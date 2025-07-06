The 8 Best Cruises for Solo Travelers, Experts Say
From adults-only experiences to party boats and scenic routes, these sails are great if you want to explore on your own terms.
If you’ve ever dreamed of setting sail on your own—no travel companions, no compromises—2025 is the perfect time to make it happen. With more cruise lines than ever rolling out solo cabins, no single supplement fees, and curated events just for independent travelers, cruising alone has never been more popular or more accessible.
Whether you’re seeking new friends, scenic adventures, or just some well-earned self-care, there’s a ship and itinerary designed with you in mind. From adults-only experiences on Virgin Voyages to social studio lounges on Norwegian, we’ve rounded up the best cruises of 2025 for solo travelers who want to explore the world on their own terms.
1
Norwegian Cruise Lines
Fun fact: Norwegian was one of the first cruise lines to offer dedicated solo staterooms for passengers.
You can choose from a wide range of ships and itineraries that offer studio cabins and a private Studio Lounge for solo cruisers to socialize. “They host parties and meet & mingles with other solo travelers,” travel advisor Emily (@embarkwithemily) notes in a TIkTok video.
Having done a solo cruise with Norwegian’s newest fleet of ships, like the Prima, also have great options for solo diners, says Samantha Linnett, a travel planner and blogger of Discover with Sam. “The ‘standard’ restaurants is food hall-style, which makes meals super easy for solo travelers who are intimidated to go out to eat alone,” she says.
There are also a ton of activities for you to choose from “that you can easily do solo (like go-karts and a virtual reality arcade),” Linnett says. “Norwegian’s staff are the most wonderful, kindest people, and will actively chat and engage with you if they see you’re alone as well, which felt incredibly welcoming.”
2
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises wins rave reviews for its fleet of ships that are solo-friendly. The company’s ships, Ascent and Beyond, each have 32 single staterooms, while Apex has 24 and Edge has 16.
“Celebrity Cruises is at the top of my list after experiencing the brand-new Celebrity Ascent,” TikToker Jennifer Danielle, who calls herself “Your Solo Cruising Bestie,” wrote in the caption of a Nov. 2023 video. “The ship is absolutely beautiful and the food, service, and shows are unmatched! The solo experience was perfect and I highly recommend this cruise line for a solo getaway.”
Travel blogger and founder of Find Love & Travel, Samantha Oppenheimer, agrees.
“Celebrity is not an adults-only cruise line, but they’re not really known for families, so you won’t see kids running all over,” she says. “They’re also a little more upscale and have a lot of entertainment on board, including a singles meetup, live music, dancing, and productions.”
3
Virgin Voyages Scarlet Night
Virgin Voyages is frequently recommended for solo travelers given its adult-only setup and array of modern amenities and activities.
“You will never get bored on this ship between the spa, all the activities, the Pajama Party, the Scarlet Night party where everyone wears red, [and] tons of fitness classes all included,” travel agent Jennifer Byrne (@thetropicaltravelers) says in a TikTok recommending Virgin cruises aboard the Scarlet Night.
“They go out of their way for single travelers. As soon as you board and get in your cabin, you’re gonna find a letter from the cruise line explaining where all the different singles activities are located. So, on the first day, you can go to their singles meet-up at one of their bars and meet a whole slew of people.”
On top of this, they offer online groups that connect you with other single travelers before you even set sail, Byrne points out.
“If you wanna travel by yourself but you haven’t done it before, or you’re nervous about it, this is a great way to get your feet wet and try it out,” Byrne says, citing her own experience and that of her clients.
4
Virgin Voyages Greek Island Glow
Want to see Greece on your solo cruise? Look no further than Virgin Voyages Greek Island Glow.
“The BEST way to visit Greece as a solo traveler is with Virgin Voyages,” Jennifer Danielle writes in the caption of an Oct. 2023 TikTok.
“I just returned from a seven-day cruise on Virgin Voyages, which departed from Athens and stopped in all the popular locations. I’m talking Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, and Mykonos,” she says.
The nightlife in Mykonos was unmatched, but beyond parties and island hopping, she saw “some of the best shows at sea” and explored the arcade.
5
Galápagos Cruise with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions
The eight-night cruise through the Galápagos Islands with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions is a must, says Andy Hayward, non-executive director of cruise agency Panache Cruises.
“It truly is the closest you can get on earth to being on another planet, and solo travelers will share the company of giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, Galápagos penguins, and other endemic species,” Hayward shares. “Back on board, you’ll enjoy a purpose-built expedition cruise ship with plenty to keep your mind occupied: the services of an onboard expedition team, The Science Centre, incredible cuisine, and so much more.”
HX Hurtigen Expeditions also invites solo travelers to an informal meeting where they can meet other solo travelers. Plus, “there is no solo surcharge on this cruise, so solo cruisers pay the same per-person rate as everybody else,” Hayward notes. “There are no solo cabins on Santa Cruz II, so solo passengers will have the same space afforded to those traveling in twos or even threes.”
6
Cruises on the Carnival Venezia
Another option worth considering is the Carnival Venezia, which sails from Manhattan or Orlando to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, or the Panama Canal.
If you’re the kind of traveler who enjoys a good party, Carnival is definitely the line for you.
“I like to party, and I like to drink, and I like to dance, and I like to be interactive. So I chose Carnival,” says TikToker and solo traveler @keeksthecreator in a video. She says one of the best things about Carnival Cruises is the deck parties, like the Sailaway Party, which happens the night of your departure.
“The Sailaway Party gets you started, and you probably already met, like, about three people before you even started,” she says. “It’s gonna take about two hours before it’s no longer a solo cruise. I’m telling you, I met so many amazing people that, to this day, I still think about, and I have so many memories—and they’re with people that I met from everywhere.”
7
Blue Danube Cruise with Riviera Travel
“If an intimate onboard atmosphere is what you’re after, then a river cruise with Riviera Travel is just the ticket,” suggests Hayward. The Blue Danube River Cruise takes eight days and sails through some stunning locations.
“Swap stories with fellow travelers and make lifelong friends, pointing out the beautiful scenery and stopping at an array of ports along the way—Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Linz, Esztergom, and Dürnstein,” Hayward says.
Hayward says Riviera River Cruises is “particularly respected in cruise spheres” thanks to their offerings for solo travelers, including smaller group sizes for excursions, welcome dinner and drinks, open seating at restaurants, and a dedicated tour manager to guide you along the way.
“They also offer incredible solo prices for an outside cabin,” he says. “There are no solo cabins on this particular ship, so you’ll have the same space afforded to passengers traveling in twos.”
8
Oceania Cruises
Experts like that Oceania Cruises offer smaller ships, which help create a warm and friendly atmosphere for solo travelers.
The line hosts welcome cocktail receptions, mixed dining tables, and fun land excursions for those without a plus one. Or, you can drop in on one of their Artist Loft workshops onboard to tap into your artistic side.
The fleet, including Oceania Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, and Sirena, all feature single-person staterooms with ocean views and top amenities. But, if you’re looking for a VIP experience, you’ll want the Concierge Level Solo Veranda Staterooms aboard Oceania Vista, which offer a big private veranda and access for one to the concierge lounge.