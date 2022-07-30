Just because someone likes to get a little wild between the sheets doesn't mean they're up for sex all the time. Even for those of us with healthy libidos, the balance of quality versus quantity can be a big dealbreaker in the bedroom. Sure, it's nice to indulge in role-play or experiment with new toys, but can your partner keep the fun going? Read on to hear from professional astrologers about which zodiac signs have the strongest sex drives, from fairly frisky to always aroused. And don't worry, these folks still know how to keep the romance alive.

6 Pisces

Pisces is considered the most romantic sign of the zodiac, with a natural ability to provide their partners with that fairy-tale feeling. But this doesn't mean that they're soft, points out celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "Because Pisces fall in love in a very physical and dramatic way, they cannot keep their hands off the object of their affection," she explains. "When they're looking for someone, they're searching for both body and soul, and this can be very sexual."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

For Pisces, the bedroom is just another area of the relationship where they extend their generosity. "They are eager to please their love interest and will try anything their partner wants," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. And while for a lot of people, this type of drive is reserved for the honeymoon phase, Honigman says "even in [a] long-term relationship, their desire doesn't wane."

5 Taurus

This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, pleasure, and money. Therefore, Taurus is partial to the finer things in life like gourmet meals, good wine, and luxurious fabrics. This also makes them extremely sensual, which, of course, translates to their sex life. "Don't be surprised if your evening includes a candlelit bubble bath with soft music and champagne," says Tara Bennet, astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

"These sensual people are great lovers and never grow tired of expressing their sexual desire," adds Kovach. She does note, however, that this mainly applies when they "have a loving, trusting bond with someone." It can also take time for a Taurus to warm up to someone new in this department. "Taurus people can be divas in the bedroom, but if you take the time to show them you care, you won't be disappointed. They will return the favor and then some," Kovach says.

4 Sagittarius

Quite the opposite of committed Taurus, Sagittarius gets bored quickly and easily transitions to new sexual partners. "As the spice and excitement die, and the bedroom becomes more intimate than highly charged, expect Sagittarians to move on to their next conquest," explains Bennet.

As the most adventurous sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius is also very comfortable experimenting in the bedroom. "Part of their healthy sexual appetite includes a desire to explore as many different positions and techniques as possible," says Kovach. "They study sexuality like a college student preparing for exams, and the tests are all hands-on."

3 Capricorn

Capricorns are perhaps best known for their extreme work ethic, always striving to get to the top and exhibiting tunnel vision in doing so. This take-no-prisoners attitude extends to their sex lives, too. "A big part of the Capricorn life view has to do with possession, status, and achievement," says Honigman. She adds that they often "view relationships as something to be won."

But there's also a physical element to Capricorn's sexual appetite. According to international psychic astrologer and certified psychic medium Angel Dawn, this sign "has the stamina, fortitude and perseverance" to go after their carnal desires. She describes their sexual appetite as "sustained, long-lasting, and… insatiable."

2 Aries

Aries are known to get a bit wild at times, often finding themselves as the life of the party. It's this trait that allows them to enjoy sexual experimentation even when they're not in love. "But when they are in love, look out," warns Kovach. "The house may shake with powerful sexual energy."

Their strong libidos are thanks to their ruling planet Mars, "which governs sexual appetite and aggression," explains Honigman. "They are certainly not led by the head into situations but by the loins." And you won't have to worry about Aries' desire fading as they get older. "They're youthful and vibrant at any age and never feel too old for a little afternoon delight," Honigman adds. Just be sure you can keep up with a partner this spunky!

1 Scorpio

Scorpios are well known as highly sexually charged, thanks to their two planetary rulers—Mars, the fiery planet of love and sex, and Pluto, the planet of power. In addition, they're a water element, which makes them true romantics. "They believe in love and fall in love in a serious and profound way, almost obsessively," notes Honigman.

Though Scorpios have a reputation for being intense and obsessive, Kovach says that it pays off in the bedroom. Intimacy is very important to them, and when it comes to the physical side of a relationship, "they want to combine deep emotional connection with intense passion and lust," she explains.

If you're partnered with this sign, you can feel confident that you'll get to enjoy their sexual prowess for the long haul. "Devoted and loyal Scorpios would follow their lover to the ends of the earth," says Bennet.