Jewelry is a key accessory to complete any outfit, helping make your ensemble look more cohesive and polished. But statement jewelry takes things a bit further by pulling focus thanks to its size, color, or style. Making these bold fashion choices can be intimidating, and that gets even more intimidating as we age. To make sure you can wear exactly what you like and still be stylish, we consulted experts for advice on wearing statement jewelry when you're 65 or over.

"The statement you would like to make is completely up to you," Amy Salinger, fashion stylist and owner of Style Method NYC, tells Best Life. "The larger the jewelry item, the bigger the statement!"

That being said, there are certain things you may want to consider to help you choose the right statement jewelry for you. Read on for five tips to keep in mind when accessorizing with these attention-stealing pieces after 65.

READ THIS NEXT: 5 Tips for Wearing Jeans If You're Over 60, According to Style Experts.

1 Go for pieces that complement you.

Much like clothes, statement jewelry should accentuate your features. Certain colors and metals will work better on different people, so you should consider your skin, hair, and eyes when choosing a piece of jewelry.

"Depending on your skin and hair color, use cooler toned jewelry such as blue zircon or aquamarine if you have lighter skin, or warmer colored stones such as fire opal, citrine, or imperial zircon for darker colored skin," Jeff Moriarty, owner of Moriarty's Gem Art, suggests. "It makes a huge difference in how the jewelry looks on you and how others see it."

Jordan Cullen, founder and director of Cullen Jewellery in Melbourne, Australia, notes that silver and white gold work well with blond hair and fair skin, while rose and yellow gold complement darker hair and skin tones. Even so, you can try out different pieces to determine what suits you best.

"Don't be afraid to experiment!" Cullen says. "Even if you typically shy away from bold colors and patterns, try incorporating one piece of statement jewelry into your outfit to add a pop of personality."

Consider the weight.

At any age, there's nothing worse than the feeling of heavy earrings pulling on your earlobes or a bracelet constantly shifting around your wrist. However, Salinger says this is especially important to keep in mind when you're over the age of 65.

"When selecting earrings, keep in mind the weight," she says. "As one ages, it becomes harder to wear heavy earrings due to the drooping lobe. Choose something that is a bit more delicate in weight—it can still be oversized!"

If you're wearing a statement necklace, you also need to consider the material and weight of your chosen shirt, as thicker fabrics can affect the look. "I suggest wearing a high-neck shirt with the statement necklace over the shirt itself," Salinger says. "The shirt cannot be a heavier material as it needs to lie flat to do this."

READ THIS NEXT: 5 Tips for Wearing Leggings Over 65, According to Style Experts.

3 Integrate your outfit.

It may go without saying, but your statement jewelry should work with whatever outfit you're wearing and speak to your personal style.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"If you tend to dress conservatively, look for demure pieces that add a touch of personality without being too over-the-top," Cullen recommends, adding a note of caution if you do want to go for something loud.

"Statement jewelry should complement your outfit, not overwhelm it," he explains. "Carefully select pieces that will add interest to your look without being too overpowering."

4 Less is more.

When you go for more subtle jewelry, it's easy to layer multiple pieces and maintain a cohesive look. But with statement jewelry, experts say that you don't need to add too much.

"My recommendation is to choose one item to make a statement," Alyssa Dineen, author of The Art of Online Dating and founder of Style My Profile, says. "Choose earrings or a necklace or rings, but not all three."

Ronnie Taubenfeld, owner of Ronnie Taubenfeld Jewelry, agrees that you don't want to overdo it. "Keep in mind that less is more when it comes to statement jewelry. For example, if your earrings are bold, forgo a necklace," she says.

For more style advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Invest in statement pieces that will withstand the test of time.

Experts advise skipping the trendier statement jewelry—remember when those chunky bubble necklaces were all the rage?—and instead opting for pieces that won't go out of style. Think of it as investing in what could later become an heirloom.

"When in doubt, you can't go wrong with classic, timeless pieces," Dineen says. These can include larger pearls, colorful diamond earrings, or a larger wristwatch.

Nevertheless, personal style is unique, and stylists stress that there's no incorrect choice when it comes to statement jewelry. "Whether it is a gold necklace with a bold pendant, a delicate silver bracelet, or earrings of different shapes and sizes, the key is to choose jewelry that makes you feel confident and stylish," Cullen says.