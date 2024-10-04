If You're Over 60, You Need These 2 Pieces of Clothing in Your Closet, Stylist Says

Fashion is extremely personal, so it makes sense that a capsule wardrobe would vary by the person and their unique style. Case in point, you might emphasize foundational pieces that you can build on (like a plain white tee), while others may prioritize layering pieces, including cardigans and leather jackets. Some may feel best in jeans, while others gravitate towards cargo pants or trousers. Suffice it to say, we all have different tastes—and that’s OK. However, there are some articles of clothing that every woman should own, according to one pro stylist.

Jackie King is a fashion and beauty stylist for women over 60. She has more than 11,200 followers on TikTok ( @jackie_king23 ), where she posts videos offering fashion advice (like how to style denim or a white button-down shirt) and tips for repurposing clothing and old fashion accessories like brooches.

In one video, King highlights two pieces of clothing that every woman should have in their closet. Or, in her case, “I have a couple of each,” she teased in the caption.

First on her must-own clothing list? A jean jacket.

Jean jackets lend themselves to various outfit choices, both casual and semi-formal. And depending on your work dress code, you may even be able to sport them at the office.

You can layer them over a patterned blouse with dark jeans, as King demonstrates. Alternatively, you can use a jean jacket to zhuzh-up a T-shirt dress with sneakers.

If you’re in the market for a new jean jacket , certified image stylist Elizabeth Kosich suggests investing in a cropped, medium-washed style.

"Both the color and silhouette are so timeless they’re essentially trend-proof, plus the cropped length ending at the natural waistline flatters any shape by keeping the figure parsed in thirds," the founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling previously told Best Life.

Secondly, King says that every woman over 60 should have a black blazer on deck. A blazer can effortlessly take an outfit up a notch, whether it’s an office-ready ensemble of a blouse with tailored trousers, or a lace-tank-and-light-washed-jean combo for date night.

According to Kosich, finding the right shape is key . Some things you’ll want to keep in mind are shoulder pads, tapered waists versus an oversized fit, double-breasted blazers, lapels, and pockets.

"If you have broad shoulders, avoid shoulder pads; if the widest part of your body is below the waist, cropped blazers will balance and de-emphasize hip width," Kosich previously explained to Best Life. "A tapered waist blazer works miracles for head-to-toe, pencil-straight bodies by creating the illusion of curves, and for hourglass shapes by emphasizing and flaunting the curves already there."

Back to styling, jean jackets and blazers fit the “ three layer principle .”

“Think [of] your top and bottom as two layers. Then add one piece (a scarf, sweater, jacket) to change or transform the look,” King explains in another clip. She notes that shoes “don’t count,” so feel free to get funky with your denim jacket or blazer of choice.

If you’re trying to follow the 80/20 fashion rule (80 percent of your outfit is composed of basics, while 20 percent is reserved for trendier pieces), opt for a leopard-print blazer or a relaxed-fit jean jacket as your “20 percent,” advises King.

“Mature ladies, follow this rule to keep your look age-appropriate but elevated,” she wrote in the caption.