Just like the many flavors of your star sign, there are also endless sandwich varieties—and it can be hard to choose a favorite among so many tasty choices. Some folks may prefer the classics like a BLT or a turkey club, while others like to experiment with their favorite hoagie. If you're already looking to the zodiac for advice on your career, love, and happiness, why not consult astrology to discover your go-to lunch. Here's a look at the sandwich you should make based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Breakfast Sandwich

You're a go-getter, Aries. As a fire sign and the first sign of the zodiac, you're the natural-born leader among your peers. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, you like to be up and at 'em early to get things done. Your perfect sandwich is filling, delicious, and easy to eat on the go (you've got stuff to do!). A classic breakfast sandwich will have you feeling satisfied and energized so you can seize the day.

Taurus: French Dip

As an earth sign, you're known for being down-to-Earth and pretty easygoing. However, when it comes to food, you have a more discerning taste. As the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of sensuality and enjoyment, you like to take things slow and turn every moment into an experience. A classic French dip is a delicious and decadent sandwich choice that has the optimal mix of down-home comfort and elegance, just like you, Taurus.

Gemini: Tea Sandwiches

Chatty, charming, and always on the move—you're not one to slow down for anyone or anything. As an air sign, you're endlessly curious and always looking to step outside your comfort zone. And with Mercury, the planet of communication and wit, as your planetary ruler, your mind (and mouth) are typically running a million miles a minute. For a lunch that will keep you full but won't slow down your socializing, tea sandwiches are a great choice. These delectable finger foods can be enjoyed on the go and come in a variety of flavors, so you can switch it up if you get bored.

Cancer: Grilled Cheese

You're sentimental, Cancer, and your favorite foods are those that remind you of home and family. You know how to make other people feel warm and welcome with your nurturing nature, and you deserve a sandwich that can do the same for you. Nothing will make you feel like you're having a cozy night at home more than a nostalgic and delicious grilled cheese with a side of tomato soup. All that's left to do is snuggle up under the covers and put on your favorite movie.

Leo: Croque-Madame

You're a showstopper, Leo. Everything you do in life is big and loud. Leos are ruled by the sun, so you'll probably find yourself drawn to people, places, and experiences that are just as bold as you. And as one of the most expressive and luxurious signs of the zodiac, you need a sandwich that's equally elegant. The Croque-Madame, a French bistro classic that's served hot, will be sure to turn heads, much like you do, Leo.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgo: Sandwich Wrap

Virgos are known as the detail-oriented perfectionists of the zodiac. And while that might be true, you're also one of the most reliable and kind signs. As a friend, you're someone people can always count on. A wrap is just as dependable but still nicely packaged and organized. You'll get all the components of your favorite sandwich, with the convenience of a portable wrap. It's the best of both worlds, and you deserve it.

Libra: Muffuletta

As an air sign, you're always looking for balance and symmetry. You don't like to indulge just to say you did it—you want to enjoy the experience. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so your appreciation for the finer things is heightened compared to others. And while most people think that only applies to your relationships, it goes for your favorite foods as well. You're looking for something classic yet unique, delicious yet unexpected. A muffuletta is a down-home favorite with a twist and has all the right savory and complex notes that you love.

Scorpio: Club Sandwich

You're known for being mysterious and guarded, Scorpio. As a zodiac sign with many layers, you enjoy the complexity of life. You're not afraid of diving headfirst into situations that might overwhelm others, and you take pride in being a bit hard to figure out. A club sandwich represents your personality, with plenty of hidden flavors between the bread. Much like how you get sweeter over time, a club sandwich will surprise you until the very last bite.

Sagittarius: Bánh Mì

Life is one big adventure for you, Sagittarius. As a fire sign, you're no stranger to chasing your passions and seeking new thrills. So it's no surprise that a Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich is the perfect way to tease your taste buds. This international favorite has a surprising crunch and delicious aromatics that will remind you of all of your favorite travel spots.

Capricorn: Steak Sandwich

You're a lover of the tried-and-true classics, Capricorn. Whether pursuing your career or approaching your dating life, you like to go in knowing what to expect and putting your best foot forward. When it comes to treating yourself during a hard day at work, you want a sandwich that is uncomplicated and lives up to your sky-high expectations. A steak sandwich on a toasted bun is a wonderful way to enjoy a meal and make sure you get your money's worth.

Aquarius: Ice Cream Sandwich

You're rebellious and playful, Aquarius. As an air sign, you're quite sociable, and you don't take yourself too seriously. The best sandwich for you, while technically not a lunch food, is an ice cream sandwich. This tasty summertime treat reflects your unique energy and ensures to put a smile on anyone's face, much like you, Aquarius.

Pisces: PB&J

You're a lover of nostalgia, Pisces. As the sweet and romantic sign of the zodiac, you like to spend your free time daydreaming and surrounding yourself with the people, places, and things that remind you of fond memories and future dreams. A classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a throwback to your childhood days but allows for plenty of modern-day twists (like adding bacon or banana and honey) to keep you interested. One thing's for sure, as the waves of life change, your favorite sandwich will remain the same.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.