The Lunch You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Breakfast might be referred to as the most important meal of the day, but that means that sometimes lunch doesn't get its due. This mid-day meal break is a great time to step away from the hustle and bustle and treat yourself to something special. And even if you have a favorite go-to lunch spot, it never hurts to try something new. That's why we spoke with Best Life's resident astrologer and had her pair each of the zodiac signs with the lunch order that will satisfy them the most. Keep reading to see if the stars say you should order something simple like a sandwich or exciting like sushi.

Aries: Tacos

Aries like to keep things spicy and fun, and the same can be said for your favorite meals. As the ambitious and forward-thinking sign of the zodiac, you don't shy away from new experiences. You can often be found organizing your friends to get together and try a new restaurant.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

And what's more fun than a flavorful plate of tacos to shake up your lunch order? Packed with the protein of your choice and topped with a variety of delicious herbs and spices, it'll be sure to satisfy your taste buds. Plus, Taco Tuesday is a perfect chance for you and all your friends to meet up once a week.

Taurus: Pasta

Tauruses have a very refined level of taste, not to mention a reputation for being the best chef of the zodiac. Needless to say, it takes a lot to impress you. You're looking for a meal that's just as rich and flavorful as your own personality and that'll leave you feeling satisfied until the end of the day.

When you decide to skip making your own lunch and order out instead, you're likely to stick with something you know you'll enjoy—like a plate of pasta from a classic Italian restaurant. With so many varieties to choose from, you'll always find something that tastes great.

Gemini: Pizza

Geminis are known for being flexible and fun. You love to put yourself out there, whether it's trying new food or making new friends, and you attract people with your bubbly personality. Lunch is more than just a meal for you; it's a time to grab your co-workers or friends and take a break from the boredom of the day.

And because you'll be doing just as much talking as eating, you'll need something that you share as a group and eat on the go. So, the next time you're out for lunch, grab yourself a couple boxes of pizza to turn your lunch hour into a personal party with your pals.

Cancer: Salad

Cancers are known for being very sentimental, which is why it's hard to get you to stray from your favorites. When you find something you like, you make it part of your daily routine. And when it comes to food, you've got some strong opinions. Breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, and you have a hard time resisting a stack of pancakes. So, by the time lunch rolls around, you're probably still full.

That's why choosing a healthy option like a custom salad is a great lunch option. Packed with fresh veggies and protein, a nice bowl of greens will help your diet feel more balanced (and leave you plenty of room for dessert later).

Leo: Ramen

Bold and daring, Leos like to stand out and aren't afraid to take risks to get there. You pride yourself on your unique perspective and will never dull your shine for others. Instead, you surround yourself with people who are just as daring and determined as you are.

The next time you're out for lunch and looking to mix things up, try popping into your local ramen shop and ordering the daily special. These bowls of delicious handmade noodles will leave you blown away by the amount of flavor that can be packed into a single serving.

Virgo: Soup and Sandwich

Virgos are practical and persistent. You know it takes time and focus to get things done, which means you streamline as much of your daily life as possible. You're probably the type who makes your lunch the night before or even meal preps for the week, so ordering out isn't usually something you do.

When you do decide to go out for lunch, you'd rather get something you know you're going to like, which is what makes a classic soup and sandwich combo the perfect fit. Delicious and satisfying any time of year, this comfort food favorite is sure to please even the biggest perfectionist.

Libra: Burger and Fries

Libra is a very sociable sign, so you like to go out and try new places with your friends when lunch rolls around. And as your zodiac sign would suggest (as the sign of the scales) you enjoy a healthy balance in life.

But balance isn't all about healthy smoothies and salads. Sometimes it means splurging and treating yourself and your friends to an old favorite like a burger with a side of fries. Not only will this meal fill you up, but it'll give you all the warm and fuzzy feelings of nostalgic nights out.

Scorpio: Fried Chicken

Although you hide behind a mysterious and elusive persona, you're actually a very complex and emotional sign, Scorpio. There's a lot of passion and intensity lurking under your surface, and it takes a lot of trust and time before you'll show that side of yourself to others.

Because you're secretly sentimental, you're drawn to comfort foods. And is there anything more delicious and homey than a plate of fried chicken? Whether you like the wings or the drumsticks, you'll feel right at home with this dish.

Sagittarius: Dim Sum

Sagittarians are very much prone to having a thousand different interests and a difficult time making decisions. As the adventurer of the zodiac, you're always making friends on your travels, trying new things, and getting a good story out of your experiences. So, you'll enjoy having lunch in a social setting where everyone can try a little something.

Dim sum is a meal made up of small plates like dumplings and other snacks that you're encouraged to pass around and share with friends. With so much variety of flavor and texture, you might want to make this your new favorite lunch order.

Capricorn: Sandwich

Always looking to fit one last thing into your schedule or cross something else off your to-do list, it's a wonder you ever take time to stop and enjoy yourself, Capricorn. You see lunch less as a social event and more as the fuel you need to keep you going through the day.

And since you're a lover of the classics, you can't go wrong with a sandwich and chips combo. It's quick to eat at your desk (if we can't convince you to step away), and there will always be plenty of different variations to try.

Aquarius: Brunch

Aquarians like to do things differently. Unlike others who keep their thoughts to themselves to keep the peace, you share your opinions loud and proud, even if they go against the status quo. And in this rebellious spirit, you like to push the limitations of what counts as lunch.

Some people stick to safe options like soup or salad, but you prefer going out for brunch. Who says you can't have pancakes at 2 p.m. or enjoy a glass of orange juice with your Reuben sandwich? You make the rules, Aquarius, and brunch is the perfect way for you to indulge your whimsical side.

Pisces: Sushi

Pisces are pretty open-minded and go-with-the-flow folks, which means you're more than happy to try something new. There's a lot to experience in the world, and you know that being open to new experiences can lead to life's greatest moments.

The next time you're looking for a new lunch spot, head to your local sushi bar. Whether you're enjoying your favorite hand-rolled nigiri or treating yourself to the catch of the day, sushi is a fun and flavorful way to break up the day and get a taste of your favorite place—the ocean.