Relationships

The Most Prudish Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

They won't even hold your hand in public.

By Juliana LaBianca
July 14, 2022
By Juliana LaBianca
July 14, 2022

We all have different approaches to public displays of affection and sex. On one end of the spectrum, you have people who will happily tell you every detail of what goes on in their bedroom (and boy, is it adventurous!). On the other end, you have those who will hardly hold hands in public. While our upbringing and experiences certainly impact where we fall on this spectrum, our horoscope signs have something to do with it, too. Here, expert astrologers tell us the most prudish zodiac signs. Read on to see how they rank from the slightly squeamish to the passionately puritanical.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Date Idea for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Aquarius

couples drinking coffee- signs hes not into you

This highly intelligent sign isn't prudish in the most traditional sense, but they can be slow to open up to a new partner and show that person off to the world. "They keep their relationships and desires secret at first," says professional astrologer Anna Kovach. They also avoid openly showing affection, and their partner may have to beg for a compliment or tender hug. However, in the bedroom, Aquarians are just as innovative as they are in real life. "This sign can be quite kinky," Kovach adds. You'll just have to get to know them first.

5
Leo

white woman looking uncomfortable while sharing coffee with white man on couch
iStock

You might not expect the showmen of the zodiac to be somewhat prudish, but it turns out, they can be—especially in group settings. "King of the Jungle, Leos are proud to a fault, always wanting to show themselves at their best," says astrologer and spiritual coach Tara Bennet. "For Leo, public displays of affection are a big no-no." These incidents could make them appear vulnerable and potentially harm their image, she says. And a Leo will always protect its image.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Sensual Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Taurus

Awkward couple sitting on couch avoiding intimacy
Shutterstock

This quiet, serious, and hardworking sign takes a private approach to sex and romance. "They don't like people in their business at the best of times and keep guarded even about their finances and address," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "Matters of the heart, which are unpredictable and confusing, belong behind closed doors for Taureans and don't need sharing with the world." In addition to avoiding PDA itself, this sign also despises seeing it from others. "That said, they are masterful in the art of subtle contact that no one but their partner will notice," says Bennet.

3
Libra

older couple sitting and listening to music on an MP3 player
Diego Cervo / Shutterstock

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, romance, and beauty, this sign prefers sweeping romantic gestures to sex. "Librans are about love, not about raw passion, and prefer to let their heart do the talking," says Honigman. "Elegant and well-presented, they will feel no gratitude towards an excitable partner who rips their buttons off or lays them on the forest ground in a show of romantic fervor." To impress them, you'll need to plan a candlelit dinner with a sweet monologue about your love.

2
Cancer

kissing
MesquitaFMS/Shutterstock

Emotional, sensitive, and romantic, those born under the sign of Cancer adore hugs, kisses, and cuddles. But when it comes to anything more, they can be quite prudish. "While Cancer people are often affectionate—even clingy—in public, they aren't kinky or adventurous in the bedroom," says Kovach. "They prefer to keep their fantasies to themselves and can be inhibited in bed." This is another sign you'll need to wine and dine—and talk about your feelings—in order to win them over.

RELATED: For more astrology advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

1
Virgo

Older couple in bed, woman awake looking annoyed at man
Shutterstock

Modesty and discipline are the names of the game for Virgo; in fact, the sign's symbol is the Maiden or Virgin. "This doesn't mean Virgos are destined to a life of abstinence," says Kovach. "It does, however, mean that those born under this sign are not motivated by lust. They can abstain from pleasures, including affection and sex, for long periods of time and be just fine."

Virgos avoid public displays of affection, keep their fantasies a secret, and can suppress a crush with ease. They're also very intentional with dating and sex. "They are health conscious and want to avoid intimate contact until they are certain their partner is a perfect match," says Kovach. "They don't casually date nor do they rush to have sexual encounters."

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Worried woman looking at her hair in mirror.
    Worried woman looking at her hair in mirror.
    Health

    These Hair Changes May Signal Thyroid Trouble

    Is your bad hair day a sign of thyroid problems?

  • doctor is using a stethoscope listen to the heartbeat of the elderly patient.
    doctor is using a stethoscope listen to the heartbeat of the elderly patient.
    Health

    Doing This Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar

    Are you one of the millions at heightened risk?

  • fauci discussing prior infection protection during White House press briefing on July 12
    fauci discussing prior infection protection during White House press briefing on July 12
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Concerning New Warning

    If you've had COVID before, pay attention.

  • walmart store
    walmart store
    Smarter Living

    If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This Change

    Shopping will be "easier and more convenient."

  • woman wearing protective face mask and looking at the store display of a gift shop
    woman wearing protective face mask and looking at the store display of a gift shop
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Retailer Is Closing 81 Stores

    The choice was made due to "extensive disruption."

  • CVS Pharmacy Retail Location. CVS is the Largest Pharmacy Chain in the US I
    CVS Pharmacy Retail Location. CVS is the Largest Pharmacy Chain in the US I
    Health

    CVS Is Getting Rid of This in Stores

    Customers will lose this next month.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group