With winter here, it's important to stock up on cozy garments that will keep you warm all season long—but we're steering clear of those frumpy sweaters that don't do us any favors at any age. Instead, we suggest opting for a chic turtleneck—especially if you're over 60. As you get older, odds are that fashion will become a bit more tricky, but being in this fabulous decade should never put a pause on your style. Turtlenecks are a classic for a reason and are always a great choice whether you want to dress it up or have a more casual moment. Read on for tips on how to wear a turtleneck when you're over 60, according to style experts.

1 Invest in high-quality fabrics.

As you age, your skin can often become more sensitive to things like soap, detergent, and fabric. "For older age groups, it's important to choose a comfortable material that won't itch or irritate the skin," says Caitlyn Parish, founder and CEO of Cicinia. "Look for natural fabrics like cotton or wool, which will keep you warm without adding bulk."

Over the years, fabrics (and you!) have advanced a great deal. Beyond cotton and wool, it might be a good idea to consider a more technical fabric if you are over 60.

"Aging comes with body temperature fluctuations and turtlenecks work miracles in a pinch. Easy to put on and peel off, they perform well under pressure and make quick-turn wardrobe changes with grace," says Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "Shop turtlenecks with cutting edge fabric technologies that adapt to body temperature changes, are made with moisture-wicking fibers, and can be machine washable. Turtlenecks made from technical fabrics make great travel companions."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Always accessorize.

It may sometimes feel like the younger set are the ones who get to experiment with the more eye-catching ensembles. But a turtleneck is a great way for those over 60 to feel comfortable in a classic piece that feels "age appropriate," but also have with fashion by adding standout accessories.

A turtleneck is the perfect backdrop for glamorous accessories, especially if it's a dark blue or black shade that will make them stand out even more. And if you're looking to go all out with your jewelry (as you should), the shinier, the better.

"Many think of turtlenecks as too bulky for jewelry, but that's not so," says Kosich. "Regardless of thickness, accessorize your turtleneck with confidence. Style with fabulous brooches, sparkly earrings, statement necklaces, or scarves—tied around your neck, tossed over shoulders and knotted in front, or asymmetrically knotted off one-shoulder."

Ava Collins, a professional stylist and founder of Adelaide Examiner, recommends wearing a long necklace for a more understated yet sophisticated look.

"If you wanted to wear a necklace, go with a longer chain," she says. "The otherwise plain turtleneck can be made visually interesting by a simple and long chain with a pendant. This look is elegant and simple to make."

3 A looser fit can work too.

Being over 60, it's important to be as comfortable as possible, while also wanting to feel and look your best. If you are going for a more casual (and comfortable) look, Collins suggests opting for a a turtleneck with a looser fit and leaving it untucked. Even a turtleneck on the baggier side—even untucked—will still give off an air of sophistication.

"If you acquire the ideal loose turtleneck sweater, let it all hang out," says Collins. "I guarantee that you won't appear to be wearing a sack. Balance is essential when wearing your favorite new winter t-neck. If you pair a bulky sweater with form-fitting bottoms, it will work."

4 Layer it up.

This cult favorite sweater is great for adding an extra layer of warmth or just to make your outfit a little more interesting—whether you want to have a sporty, daytime feel or fun night out look. We highly recommend layering your turtleneck underneath a button-up shirt or cardigan for a standout winter style perfect for anyone over 60.

"Think of your turtleneck as a light jacket, only less cumbersome," says Kosich. "Layer with a tank top, t-shirt (long or short) or crisp white shirt underneath. When removed, style as an accessory—toss over your shoulders and knot sleeves in front; roll around neck like a scarf; tie around waist for a sporty look."

5 Dress your look up.

As you get older, knowing exactly what to wear to a party or a more formal event that'll be both flattering and fun can be a challenge. Well, we're here to tell you that turtlenecks are not just a casual wardrobe item. Consider pairing the classic item with a blazer and skirt or trousers the next time you need to dress up.

"Who can forget Sharon Stone's Gap turtleneck at the 1996 Oscars? Nobody, that's who," says Koisich. "Follow the same high-low rule Sharon did and pair with a velvet blazer, wool tuxedo trousers, or a metallic lamé skirt. Cashmere turtlenecks were born to pair with a black tie."