44 Country Wedding Songs to Celebrate Your Big Day

Regardless of whether you booked a band or a DJ for your wedding, finding your must-play songs and those special tunes can be tricky. If you're a country fan, however, you can rely on this genre to have a little bit of everything that you're looking for. Country artists offer a mix of sweet, soulful love songs and more upbeat ballads—and you'll want to change up the vibe throughout the different stages of your wedding, from the ceremony to the afterparty. Read on for the 44 best country love songs to celebrate your big day.

Popular Country Wedding Songs

1. "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett

Sweetest Lyric: "If all I got is your hand in my hand/Baby, I could die a happy man"

2. "Forever After All" by Luke Combs

Sweetest Lyric: "I know there'll be that moment/the good Lord calls ones of us home and/One won't have the other by their side/But heaven knows that that won't last too long/Maybe some things last forever after all"

3. "Making Memories of Us" by Keith Urban

Sweetest Lyric: "We'll follow the rainbow/Wherever the four winds blow/And there'll be a new day/Comin' your way"

4. "Bless The Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts

Sweetest Lyric: "Every long lost dream led me to where you are/Others who broke my heart, they were like Northern stars/Pointing me on my way into your loving arms"

5. "God Gave Me You" by Blake Shelton

Sweetest Lyric: "I can't do without you/We are stitched together/And what love has tethered, I pray we never undo"

6. "The Bones" by Maren Morris

Sweetest Lyric: "Baby, I know any storm we're facing will/Blow right over while we stay put/The house don't fall when the bones are good"

7. "Yours" by Russell Dickerson

Sweetest Lyric: "I came to life when I first kissed you/The best me has his arms around you/You make me better than I was before/Thank God I'm yours"

Country Wedding Songs by Women

8. "I Do" by Jessie James Decker

Sweetest Lyric: "They always say, 'You'll know when you know'/I didn't know it could feel like this/With every touch, with every kiss"

9. "From This Moment On" by Shania Twain

Sweetest Lyric: "From this moment/I have been blessed/I live only/For your happiness"

10. "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

Sweetest Lyric: "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess/It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes'"

11. "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks

Sweetest Lyric: "Cowboy take me away/Fly this girl as high as you can into the wild blue/Set me free, oh, I pray/Closer to heaven above and closer to you"

12. "Johnny and June" by Heidi Newfield

Sweetest Lyric: "I wanna love like Johnny and June/Rings of fire burnin' with you/I wanna walk the line/Walk the line/'Til the end of time"

Country-Themed First Dance Songs

13. "I Don't Dance" by Lee Brice

Sweetest Lyric: "No, I don't dance, but here I am/Spinnin' you 'round and 'round in circles/It ain't my style, but I don't care/I'd do anything with you anywhere"

14. "Honey Bee" by Blake Shelton

Sweetest Lyric: "You'll be my honeysuckle/I'll be your honey bee"

15. "H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Line

Sweetest Lyric: "You're an angel, tell me you're never leaving/Cause you're the first thing I know I can believe in"

16. "Smile" by Uncle Kracker

Sweetest Lyric: "You're better than the best/I'm lucky just to linger in your light"

17. "Carrying Your Love With Me" by George Strait

Sweetest Lyric: "It's my strength for holdin' on/Every minute that I have to be gone/I'll have everything I'll ever need/I'm carryin' your love with me"

18. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton

Sweetest Lyric: "You're as smooth as Tennessee whiskey/You're as sweet as strawberry wine/You're as warm as a glass of brandy"

Country Songs to Walk Down the Aisle To

19. "Valentine" by Martina McBride and Jim Brickman

Sweetest Lyric: "And even if the sun refused to shine/Even if romance ran out of rhyme/I would give you my heart/Until the end of time/'Cause all I need is you, my valentine"

20. "You Had Me From Hello" by Kenny Chesney

Sweetest Lyric: "I never even had a chance you know/You had me from hello"

21. "Like I Never Loved Before" by Phil Vassar

Sweetest Lyric: "I ran around in circles/I never knew/I was only getting ready for you"

22. "Then" by Brad Paisley

Sweetest Lyric: "But now you're my whole life/Now you're my whole world/I just can't believe, the way I feel about you, girl"

23. "I'll Still Love You More" by Trisha Yearwood

Sweetest Lyric: "Ask if this heart beats true for you/And I'll show you a truer heart could never be"

Ceremony Country Wedding Songs

24. "Like Jesus Does" by Eric Church

Sweetest Lyric: "But she believes in me like she believes her Bible/And loves me like Jesus does"

25. "Makin' Plans" by Miranda Lambert

Sweetest Lyric: "Cause I'm not easy to understand/But you know me like the back of your hand"

26. "Wanted" by Hunter Hayes

Sweetest Lyric: "Wanna hold your hand forever/And never let you forget it/Yeah, I, I wanna make you feel wanted"

27. "Love and Happiness" by Emmylou Harris and Mark Knopfler

Sweetest Lyric: "And if I could only have one wish/Darling, then it would be this/Love and happiness for you"

28. "I Just Want You" by Cole Swindell

Sweetest Lyric: "Even when I can't find my way to you/If you ever once doubt, anything I'm about/All it ever comes down to, is girl, I just want you"

Country Wedding Sounds for a Parent Dance

29. "I Loved Her First" by Heartland

Sweetest Lyric: "I knew the love of a father runs deep/And I prayed that she'd find you someday/But it's still hard to give her away/I loved her first"

30. "Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood

Sweetest Lyric: "Mama, there's no way you'll ever lose me/Giving me away is not goodbye/As you watch me walk down to my future/I hope tears of joy are in your eyes"

31. "You're Gonna Be" by Reba McEntire

Sweetest Lyric: "Life has no guarantees, but always loved by me/You're gonna be"

32. "You'll Always Be My Baby" (Written for Daughters' Weddings) by Alan Jackson

Sweetest Lyric: "'Cause you'll always be my baby/No matter where you are/You'll always be my baby/Forever in my heart"

33. "My Little Girl" by Tim McGraw

Sweetest Lyric: "Go on, take on this whole world/But to me, you know you'll always be/My little girl"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Country Wedding Sounds From the '80s

34. "So In Love With You" by Kenny Rogers

Sweetest Lyric: "What I'm trying to say is girl I love you/And loving you is the best part of my life"

35. "There's No Way" by Alabama

Sweetest Lyric: If I had to survive without you in my life/I know I wouldn't last a day, oh baby, there's no way"

36. "When You Say Nothing at All" by Keith Whitley

Sweetest Lyric: "It's amazing how you can speak right to my heart/Without saying a word you can light up the dark"

37. "Forever and Ever, Amen" by Randy Travis

Sweetest Lyric: "If you wonder how long I'll be faithful/Well, just listen to how this song ends/I'm gonna love you forever and ever/Forever and ever, amen"

38. "True Love" by Vince Gill

Sweetest Lyric: "And I can't erase these lines on my face/But I'd turn back time if I could/But all the years wanting, the desperate longing,/Are maybe what makes this so good"

39. "Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Sweetest Lyric: "Sail away with me/To another world/And we rely on each other, ah ha/From one lover to another, ah ha"

Upbeat Country Dance Songs

40. "Would You Go With Me" by Josh Turner

Sweetest Lyric: "If I gave you my hand, would you take it/And make me the happiest man in the world?"

41. "Stuck Like Glue" by Sugarland

Sweetest Lyric: "There you go pulling me right back in/Right back in, right back in/And I know I'm never letting this go"

42. "Love Someone" by Brett Eldredge

Sweetest Lyric: "You put me right where I'm supposed to be/In your blue-eyed sea/And I wanna sail away"

43. "Yes!" by Chad Brock

Sweetest Lyric: "How could I know in just a minute/That I'd be standing face to face with my own destiny"

44. "This Kiss" by Faith Hill

Sweetest Lyric: "It's the way you love me/It's a feeling like this/It's centrifugal motion/It's perpetual bliss"

How to Create the Perfect Country Wedding Album

You'll have to make several choices about music when you're planning your wedding—possibly even more than you assume. But finding a country song to fit each moment should be a bit intuitive. For example, you will want to avoid choosing anything too fast for when you and your wedding party are making your way down the aisle or a long string of ballads when your guests are ready to really dance.

Once you've got your selections locked in, reach out to your DJ or band to make sure the most important songs are in their repertoire and be ready to make some swaps if need be. If you're sticking only to country wedding songs, you might want to pick an entertainer who specializes in this genre—they'll have likely have helpful suggestions for what to play during each phase of the wedding.

You should also pick songs that feel personally significant to you and your partner, as well as to your loved ones. Remember: It's your day, so don't feel like you need to add something just because it's a song everyone else loves. If it's not your jam, it's not your jam!

Conclusion

When it comes to wedding songs, the world is your oyster as far as choices are concerned—but few genres are as versatile as country. So, go through your favorite playlists and find some honky-tonk hits that you want to dance to with all of your family and friends all night long!

Best Life is your trusted source for entertainment news and wedding recommendations. Visit us again soon for more country music content and tips to keep in mind on your big day!