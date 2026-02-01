IRS Free File Is Now Accepting Tax Returns—Do You Qualify?

Your income will determine whether or not you're eligible for the service.

Now that we’re well into 2026, there’s a decent chance you’re putting the final touches on your documents and getting ready to send them off to the IRS—especially if you’re hoping for a refund. But have you heard about the possibility of using IRS Free File this year? The no-cost program could save you some serious money on your filing. Here’s how to find out if you qualify for IRS Free File for your tax returns.

RELATED: 3 IRS Filing Updates That Could Help You Get Your Tax Refund Faster in 2026.

What is IRS Free File?

Even if you’re not paying an accountant to file your taxes, you’ve likely used a preparation software that helps ensure you have everything together and filled out appropriately. Unfortunately, when it comes time to pay up, you also need to tack on the fees that come with using even the most basic program.

And it’s typically not insignificant: Americans spend $290 on average each year filing their Form 1040 with the IRS, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (NTUF).

However, you may not need to shell out any extra. On Jan. 9, the IRS announced it had begun accepting tax returns through its IRS Free File program, which is a partnership between the agency and independent companies.

The new system provides specific taxpayers with preparation software that costs nothing to use, including the ability to claim important tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit when eligible.

Do I qualify for IRS Free File?

While the idea of not having to pay to file sounds like a major game-changer, it’s important to remember that IRS Free File isn’t open to everyone. The service is open only to those reporting an adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less for the 2025 tax year, per the IRS.

Things then get a little more complicated: Each of the eight different partner services also has its own set of criteria for who can use them to file.

Fortunately, you can figure out which one is right for you by visiting the IRS website and browsing the available options. The agency can also help you find the right choice by answering a few quick questions, which can also quickly tell you if you qualify for the service overall or not.

RELATED: 10 Warnings About Using TurboTax.

How can I use IRS Free File?

Ready to get started? If you choose to browse the available participants, you’ll see these eight options:

1040Now Drake (1040.com) ezTaxReturn.com FileYourTaxes.com On-Line Taxes TaxAct TaxHawk (a.k.a. FreeTaxUSA) TaxSlayer

Once you’ve made your choice, you will then proceed to the partner’s website to fill out your information. However, even if you qualify for any of them, some professionals warn that IRS Free File might not be the best option if you want to avoid some potential grief.

“For more complex returns—such as when there’s the sale of investments, the sale of a house, job changes, or ownership of a small business involved—using the IRS’ free online program is not intuitive and can miss some vital information relating to the calculation of tax liabilities,” Moira Corcoran, a certified public accountant and tax expert at JustAnswer, previously told Best Life. This could lead to misreporting and other issues down the line.

And while you might feel confident about filling out your information, things can get pretty frustrating if you get stuck.

“There’s no additional assistance if you run into trouble or have tax questions,” Corcoran said. “And it does not offer in-person help or have brick-and-mortar stores for additional assistance, either,” adding that this can be problematic because “some of the user interfaces are clunky or confusing.”