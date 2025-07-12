Mechanics Reveal the #1 Worst Driving Mistake That Destroys Your Car

If you drive an automatic car, there’s a good chance you’re doing something that could quietly destroy your transmission—without even realizing it. According to seasoned mechanics, car enthusiasts, and a popular TikTok video, the worst mistake you can make behind the wheel is changing gears—like from reverse to drive—without coming to a complete stop.

The internet is buzzing with drivers debating the severity of this seemingly innocent move, with a Reddit thread backing up what pros have said for years: forcing your transmission to switch directions while the car is still rolling can lead to serious wear, costly repairs, or even total transmission failure.

So, how bad is it really? And why is this such a common mistake that many drivers still make? Let’s discuss.

“So many people shift from reverse to drive or vice versa, while the car is still rolling. Bad idea,” a TikTok video from Car Care Expert states about the number one mistake that’s killing automatic cars every single day.

“This forces the transmission to suddenly change the direction of power flow, putting enormous strain on internal components like clutches and gears,” the voiceover continues. “Over time, you’ll wear out the transmission prematurely, leading to major failure and thousands in repairs.”

According to some sources, a complete transmission replacement can range anywhere from $1,800 to $7,000 these days, with luxury and high-performance vehicles potentially costing even more.

What’s more, you can also be jeopardizing a specific part in your car called the “parking pawl.”

“The pawl is what locks the transmission and keeps it from transferring mechanical power to the wheels of your vehicle,” according to Quality Car Care Center. “Shifting gears while still in motion can damage this locking mechanism. And if this part fails, your vehicle could easily roll away.”

Mechanics and car enthusiasts who’ve been debating the same issue on Reddit agree—and stress how damaging this mistake can be for your car.

“When I worked in an automotive shop, we saw many vehicles that were damaged because were [sic] shifted from D to R or R to D or to P while in motion,” said one Reddit user.

“I used to work in a transmission shop. Absolutely come full stop,” said another user.

Of course, others were quick to point out that, thankfully, most new vehicles come equipped with a safety feature that makes it not possible to switch gears while the car is still in motion.

That’s a great update. But even so, if you’re driving an older car, practicing coming to a complete stop before shifting into park, neutral, reverse, or drive is the best move for your car and wallet.

“My bro, just come to a full stop with foot [sic] on brake,” quipped one car lover on Reddit. “It takes 1 second. If you want to grenade your transmission, keep doing what you’re doing.”