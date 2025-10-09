4 Regions Where You’ll See the Last Burst of Fall Foliage in October

Now that autumn is in full swing, it’s hard not to lean into the cozy seasonal aesthetic. This is especially true for someone like me who lives in an area with some of the best fall foliage out there and a long, meandering transition from green to red, orange, and yellow. But if you’re hoping to squeeze the most out of the season, planning a late leaf peeping trip to some of the states where you’ll see the last burst of fall color can be an essential October activity.

Of course, the march up to Halloween is the most logical time to set out in search of that foliage finale, with roughly 80 percent of all leaf-peeping trips happening this month, according to ExploreFall.com. But once the most popular destinations in New England pass their peak by mid-October, a net set of destinations should be your focus if you’re looking to maximize your experience.

As with every weather-related event, each year’s foliage can vary slightly based on local conditions. But if you’re looking to parse out the most likely spots in each region, this is where you should focus, according to the SmokyMountains.com fall foliage map’s Oct. 27 conditions setting.

1. Northeast

By the second half of the month, much of New England’s vibrant colors will have likely passed. But no worries if you’re still working within this region: A few points south will still be in play.

By Oct. 27, central coastal and southern New Jersey will hit their peak, along with parts of the Southern Tier in New York and northwestern Pennsylvania bordering Lake Erie. Delaware will also be fully in peak at this time, as will the DelMarVa region in Maryland and Virginia along the Chesapeake Bay.

2. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest

While peak foliage is pushing south through early November, late October is the last time you’ll be able to see leaves changing in eastern Virginia around the nation’s capital. This also extends over to the western corner of the state, where southern Ohio and most of northern Kentucky will also be looking their best and brightest by the last weekend of the month.

Even though most areas bordering the Great Lakes will have passed their prime points, southern Indiana, central Illinois, and central Iowa will still have those vivid colors before Halloween passes.

3. Mid-South, Southeastern U.S., and Plains States

The southernmost parts of the country will still have to wait until November to get their actual foliage peak. However, some places will be at their best in the last days of October, including central North Carolina (making it a perfect time to visit the Smoky Mountains and Asheville), the northern tip of South Carolina, northern Georgia, and parts of eastern Tennessee.

Traveling closer to the interior? This is also when you can expect to see some color changes along the border of Arkansas and Missouri. Heading north, you’ll also get peak foliage in eastern and central Nebraska, southern South Dakota, and eastern Colorado.

4. Southwest, Pacific Northwest, and West Coast

Rounding out the regions as we head west, pops of vibrant color will be visible in parts of central and northern New Mexico, while southern Utah and parts of Arizona will also be at their most dazzling. Southern Nevada will also go full foliage around this point, along parts of central southern Idaho.

The West Coast has patchier places with peak foliage, but the list includes parts of eastern Washington and pockets of Oregon, including along the coast. The same can be said for parts of California’s interior, with a large area of the northern part of the state and patches through the central Golden State living up to its name before October ends.