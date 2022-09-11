Breakfast isn't just the most important meal of the day, it can also be the most exciting. And yet many people find themselves reaching for the same thing each morning when they roll out of bed—yogurt, a granola bar, or skipping it altogether. If you're tired of treating breakfast like a chore, why not look to the stars for answers about what you should eat? Whether you're a savory sort of person or you like to keep it sweet and sugary, there are plenty of delicious options to enjoy along with your morning coffee. Read on to hear from an astrologer about the breakfast you should order, based on your zodiac sign. Will you get pancakes, bacon and eggs, or something really exciting like huevos rancheros?

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Aries: Huevos Rancheros

You're the first sign of the zodiac, and with that comes a lot of other firsts, Aries. With so much on your (figurative) plate, you need all the hours in the day to accomplish your hefty to-do list. As such, you'll need a breakfast packed with plenty of hearty protein to keep you moving all day long. And, of course, a little kick of spice doesn't hurt. Huevos rancheros is a Mexican breakfast classic with eggs, tortillas, and pico de gallo. It'll fill you up without weighing you down, and did we mention that it's vegetarian-friendly, too?

Taurus: Pancakes

You're probably not a morning person, Taurus, and even if you are, you're definitely the type to hit snooze once or twice. It's not that you're lazy or unambitious (though some may assume otherwise), you just like to take your time to chew things over (no pun intended). A delicious stack of homemade pancakes is perfect for you. Sweet and indulgent, this is the type of meal you can linger over with a hot cup of coffee to slowly start your day.

Gemini: Bagel and Schmear

You're always on the move, Gemini. Whether it's your packed work schedule, your thriving social life, or that new hobby that's been consuming all of your time, there's hardly a moment in the day when you're not running around. You need a breakfast that's not only filling but also transportable. So, the next time you're out and about and looking for a quick bite to refuel, start your day with a classic bagel and schemer—toasted to perfection, slathered with delicious cream cheese, and wrapped to-go. You'll be in and out in no time and off to conquer the next part of your day.

Cancer: Bacon and Eggs

Breakfast isn't just the start of your day, Cancer, it's a lifestyle. Nobody knows the ins and outs of creating a cozy breakfast vibe quite as you do. After all, you're a proud homebody, which means you like doing things your way when you're in your domain. Not to mention, you're a lover of anything and everything nostalgic. Looking for a breakfast that will capture the feeling of being a kid again? You can't go wrong with a classic breakfast spread complete with eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, and a big glass of orange juice. Not only is this meal easy to put together, but it's also sure to hit all the right notes with your sentimental side.

Leo: Avocado Toast

It takes a lot of energy to be the center of attention. That's why breakfast feels like such a sacred part of your morning ritual, Leo. It doesn't matter if you're cooking up a meal at home or meeting your friends for bottomless mimosas, you're looking to start your day with some flair and inspiration. You might be thinking, avocado toast? How boring. But who better than you to take this simple dish and make it exciting? Whether you add eggs, jalapenos, or smoked salmon, you can create a masterpiece that fits your mood.

Virgo: Smoothie Bowl

It doesn't matter if you have a packed schedule or nothing on the calendar, you're usually up bright and early. Why? Because you're a Virgo, and you tend to keep the same routine regardless of what the rest of the world is doing. Some may call you the perfectionist of the zodiac, but the reality is that you're just consistent. Therefore, you need a breakfast that's easy to make (and possibly to even prep ahead of time) but that still gives you some variety depending on your mood. With a smoothie bowl, you'll get a delicious serving of your daily fruits and veggies, plus you can show off your aesthetic eye with a photogenic decorative topping.

Libra: Crepes

People's first impression of you, Libra, is that you're super soft and sweet. But once they get to know the real you, they're often surprised by your depth. You get mistaken as the indecisive type, but the truth is that you want a little bit of everything. After all, you're the sign of the scales, so balance is of the utmost importance. Your perfect breakfast will be just enough to indulge your sweet tooth without leaving you with a sugar hangover—like a classic plate of crepes and fresh fruit. Pair it with as much (or as little) syrup and powdered sugar as you like.

Scorpio: Breakfast Burrito

You're a spicy and mysterious one, Scorpio. Although you keep it cool on the surfa's actually a lot going on deep beneath what others can typically see. Your drive and ambition are intense, but you'll never brag about your achievements. The humble yet flavorful breakfast burrito embodies your spirit best. No fuss, no fluff, just deep, rich flavors. If there's one thing you can count on with a breakfast burrito, it's that they're consistently delicious and always leave you feeling satisfied—not unlike you!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Sagittarius: Donuts

You're not really a morning person or a night person, Sagittarius. You're more of a "whenever the action is happening" type of person. Spontaneous and free-spirited, you let life take you where it will, and sometimes that means breakfast starts late at night or early in the morning. Your go-to meal needs to be available at any hour, and it certainly wouldn't hurt to have something just as sweet and fun as you. That's why no matter where you find yourself, donuts will always be a good choice. With so many different flavors and styles globally, you're sure to find this sweet treat no matter where you travel.

Capricorn: Blueberry Muffins

It's no secret that you're a lover of the classics, Capricorn. And why wouldn't you be? There's something about starting your day with your favorite things that puts you on a path to success. Whether it's your coffee order or your favorite glass of wine, you rarely stray from your favorites. So, when you do decide to switch things up, it's unlikely you'll choose something unorthodox. A blueberry muffin strikes the perfect balance for your sensible side. Sure, it's not something you'd eat every day, but that's what makes it a special treat. Plus, it's quick and easy to eat on the go, so you can get back to being the boss as soon as possible.

Aquarius: Sweet Cereal

Life is short, and too many people spend it acting uptight and serious. Or at least that's your opinion, Aquarius. While everyone else seems to be rushing to grow up, you're hanging on to the parts of life that feel whimsical and fun. It's not because you don't take life seriously, but you're not looking to grow old (and boring) quicker than you have to. Lean into that rebellious side with a bowl of sweet, sugary cereal from your childhood. It might not be the most nutritious start to the day, but you know better than anyone that it's okay to treat yourself once in a while.

Pisces: French Toast

You're the dreamer of the zodiac, Pisces, so it's no surprise that your mornings are a little slow to start. Sensitive and receptive to the world around you, you tend to make your decisions depending on your mood. But you usually still find yourself reaching for things that feel familiar and comforting, which is why french toast is sure to make you smile. Lean into your sweet and artistic side with the plate as your canvas and the toppings as your paint. Enjoying this delicious masterpiece will start your day off with some creativity and fun.