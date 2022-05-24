The Most Generous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

You probably know someone who is extraordinarily generous: They're give you the shirt of their back or a much-needed loan without a second thought. If you need a shoulder to cry on, they'll be at your house in an instant. If you need a referral for a job application, they'll call an old friend. And if you need a home-cooked meal, they'll appear with a Tupperware. In some cases, they may even give without being asked—so don't be surprised if they offer you fresh veggies from their garden or an unexpected present.

The one thing that could unify these people—besides their altruistic personalities—could be their astrological sign. Read on for what astrologers say are the most generous zodiac signs, from the modest givers to the fully philanthropic.

6 Libra

Libras are known for being fair, extroverted, and friendly. Those traits make them uniquely generous. "Libra will make time not just for her loved ones but also for people in need," says Lorena Thomas, a certified astrologer and writer at Her Way. "For a Libra, humanitarian work comes naturally, and they do it without expecting anything in return."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The sign is smart with money but doesn't think twice about giving to a good cause or friend. So, if you need a listening ear, call your Libra pal. They'll provide great conversation and maybe even a free round of drinks.

5 Pisces

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good fortune and abundance, this sign has a lot to give. And because it's an emotional and intuitive water sign, that generosity often comes in the form of compassion, says Clarisse Monahan, a professional astrologer at Venus in Retrograde. "Pisces is the friend that is always there for a shoulder to cry on or to provide unconditional emotional support," she says.

Unfortunately, this sign sometimes has trouble setting boundaries—and its generosity can occasionally go too far. As Virginia Castiglione, an astrologer at Aquamarine Content, says, "Pisces will go into debt to help you."

4 Leo

Leo might be the showman of the zodiac, but that doesn't detract from its generous ways. According to Thomas, this sign wants everyone around them to feel good—especially their loved ones—and will do everything in their power to make that happen. Some of their generosity stems from their chill perspective on money. "They don't look at money as a possession but rather as a means to an end," says Thomas. "Money is there to make things happen to them, and to ones close to them—and they like to share it."

Get ready for your Leo friend to offer up lavish experiences or second-hand items. You can rest assured they're not expecting anything in return.

3 Cancer

You probably know your Cancer friend as the "mom" of the group—and what are moms if not generous? "Compassionate and sensitive, people born under Cancer feel compelled to help everyone," says Tara Bennet, an astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach. "Generous with both their emotions and finances, they do their utmost to make the world a better place."

This is because Cancer is a water sign—which makes them caring and sensitive—and ruled by the moon, the planet of emotions and comfort. According to Sasha Zimnitsky, professional astrologer at The Vertex, another bonus for this sign is that "they especially like to show their love through home-cooked meals." Yum.

2 Sagittarius

A Sagittarian's adventurous spirit might make you think they'd ditch you in your time of need, but astrologers say they actually show up in a big way. Ruled by Jupiter—which offers Saggies expansive energy—this fire sign gives with gusto. "They are naturally gregarious and almost delusionally optimistic," says Zimnitsky. "They always give way more than they get—but they're not worried about it. They're the master manifestors of the zodiac and what they give comes back to them in spades."

In other words, your Sagittarius friend will give you their last $5 bill only to find a $10 bill on the sidewalk two minutes later.

1 Virgo

Virgo rules over the Sixth House—or the House of Health—which governs service, daily habits, and health, says Castiglione. "Part of their mission in life is to be of service to others, so they are always looking for ways to help and are excellent at anticipating other people's needs," she explains.

This sign will assist friends and strangers alike, but is particularly devoted to its loved ones. "They'll clear their schedule with no hesitation to help out or simply offer emotional support to a friend in crisis," says Castiglione. "They're the kind of friend you can rely on to spend their day off fixing some stuff at your house or helping you move." Just be sure you don't push them too far—as this sign sometimes doesn't know how to set a boundary with its generosity. They'll give and give until there's nothing left for themselves.

