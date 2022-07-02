Aging sometimes feels like a near-constant style evolution. Each decade, you invest in more pieces that feel closer to your personal style and part ways with ones that hold you back. But regardless of where you are in your style journey, the backbone of your wardrobe is likely a pair (or two or three) of jeans. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to find quality denim, especially as your body changes. To help you suss out your perfect match, we asked style experts for the most flattering jeans for women over 50. Read on to learn their favorite styles—and a few specific pairs you can try.

READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This Color Instantly Makes You More Attractive, Studies Show.

1 High-Rise Slim-Straight

This type of jean is more tapered than a straight-leg jean but looser than a skinny jean. Erica Ball, professional stylist and creator of Erica Ball Style, prefers them for women over 50 with an ankle hem in a medium to dark blue wash. "These styles tend to be the most classic for women," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

So, where can you get a fabulous pair of slim-straight jeans? "I work with many women between the ages of 40 to 65 and find that they all love jeans from the brand Frame," says Ball. "Frame jeans have more stretch than other brands and my clients love how comfortable they are compared to other denim." The brand offers high-waisted and mid-rise jeans. "I find my clients who have longer torsos and/or a 'mommy pooch' love the fit of the high-rise pairs," she says. Try the brand's Le Garcon Degradable Jeans for a traditional style and the Le High Straight for an option with a raw hem.

2 High-Rise Flare

Flare jeans are having a moment—and yes, women over 50 can get in on the fun. What's more, this style particularly flatters the common pear shape. "A pear shape is when the bottom part of your body is wider than the upper body," says Iryna Fedorchak, European-based fashion stylist and founder of Filoso Fashion. "To balance this out, I suggest flared jeans with a high waist in order to hide the tummy and create an hourglass body shape."

Another type of flare jean you could try is the mom jean. This type of jean flares from the hip as opposed to the knee, says Fedorchak. "Mom jeans are not only the most trendy choice, but also provide the most comfort." Try the Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean for a classic flair and the Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop for a mom jean style.

RELATED: For more style advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Boot Cut

The boot-cut jean got their name for their straight-leg silhouette that can easily slip over an ankle boot. You can also wear them tucked into knee-high boots or over-the-knee boots if you prefer a looser fit than the classic skinny jean. "A straight-cut or a boot-cut pair of jeans will stretch the silhouette without emphasizing problem areas," says Fedorchak. Style yours with a flared tunic, V-neck top, or a relaxed button-up with a French tuck. The Ribcage Bootcut Jeans from Levi's are a bonafide classic.

4 Boyfriend Jeans

This borrowed-from-boys wardrobe stable is a wardrobe essential. "As a style coach and 50-plus-year-old woman, hands down the best silhouette for women over 50 are boyfriend jeans (also referenced as slouch or 90s style)," says style coach Kim Hancher. "These offer a fit in the waist and hips, then become looser in the legs. You can size up if you want an even looser fit."

Hancher notes that boyfriend jeans offer a polished look and can be worn with a blazer, a blouse and heels, or a graphic T-shirt and tennis shoes. "This silhouette is versatile, comfortable, and age-appropriate," she says. "They allow a woman over 50 to play in the current trend space and still look pulled together." She recommends the Rigid Slouch Jean from Everlane, the Midrise Girlfriend Jeans from Gap, and the Ex-Boyfriend Slim by AG.