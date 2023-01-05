Blazers are a wardrobe staple that belong in every women's closet. The key reason for that? Their versatility. These toppers can be worn over a T-shirt for a coffee run, over a button-down for the office, or over a slinky black dress for date night. The options are endless—as long as you know the key tips to purchase the best one and style it properly. Not sure where to start? We've got you covered. Here, personal stylists tell us their favorite ways to shop for and style blazers on women over 60. Get ready to rediscover this classic closet piece.

1 Flatter your figure.

Blazers tend to be pricier than other clothing items, so when you purchase one, you'll want to get it right. The first step is buying the right shape.

"If you have broad shoulders, avoid shoulder pads; if the widest part of your body is below the waist, cropped blazers will balance and de-emphasize hip width," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "A tapered waist blazer works miracles for head-to-toe, pencil-straight bodies by creating the illusion of curves, and for hourglass shapes by emphasizing and flaunting the curves already there." Finally, Kosich suggests avoiding double-breasted blazers if you're petite. "It's way too much fabric," she says.

2 Befriend your tailor.

Even if you buy the perfect blazer for you and your shape, you'll likely have to tailor it. "Blazers aren't easy to fit on women's bodies in general," says Liana Chaouli, a personal stylist and image therapist. "Structured blazers typically work best on very slim silhouettes with linear proportions—that's why they are so flattering on men." Fortunately, if you take it to the tailor, you'll be able to achieve a good fit.

To start, Chaouli notes the blazer should be able to close easily. "You want to ensure free space away from the body, even if you plan to wear it open," she says. Then, ask your tailor if anything needs to be done to properly fit the pocket placement, collar, and sleeves.

3 Add a black blazer to your wardrobe.

Black is always a classic blazer color option. Kriena Nederveen, personal stylist at Clé D'Or, suggests one in a lightweight wool twill with a grosgrain lapel. "This allows you to wear it both very dressed up and very casual," she says. "Yves Saint Laurent started this look many years ago, and it holds its style to this day." You can wear it with any number of outfits to add a sophisticated touch.

4 Or try velvet.

Chaouli suggests a velvet blazer for women over 60, too. "I love them because they're tender and soft next to our skin and lend themselves well to a certain amount of flirtatiousness and gravitas," she says. "Perhaps an even more significant reason I love velvet blazers for women over 60 is their versatility." They can be worn with jeans during the day or a swankier ensemble at night. (More on all that next.)

5 Style with jeans for every day.

One of the easiest ways to style your blazer is with casual basics. "I love to pair a blazer with a simple T-shirt and ankle-grazer jeans with a pair of understated statement flats during the day," says Chaouli.

She takes it one step further with a quality bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses. "Wearing statement accessories with a blazer, T-shirt, and a good pair of jeans is a chic look that will never be out of style; even when you strip away the accessories, you will look very intentional and well-put-together," she explains. Of course, any color of denim will do, including blue, white, black, and grey.

6 Or pair with trousers or a dress for evening wear.

Your blazer isn't limited to the daytime. You can also style it for a cocktail or black-tie event. "My favorite blazer styling is a suit look," says Nederveen. "Pair the blazer with tuxedo-style slim black pants. Add a lace camisole and a fabulous heel for a cocktail or black tie look."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Alternatively, you could go the dress route. "I don't think there is anything better for the evening than wearing a blazer over a simple and sleek dress or long skirt," says Chaouli. "Drape the blazer over your shoulders, add some statement jewelry, and you have another effortlessly elevated look that will never go out of style." Slip it on and off throughout the evening to keep you warm when needed.