS250 or IS350 iStock “I owned one of these, and I beat the absolute [expletive] out of it, and it didn’t break,” shared Trahan. “You know how many miles it had on it? 260,000.” He said the vehicle’s longevity “speaks for itself,” and you’d be safe choosing the IS250 or IS350 generation. “It's a great vehicle. It’s going to last you at least 200,000 miles,” he concluded. If you’re stuck between the IS250 and the IS350, Club Lexus did an excellent job breaking down the main differences between the two models : “If weather and climate are no concern for you when purchasing the Lexus IS series, then look at the Lexus IS 350 rear wheel drive option with the F Sport package, as it will give you the highest performance with most power available in the series," they said. "If weather is a concern, then consider the IS 350 AWD option, as you will still get considerable power, although you will not have the 8-speed transmission option and your gas mileage may be slightly compromised. If you are in a colder climate, where you may face snow during parts of the year, and want a luxury sedan feel but do not need the speed, then the IS 250 AWD is for you," they added. “If you are new to the luxury sedan market and working within a budget, then consider the IS 250 rear wheel drive option, as its interior finishes are excellent and the Lexus brand is always well regarded,” per Club Lexus. RELATED: Expert Names 5 Cars That Won't Last 100,000 Miles in New Video.

4. Honda Accord Shutterstock According to Trahan’s expertise, “These will last you 200,000 miles guaranteed just like the Civic.” Personally, he would opt for the “older Accords versus the newer ones,” but noted you really can’t go wrong with any of them. Car and Driver calls the Honda Accord a “slam dunk” and one of the best high-value family sedans on the market. The interior is “spacious, well-equipped, and practical.” When looking for a downside, the publication wrote, “To be blunt, there isn’t one.”