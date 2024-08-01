10 Olympic Events You Can't Miss This Weekend as History Is Made

Team USA is leading the pack at the Paris Olympics. As of the morning of Aug. 1, the U.S. has clinched 31 medals (six gold, 13 silver, and 12 bronze) with host country France followed closely behind with 26 medals.

History is also being made left and right. After winning the 1500 m freestyle by nearly 20 seconds, swimming powerhouse Katie Ledecky joined the ranks of Natalie Coughlin and Dara Torres as the most decorated American female Olympian in any sport. Simone Biles led Team USA to gold in the women's gymnastics team final, earning her the title of most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history. The men's gymnastics team also made history when they won bronze in the team event for the first time since 2008.

As team sports like basketball, soccer, and volleyball enter the quarterfinals and semi-finals, individual events in track and field are just getting started. This weekend (Aug. 2 to Aug. 4) is sure to bring even more Olympic records and medals for Team USA. Ahead, see the top 10 events you absolutely can't miss live—but if you do, recaps and medal highlights can be seen during NBC/Peacock's prime-time coverage.

1. Women's Water Polo: Team USA vs. France

Team USA is hoping for its fourth consecutive gold medal, which has never been done by a men's or women's water polo team in Olympic history. If the USA beats France, they'll advance to the quarterfinals on Aug. 6.

When to watch: Friday, Aug. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

2. Men's & Women's Swimming Finals

On Friday, catch the final races of the men's 50 m freestyle and 200 m IM, and the women's 200 m backstroke. In the 50-meter sprint, Caleb Dressel is looking to defend his gold from Tokyo, while Regan Smith and Phoebe Bacon will be reaching for the podium in the backstroke.

When to watch: Friday, Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

3. Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. Japan

After a nail-biting game against Australia, the USWNT has advanced to the quarterfinals in women's soccer. They will square off against Japan, and the winner will go to the semi-finals, which airs Tuesday, Aug. 6.

When to watch: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

4. Men's & Women's Gymnastic Apparatus Finals Round 1

Gymnasts will be competing for gold in men's floor, women's vault, and men's pommel horse. Simone Biles and Jade Carey will represent Team USA on the vault.

When to watch: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9:15 a.m. EST.

5. Men's Tennis: Doubles Gold Medal Match

Team USA duo Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram are vying for gold in the finals.

When to watch: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

6. Women's Track 100 m & Mixed 4×400 m Relay Final

Tune in to see the fastest women in the world compete in the 100-meter dash, including Sha'Carri Richardson of Team USA and the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Afterward, mixed teams will take to the track to race in the 4×400 m relay final.

When to watch: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1:10 p.m. EST.

7. Men's Tennis: Singles Gold Medal Match

Fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see which top seeds, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev, will advance to the gold medal game.

When to watch: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

8. Men's & Women's Gymnastic Apparatus Finals Round 2

Live coverage of the men's and women's gymnastics apparatus finals will continue with finals for men's rings, women's uneven bars, and men's vault. Suni Lee will compete on the bars after winning the bronze at the 2020 Games.

When to watch: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

9. Women's Basketball: Team USA vs. Germany

Team USA is looking to score their eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

When to watch: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. EST.

10. Men's Track 100 m Final & Women's 800 m Semi-Final

The men's fastest track sprint will feature Team USA's Noah Lyles. Semi-finals are also happening for the women's 800 m and men's 1500 m.

When to watch: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST.