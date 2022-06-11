How You Are in Bed, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone has different romantic tastes, and there are certain things you might look for in a partner as a result. Whether you're exploring your sexuality or just looking to spice up your relationship, there's nothing like experimenting to figure out what turns you on the most. While there's more to relationships than astrology alone, the stars can help you learn about yourself, your partner, and your relationships. Knowing someone's sun sign can show you a glimpse into how well you get along romantically and sexually. If you're looking for some insight, keep reading to find out what your sign says about you in the bedroom.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Passion is a make or break deal for fire sign Aries—and you tend to lose feelings fast if you're not feeling the heat. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action and sex and as the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are used to having to take charge of every aspect of everyday life—and the bedroom is no different. You tend to take a bold approach between the sheets, and like a partner who shows the initiative as well. Sex with an Aries is always a hot, steamy, and sensual affair that will leave your partner wanting more.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Good things take time and Tauruses have no trouble putting in the effort—there's no need to rush in your mind. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of attraction and romance, and although you pretend you're a cool customer, you're secretly one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac. You adore a slow-burn romance and you're known for your love of physical touch and pleasures of all kinds. As an earth sign, you love to take your time with foreplay and making your partner feel spoiled. And once the deed is done, you're the sign most likely to follow things up with sweet kisses and a snuggle session.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Bubbly and sociable, it's easy for you to make friends with just about anyone, Gemini. For you, romance feels playful, and sex isn't taken too seriously. And when it comes to making a love connection, you're equally curious about all kinds of sexual expression. Ruled by communication-focused Mercury, you certainly know how to work your mouth. You're looking for someone who can give you a great conversation and intellectual stimulation, as well as someone who's down to experiment. You tend to be more flexible and curious in bed than most, and you are usually game for anything and are willing to try out something new.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Most Cancers like to take it slow. In order for sex to be truly enjoyable for you, you need to build trust with your partner, which can take time. And as the sign ruled by the moon, you know how powerful an emotional connection can be. When it comes to your preferences in bed, you prefer a sexual experience that is intimate, tender, and romantic. You're usually not the type for one-night stands—it's important for you to be emotionally involved with your partner to fully embrace your wild side. But don't get it twisted: While you do love slow, soft, romantic sex, you also enjoy taking charge every now and again.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Ruled by the fiery energy of the sun, Leos are sensual and have lustful sexual appetites. Leo embodies a certain dazzling charm, and while some may mistake this confidence for ego, there's no more loyal, brave, and passionate sign. The most important part of romance and sex for you is having a good time—you want to feel like you can let down your hair and be yourself before slipping between the sheets. Sex with a Leo will always be fiery and a lot of fun: You don't take yourself too seriously and prefer to live in the moment rather than show off in bed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos might have a reputation for being rigid, but your perfectionist attitude is why you are so good in bed. Being an earth sign, you are very sensual by nature. Virgos don't suffer from indecisiveness: You know exactly what you want and won't settle until you find a partner who fits your standards. And with Mercury as your planetary ruler, you're also curious and eager to get to know your partner on an intimate level. As a mutable sign, you're very open to switching things up to spice up your sexual relationships. Low-key? You're a secret freak in the sheets who loves to surprise others with your hidden sexy side.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libra may be the zodiac sign most closely associated with long-term partnerships; however, you don't always need commitment or attachment to enjoy a casual fling. Ruled by romantic and sensual Venus, you have a naturally flirtatious communication style and love of all things aesthetic and beautiful. There's something about the art of being intimate with another person that you love. In the bedroom, you're very generous and more than willing to fulfill your partner's fantasies. And though you tend to be a giver, make no mistake, you also love being in charge. You have the most fun with a partner who isn't afraid to switch up the roles to keep things interesting.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Ruled by passionate and aggressive Mars, Scorpios have a reputation for being the most sexual of the zodiac signs. Something about your piercing gaze makes others weak in the knees—and you're well aware of your effect on others and love to tease the objects of your affection. However, sex isn't solely about pleasure for this sultry sign. Although Scorpios love to flirt with everyone, you're actually quite picky about who you'll have sex with. When it comes to making love, you're all about intensity and taking control in the bedroom. As a water sign, Scorpios have the ability to sense and adjust to what a partner needs sexually, which, of course, makes for an excellent lover.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Everything in a Sagittarius's life is about adventure, and sex is no exception. You're one of the most spirited signs in the zodiac, so sex with you is anything but dull. As a fire sign, you crave passion and desire for physical closeness with others and you're not afraid of a casual fling or a one-night stand. In the bedroom, you're fun-loving and thrill seeking. You are not afraid to try anything new and experiment with positions. And as the sign known for being the most straightforward, you also tend to be open about expressing your sexual needs with your partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn is the mature, authoritative daddy of the zodiac. A control freak in both the streets and the sheets, Capricorns are looking for a partner who enjoys being taken care of. While some may find your traditional ways of courting a bit too stuffy, there's an old school charm and ease about how you woo the object of your romantic affection. As an earth sign, Capricorn is very sensual, grounded, and physical when it comes to making love. You don't like to take the submissive role, preferring to set the scene and call the shots. And while some people find your bossy attitude annoying in other situations, there's something seriously sexy about your ability to take charge in the bedroom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius's ruling planet is unpredictable Uranus, which emboldens your non-traditional way of approaching sex. Aquarius, you cannot stand being told what to do or controlled in any manner—which tends to make you the dominant one in the bedroom. You love the idea of being liberated, and seek freedom through your sexual experiences. You're strongly attracted to unconventionality, and prefer sexual partners who differ in some way from the social beauty standard. You like to keep your options open, the more out of the ordinary the better. Because Aquarius is turned on by things that are new and different, sexual relationships with you need to be kept fresh to keep the attraction alive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Regarding intimacy, sex is an emotional affair for sensitive water sign Pisces. You are forever seeking a fairytale romance—and as such, you tend to wear your heart on your sleeve. Fortunately, your mutable nature makes it easier for you to enjoy a casual fling without getting your feelings involved. You also have a secret wild side thanks to your ruling planet Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions. When it comes to affairs of the heart, you love an all-consuming sexual experience that helps you escape from reality. And speaking of escaping from reality, you're the sign most known for your love of role play and acting out secret fantasies.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.