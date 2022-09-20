They don't call them man's best friend for no reason! Since the beginning, dogs have been the right-hand companions of humans. Loyal, friendly, and always happy to see you when you get home—it's no wonder these furry friends are so well loved. Of course, there's a lot that influences your dog's behavior, like their breed, energy level, and environment. But, believe it or not, the date they were born plays a role in their personality, too. Read on to hear from a professional astrologer about what your dog's zodiac sign says about them. Whether your pup is a fun-loving Leo or a snoozy Taurus, we've got you covered.

Aries: (March 21-April 19)

The Aries dog is known to be one of the most energetic of the bunch. This confident and independent pup is likely to lead the pack and isn't afraid to get a little down and dirty with the other dogs. You can count on daily walks and plenty of games of fetch with this rambunctious rascal. Not to mention, they're very clever and can pick up new tricks quickly. One thing is for sure, you'll never be bored with an Aries pup by your side.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Taurus: (April 20-May 20)

The Taurus dog is among the most loyal and loving of the zodiac. Sweet and compassionate, you can always count on them to snuggle up next to you after a rough day. Some might consider them lazy since they're not as outgoing or active as other dogs, but they're just content with a few good treats, a sunny spot to lounge, and, of course, all the head scratches you can offer.

Gemini: (May 21-June 20)

The Gemini dog is sociable and intelligent and will have no trouble making friends. Whether it's with the other dogs at the park, your friend's cat, or your neighbor, this dog knows how to turn on the charm and get everyone laughing. They tend to be a bit harder to train because they are easily distracted, but once you've found a toy or treat that motivates them, these whip-smart pups absorb information faster than a sponge.

Cancer: (June 21-July 22)

Cancer dogs are the most loyal and protective of all the signs. Because these pups are so devoted to their owners, they make excellent companions for small children and young families. You can also count on them to be fiercely protective of your home and loved ones, and their sensitive side knows exactly when you need a hug or a slobbery kiss to boost your mood. However, it's important to know these dogs can be a bit clingy and might even chew a slipper or two if their feelings get hurt. Be sure to spoil them with extra love and trips to the park before you leave for that extended vacation!

Leo: (July 23-August 23)

The Leo dog is a dramatic and stubborn diva who is sure to steal your heart. Everything needs to be a certain way for these regal pups, and they won't accept anything less than the finest dog treats and toys. If this prima-donna behavior sounds like too much to manage, you might be surprised to learn how deep the love of a Leo dog goes. For all the attention they demand, they're sure to give it back twice as much to the people they love most. Expect a lot of early morning kisses and late-night snuggles (because, of course, they're sleeping in your bed).

Virgo: (August 23-September 23)

Virgo dogs are among the most high-maintenance of the zodiac. These pristine pups like to feel good and look good, so regular trips to the groomer will be a must. These perfectionist types like routine and prefer to stick to the same schedule every day. That means walks, meal times, and snuggles should run smoothly like clockwork. However, Virgo dogs are also brilliant learners and pick up verbal commands quickly. Overall, the Virgo dog is slow to trust but endlessly affectionate once they've settled into your home.

Libra: (September 23-October 22)

The Libra dog is an active and easygoing pup that's just happy you found them. There's nothing they love more than being surrounded by friends old and new. They're always the center of the group at the dog park and the first to start playing. Because they're all about having a good time it can be hard to pull their attention back once they get distracted. Still, you can always count on them to come back to you for plenty of belly rubs and snuggling after all the fun has come to an end.

Scorpio: (October 23-November 21)

Scorpio dogs can be a bit tough to understand at first, thanks to their cautious nature. With a strong sense of intuition and a love of investigating, it can take some time before a Scorpio dog knows how they feel about you. However, once you're on their good side, you can expect to see the more goofy and playful aspects of their personality come out. You can also expect their loyal side to come through, as they're not afraid of a bit of confrontation when they feel you're in harm's way. Still, it's important to remember that under that tough coat of fur is a sensitive sweetheart who's thankful they found their forever home.

Sagittarius: (November 22-December 21)

The Sagittarius dog is a carefree canine with a thirst for adventure. While other dogs prefer the comfort of their own backyard, these pups are eager to explore a new park or even take a road trip with their human pal. Always looking for a thrill, they tend to leap before they look, so it's important to keep them on a leash. They will love any new game, toy, or playmate you introduce to the mix, so no matter where life takes you, you can count on them to be right by your side.

Capricorn: (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn dogs are among the most stubborn of the zodiac, and there's a chance they'll be the ones running the show in your house before long. They want what they want and can't fight their natural pack leader instinct. You'll need to establish your authority early on by earning their respect. Then, your pup is more likely to relax. These dogs also tend to have excellent memories, which makes them great at learning new tricks and even picking up more complicated commands. And though they may not show it with endless kisses and attention-seeking behavior, Capricorn dogs are very loyal and loving to a select few.

Aquarius: (January 20-February 18)

The Aquarius dog is almost always the one who stands out. They are rebellious and will never blindly follow the leader. In fact, if this dog perceives something as unfair, they will have no trouble putting themselves in the middle and challenging whatever they see as wrong. They are unpredictable, a bit mischievous, but incredibly friendly and eager to please. And because Aquarius dogs tend to thrive in new situations, they'll love taking a detour on your morning walk or stopping in for a coffee with you before you start your day. Just be sure to keep your eye on them if they start to get bored, or they might create a problem just for the fun of it!

Pisces: (February 19-March 20)

The Pisces dog is so relaxed and chill, they would suit almost anyone's lifestyle. These gentle giants love cuddling and greeting new people with the hopes of making friends. They tend to nap more than most dogs, enjoying their afternoons drifting away in dreamland chasing big wishbones in the sky. But when they're awake, you can count on these clingy canines to be in your shadow at every moment, looking for a kiss on the head or a scratch under the chin. And because they're so attentive, Pisces dogs make excellent companions for anyone who likes having a shoulder to cry on.